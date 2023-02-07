ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Colonels rally past Lions, secure huge Southland victory

For a half, the Nicholls men’s basketball team was not their best. They turned over the ball, got lazy in their defensive rotations and struggled to a 47-41 halftime deficit at Southeastern. But in the second half, the Colonels got off the mat, dusted themselves off and delivered an...
THIBODAUX, LA
GALLERY: E.D. White vs. Berwick - JV and Varsity

The E.D. White basketball teams took on Berwick on Friday night in district action. See photos of the triple header online. The Cardinals won both varsity games. Photos by BRAD WEIMER | CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER.
BERWICK, LA
Lady Tigers win Senior Night thriller over rival Trojans

It was a playoff-like atmosphere on Friday night in The Jungle and the Thibodaux girls’ basketball team did not let the home crowd down, putting together one of the most dramatic wins in the entire Bayou Region high school basketball season. The Lady Tigers beat rival Central Lafourche 63-59...
THIBODAUX, LA
GALLERY: Thibodaux vs. Central Lafourche - JV and Varsity

Parish rivals Central Lafourche and Thibodaux locked horns on Friday night in a district battle. The Tigers won the JV boys' game and the girls' game (which was also Senior Night), but Central Lafourche ended the night with a win in the varsity boys' game. See photos of the games...
THIBODAUX, LA
GALLERY: Tim Tebow's Night to Shine Prom

Tim Tebow's Night to Shine Prom was hosted this weekend at Thibodaux Family Church, a prom designed for people ages 14+ who have developmental disabilities. The event has been on hold since 2020 due to COVID, but it rolled this weekend with hundreds of locals turning out to pass a good time.
THIBODAUX, LA
2023 City of Thibodaux Mardi Gras Parade Routes & Safety Tips

As we prepare for the 2023 Mardi Gras, Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue has some important information to share with our community partners about this year’s Mardi Gras parades. Krewe of Shaka – 2-12-23 at 12:30 PM. Krewe of Ambrosia – 2-12-23 at 2:00 PM. Krewe...
THIBODAUX, LA
Sheriff: 3 people arrested in Seattle, 2 arrested in Baton Rouge after drug deal leads to murder

BATON ROUGE - Three people tied to a Nov. 2022 drug deal that led to a murder in Baton Rouge were arrested in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the men were tied to a shooting the night before Thanksgiving at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. Christopher Jamal Bennett-Smith was found dead outside of an apartment and two other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that night.
BATON ROUGE, LA
TORN DOWN: Abandoned N. MacArthur Dr. hotel finally demolished, two other buildings awaiting same result

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - What once stood as an abandoned hotel for years on North MacArthur Drive is now nothing more than a pile of rubbish. The old Select 10 Motel and Suites is one of three buildings located on the property expected to be torn down in the coming months after sitting vacant and being a central location for homeless populations and crime. That same building also caught on fire in 2022. Back in January, the Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to tear down the buildings after multiple stories were done with residents calling for them to be condemned.
ALEXANDRIA, LA

