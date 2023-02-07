ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Crash Driver Identified by SPD as Subject Connected to Fatal Shooting in Appleton

The man who fled during a traffic stop by Sheboygan Police on Tuesday, ending in a three-vehicle crash, is allegedly connected to a fatal shooting in Appleton. The Sheboygan Police Department identified that person as 37-year-old Yia Lor, who is believed to have information about the January 22nd murder of 56-year-old Paul A. Rhoads of Appleton. Rhoads was found bleeding from a gunshot wound on the 1200 block of North Briarcliff Drive in Appleton and was treated at the scene, transported to an area hospital, but eventually succumbed to his wounds.
APPLETON, WI
Funeral for Slain MKE Police Officer Happening Monday

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — Milwaukee Police Officer Peter Jerving is being remembered in the city he served and across the state of Wisconsin. Jerving’s funeral will be held on Monday. Until then, a Milwaukee Police Department honor guard will watch over his casket at a Brookfield funeral home until the time of the funeral.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Conservation Acres in Sheboygan County Likely to Grow Courtesy of Ducks Unlimited

Sheboygan County has a bounty of land that’s been set aside for conservation, and it is now poised to increase the number of acres, thanks to Ducks Unlimited. The Sheboygan County Board is set to consider a resolution next week Tuesday that would accept a $27,000 donation from the conservation organization to fund the purchase of 13 acres of property adjacent to the Sheboygan Marsh. The grant would pay for 100% of the purchase and the land would become part of the Sheboygan Marsh Park in perpetuity.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Plymouth Council to Consider Permitting a Host of Summer Celebrations

There appears to be plenty of opportunity to spend time at outdoor celebrations in Plymouth this Summer, judging by the agenda of tomorrow night’s Common Council meeting. Items to be considered include permits for the Plymouth Chamber of Commerce’s Cheese Capital Festival on June 24th, the Mill Street Festival on July 8th, and the Cheese Capital Wine Walk on August 18th. Continuing into Autumn, permits will also be considered for the Pumpkin Walk on October 27th and for Plymouth’s Holiday Parade on November 24th.
PLYMOUTH, WI

