Colonels rally past Lions, secure huge Southland victory
For a half, the Nicholls men’s basketball team was not their best. They turned over the ball, got lazy in their defensive rotations and struggled to a 47-41 halftime deficit at Southeastern. But in the second half, the Colonels got off the mat, dusted themselves off and delivered an...
GALLERY: E.D. White vs. Berwick - JV and Varsity
The E.D. White basketball teams took on Berwick on Friday night in district action. See photos of the triple header online. The Cardinals won both varsity games. Photos by BRAD WEIMER | CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER.
Lady Tigers win Senior Night thriller over rival Trojans
It was a playoff-like atmosphere on Friday night in The Jungle and the Thibodaux girls’ basketball team did not let the home crowd down, putting together one of the most dramatic wins in the entire Bayou Region high school basketball season. The Lady Tigers beat rival Central Lafourche 63-59...
GALLERY: Thibodaux vs. Central Lafourche - JV and Varsity
Parish rivals Central Lafourche and Thibodaux locked horns on Friday night in a district battle. The Tigers won the JV boys' game and the girls' game (which was also Senior Night), but Central Lafourche ended the night with a win in the varsity boys' game. See photos of the games...
GALLERY: Tim Tebow's Night to Shine Prom
Tim Tebow's Night to Shine Prom was hosted this weekend at Thibodaux Family Church, a prom designed for people ages 14+ who have developmental disabilities. The event has been on hold since 2020 due to COVID, but it rolled this weekend with hundreds of locals turning out to pass a good time.
The richest person in New Orleans is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Louisiana and the good she has done for the community.
This Is Louisiana's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
This Is The Most Romantic Hotel In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the most romantic hotel in each state, including this lovely spot in Louisiana.
2023 City of Thibodaux Mardi Gras Parade Routes & Safety Tips
As we prepare for the 2023 Mardi Gras, Thibodaux Chief of Police Bryan Zeringue has some important information to share with our community partners about this year’s Mardi Gras parades. Krewe of Shaka – 2-12-23 at 12:30 PM. Krewe of Ambrosia – 2-12-23 at 2:00 PM. Krewe...
Sheriff: 3 people arrested in Seattle, 2 arrested in Baton Rouge after drug deal leads to murder
BATON ROUGE - Three people tied to a Nov. 2022 drug deal that led to a murder in Baton Rouge were arrested in Seattle, Washington on Tuesday. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the men were tied to a shooting the night before Thanksgiving at the Willow Bend Lake apartment complex. Christopher Jamal Bennett-Smith was found dead outside of an apartment and two other people were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that night.
The Carnival Glory is leaving New Orleans for good. Here's the plan for the cruise ship.
Carnival Cruise Line is changing its ships that sail from New Orleans, starting next year. The Carnival Glory will be leaving New Orleans for good, spokesperson Matt Lupoli said Monday. It will be replaced by the Carnival Liberty, which he said is the same class ship with similar capacity. The...
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases
Two From Louisiana Sentenced in Separate Staged Automobile Collision Scheme Cases. Louisiana – Two from Louisiana have been sentenced in separate cases involving staged automobile collision schemes. Ashley McGowan (“McGowan”), age 36, was sentenced on February 1, 2023, by U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance to 24 months in...
Dentist office that abruptly shut down for numerous weeks re-opens; Doctor says he was recovering from surgery
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge dentist that seemingly disappeared out of nowhere last week is finally back at work after several WAFB reports. Dr. Tyler Lasseigne with Esthetic Associates LLC says he had a minor surgical procedure done at the end of December and has been out ever since recovering.
Mississippi responders working to remove body from creek
Natchez police and fire departments and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene trying to remove a body found in a creek near Cottage Farm Road off Palestine Road Sunday. The body of an adult male was seen floating face down in the creek. Chief Cal Green said...
Recall is closer to goal than they realized, says co-organizer
Organizers of the effort to recall New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell say the number of required signatures is not quite as high as they first thought.
Students get sick after eating ‘gummies’ at BR middle school; 6th grader arrested
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said a 6th grader was arrested on Monday, Feb. 6, after several students ingested THC gummies. The incident happened at Southeast Middle School, according to EBRSO. Investigators said a 12-year-old 6th grader brought the gummies to the...
TORN DOWN: Abandoned N. MacArthur Dr. hotel finally demolished, two other buildings awaiting same result
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - What once stood as an abandoned hotel for years on North MacArthur Drive is now nothing more than a pile of rubbish. The old Select 10 Motel and Suites is one of three buildings located on the property expected to be torn down in the coming months after sitting vacant and being a central location for homeless populations and crime. That same building also caught on fire in 2022. Back in January, the Alexandria City Council unanimously voted to tear down the buildings after multiple stories were done with residents calling for them to be condemned.
Former Goudchaux’s building sold, could become location of self-storage units
A former Mid City office building once occupied by Goudchaux’s department store and Netflix has been sold to an Illinois real estate firm that could turn it into a self-storage facility. Baton Rouge QOZ Self-Storage LLC bought the building at 415 N. 15th St., said Matthew Shirley of Saurage...
Opelousas man arrested in connection with theft of Zoosiana squirrel monkeys
An arrest has been made in the theft of several squirrel monkeys from Zoosiana Jan. 28, authorities said.
Recovery effort resumes this morning for man who fell off barge into Mississippi river Tuesday
Emergency personnel steadily searched for a barge worker who fell into the Mississippi River until about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday when the recovery effort stopped because of nightfall. The search will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said. ]. “We have been out there looking since we...
