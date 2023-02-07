Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"My Daddy Was The Last Sheriff of Delaware District," Recalls Cherokee Prairie WomanJudyDDelaware County, OK
This Abandoned Oklahoma Town is Considered One of the Most Contaminated Sites in the CountryTravel MavenPicher, OK
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
This Missouri Ghost Town Has Been Named One of the Coolest in the CountryTravel MavenCarthage, MO
Related
columbusnews-report.com
Billy Gaines
Billy Ray Gaines, 76, of Baxter Springs, died Thursday, February 2, 2023 at his home, the same home he was brought to when he was born, July 11, 1947. He was the son of William Roy Gaines, and Mary Lucille Deskins. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his brother Jerry Gaines, sister Mary Berry, sister-in-law Alice Gaines, nephew Alan Gaines and niece Elizabeth Lynch.
columbusnews-report.com
Daniel Huntsinger
R. Daniel “Dan” Huntsinger, 73, of rural Pittsburg, died at 9:35 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home. Born June 18, 1949, at Carona, Dan was the son of Claude V. “Jiggs” and Mildred D. “Mildean” (Miklos) Huntsinger. He graduated from Southeast High School. Following high school, he graduated from Pittsburg State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Automotive Engineering and a Master’s degree in Industrial Technology.
columbusnews-report.com
Justin Anthony Bishop
Justin Anthony Bishop, 39, of Weir, died at 3:09 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Pittsburg. Born July 26, 1983 in Parsons Justin was the son of Robert LeRoy and Alberta Rose (Madl) Bishop. He was raised in Erie and graduated from Erie High School in 2003. Justin lived most...
columbusnews-report.com
Eddie Webber
Eddie Lynn Webber, 73 of Carl Junction, Mo., died Thursday, February 2, 2023 at Mercy Hospital of Joplin, Mo. Born December 18, 1949 in Baxter Springs, Eddie was the son of Arthur and Mildred (Bunch) Webber. They preceded him in death . He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Lucky Webber, Sonny Webber, Lonnie Webber; and two sisters, Dolly Bullard and Molly Brinkley.
columbusnews-report.com
Marlene Murdock
Marlene Ann Murdock, 79 of Columbus, died at 1:57 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Mercy Hospital of Joplin, Mo.. Born August 2, 1943, in Picher, Okla., she was the daughter of Oliver Laythan Green and Elsie “Jane” (Hoy) Green. She graduated from Columbus High School with the class of 1961. She had lived in the Kansas City area, Parsons, KS, and Joplin, MO, as well as many years in Columbus. She worked at First National Bank in Parsons as a teller, was a co-owner at Parsons Oil Company, owned and managed the Parsons Humane Society of Parsons and was a funeral assistant at Murdock Funeral Home of Columbus. She also worked in registration at St. John’s Hospital in Joplin, Mo. until her retirement in 2010.
columbusnews-report.com
Mary Louise Dill
Mary Louise Dill, 95, of Neodesha, formally of Columbus, died 3:05 p.m., Wednesday February 1, 2023, at the Morningstar Care Home following an illness. Born June 8, 1927, in Columbus, Mary was the daughter of Frank J. and Ida M. (Rogers) Sampica. She later attended and graduated Columbus High School.
columbusnews-report.com
At the Cherokee County 4-H Days
At the Cherokee County 4-H Days, Prairie Rambler club members Saundra Culen, Emily Harris and Olivia Harris performed a skit Twas the Night Before the Fair. Other club members participating included Kayleigh Keller and Ashley Benge.
columbusnews-report.com
Members of the Spring Valley Sparklers 4-H club enacted the skit “Family Feud” during Cherokee County 4-H Days Saturday
Members of the Spring Valley Sparklers 4-H club enacted the skit “Family Feud” during Cherokee County 4-H Days Saturday. Club members on the Cooking Cows team included Ryleigh Holmes, Kora Welch and Gentry Holt. Not pictured, members of the Sewing Chickens team included Reagan Holmes and Anna Reeser. Madisen Rand acted at host of the show.
columbusnews-report.com
Seven Titans sign with six colleges
Titan Senior Kolt Ungeheuer, signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career with the Fort Scott Greyhounds. In recognition of National Signing Day, the first Wednesday of February, a ceremony was held Monday at the CUHS Gymnasium for seven Titans extending their careers to the college level. Kolt’s signing was witnessed by sister, Kamryn and his parents, Kathi and Kolby…
KYTV
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
KOKI FOX 23
Underwater vehicles removed from Nowata County quarry
NOWATA COUNTY, Okla. — Divers have recovered three stolen vehicles from a rock quarry in Nowata County. Five vehicles in total were pulled out on Saturday. They were at the bottom of a pool of water known as ‘The Rock Crusher.’. Chance James found the vehicles while diving...
kggfradio.com
Violent Drug Offender Arrested in Parsons
A convicted violent drug offender has been arrested in Parsons. Late last week, Parsons Police officers were called to a report of a domestic violence incident. During their investigation, officers established cause for the arrest of 36-year-old Justin Ray Cooper. Later, officers observed a vehicle that was registered to Cooper and conducted a traffic stop. When Cooper was told he was under arrest, he became combative with officers. There was a short foot pursuit before he was taken into custody. During a search, officers found multiple baggies containing approximately 136 grams of Methamphetamine.
Dive Team Recovers 5 Vehicles From Nowata County Body Of Water
A dive team pulled five vehicles out of a body of water in Nowata County on Saturday, but more are still underwater. A man who lives in the area saw one car, and then realized there were several others. That man, a group of divers and a wrecker company teamed...
Fugitives from Justice, four of Cherokee County Sheriff’s Most Wanted
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves shares four priority ‘Fugitive Friday’ individuals on February 3, 2023. The individuals are all wanted on outstanding and unrelated Felony Narcotics Warrants.
koamnewsnow.com
Can you I.D. this individual? Investigators ask for your help
JOPLIN, Mo. — Investigators of the Joplin Police Department are requesting the public assistance to identify a person related to a current investigation. “IDENTIFICATION REQUEST: The Joplin Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying this person of interest involved with an investigation we are conducting. Any information about...
Comments / 0