Read full article on original website
Related
Apple Insider
Daily Deals Feb. 10: Up to 53% off Echo Show devices, $510 off a MacBook Pro, PlayStation 5 for $399 & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Some of the most valuable deals we found today include an Apple Watch Series 7 with Milanese loop band for $459, 20% off Nanoleaf Elements, $72 off a Smartmi air purifier, and $1,300 off BirdBike A-frame and V-frame eBikes.
Apple Insider
Daily deals Feb. 12: $15 off HomePod mini, 26% off M1 Pro 14-inch MacBook Pro, Giftcard bonuses, more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Some of the best offers we found include a discount on TurboTax Deluxe + State 2022, $150 off the M2 MacBook Air, smart TVs down as low as $89, and more. The AppleInsider team...
Apple Insider
Save up to 50% on Hyper docks, hubs & accessories with Super Bowl coupon
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Hyper is celebrating Super Bowl 2023 with a phenomenal coupon knocking up to half off its USB-C hubs, MacBook docking stations and more. Now through Super Bowl Sunday (or while supplies last), save up...
Apple Insider
Amazon-owned Woot slashes 14-inch MacBook Pro to $1,469.99
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14-inch previously retailed for $1,999, but units in open box condition are discounted to just $1,469.99 at Woot while supplies last. Woot's $1,469.99 price applies to Apple's Late 2021...
Apple Insider
Apple's iPhone hardware subscription could arrive by March
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. iPhone hardware subscription is still apparently on the way, possibly by March or April, as engineering issues have so far prevented Apple from launching the program. Reports from early 2022 proposed that Apple was continuing to...
Apple Insider
Engineer makes dual-port iPhone by adding USB-C
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — In the presence of rumors that Apple could switch from Lightning to USB-C for a futureiPhone release, an engineer has gone one further, and added a USB-C port to an iPhone 12 mini. Apple...
Apple Insider
Here's what the Apple Glasgow retail store union negotiated for itself
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has signed a union agreement for Apple Store staff in Glasgow, and that union has shared the terms that it has negotiated. In November 2022, Apple Glasgow finally unionized after several months of...
Apple Insider
How to use classic Atari, Commodore, and Sinclair software on your Mac
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Running 1980s home computer software on your modern Mac is fun, but can be done in many different ways. Here's how to run retro Atari, Sinclair, and Commodore software on the latest hardware. In...
Apple Insider
Microsoft Office with AI text generation coming as soon as March
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Beyond just internet search, Microsoft is also gearing up to push AI features into its line of Microsoft Office products, including Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook. On Tuesday, Microsoft announced an upgraded version of its...
Apple Insider
Vactidy Nimble T6 robot vacuum review: Limited smarts, budget price
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The latest automated robot vacuums are mostly pushing the limits of mapping rooms with computer vision to win over consumers. The Vactidy Nimble T6 goes the other way and sells hands-free cleaning at a budget price.
Apple Insider
Boulies Master Series chair review: Built for gaming, ideal for productivity
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — You shouldn't be spending too many hours sitting at a desk, but since you probably need to, at least you should have a good seat like the Boulies Master Series Chair. Ultimately any chair...
Apple Insider
Uber plans CarPlay app for its drivers
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Ride-hailing firm Uber has told drivers that it will be releasing an updated app that will work with Apple'sCarPlay, letting them see bookings and navigation on a bigger screen. Uber abandoned its Apple Watch...
Apple Insider
How Apple avoided Big Tech's mass layoffs
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Apple has not had to make thousands of employees redundant because it was careful not to hire too many over the pandemic — and new figures show just how careful it was. that...
Apple Insider
Best apps to learn Spanish on iPhone, iPad, or Mac
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Learning a new language is now more accessible than ever. These apps and services are best choices for people who want to learn Spanish. Whether you're planning to surprise your Valentine with a trip...
Comments / 0