Sheboygan County has a bounty of land that’s been set aside for conservation, and it is now poised to increase the number of acres, thanks to Ducks Unlimited. The Sheboygan County Board is set to consider a resolution next week Tuesday that would accept a $27,000 donation from the conservation organization to fund the purchase of 13 acres of property adjacent to the Sheboygan Marsh. The grant would pay for 100% of the purchase and the land would become part of the Sheboygan Marsh Park in perpetuity.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO