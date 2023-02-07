ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, RI

Stars of the Day: Top performances lead Middletown, Rogers girls basketball to win

By Newport Daily News staff
The Newport Daily News
The Newport Daily News
 5 days ago

With the regular season coming to a close, the Middletown and Rogers high school girls basketball teams each earned key victories on Monday night.

Ginnie Hamilton and Lily Sokol, Middletown girls basketball

Host Middletown, with double-double help from Hamilton and Sokol, won its third straight game as it avenged a loss and topped Exeter-West Greenwich 49-32 on Monday. Sokol tallied 23 points, snatched 10 rebounds and blocked five shots while Hamilton scored 12 points on 6-for-8 shooting and gathered a dozen rebounds. Middletown and EWG both moved to 9-6 in the D-III standings with three games left on the schedule.

Rylee Donovan and Sydney Newsome, Rogers girls basketball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ypy9o_0kfCvotd00

Ahead by just six points heading into the final quarter, host Rogers exploded for 19 points as it pulled away from Classical for a 52-39 victory on Monday. Donovan drained a trio of treys in the opening quarter and scored 11 points while point guard Newsome facilitated the offense, sank two 3-pointers and finished with 10 points. The Vikings elevated to 9-7 in the D-I standings and have regular-season contests left with Barrington (11-5) and Ponaganset (11-3).

Eleni Drosinos and Emily De Conto, Portsmouth girls track

You make the call: Who is the Newport County Athlete of the Week for Jan. 30 to Feb. 5?

The two ninth-graders earned points in three events each as the Patriots finished third in the girls Freshman State Championship Meet. Drosinos was a member of the victorious 4x800 relay team, placed second in the 3,000-meter run with a time of 11 minutes, 37.16 seconds and finished fifth in the 1,000 (3:33.61). De Conto was a member of the second-place 4x200 relay quartet, finished third in the 300 (44.98) and placed sixth in the 55 hurdles (10.36).

This article originally appeared on Newport Daily News: Stars of the Day: Top performances lead Middletown, Rogers girls basketball to win

Comments / 0

 

The Newport Daily News

The Newport Daily News

