fox29.com
Burlington woman, 34, shot and killed in Trenton, officials say
TRENTON, N.J. - A 34-year-old Burlington County has been shot and killed in Trenton, Mercer County officials said. Trenton police responded to a report of a shooting Sunday morning, just after 9 a.m., near Prospect Street and West Hanover Avenue. Officers found the 34-year-old woman, identified as Stephanie Vil, of...
16-year-old Charged With Aggravated Assault After Gunshots in Atlantic City, NJ
A 16-year-old is facing a long list of charges after shots were fired in Atlantic City early Friday morning. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, at 1:01 AM, officers responded to the 100 block of North Delaware Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. At the scene, an officer determined...
Man shot, killed in Camden Sunday morning, police say
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A 38-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday morning in Camden, police say. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Pershing Street around 4 a.m.Authorities identified the man as Dwayne Adkins of Camden City. Police found Adkins suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Cooper University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:09 a.m.Police are asking you to come forward with any information and call Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit Detective Allison Dube-Smith at (609) 575-6069, and Camden County Police Department Detective Maria Bagby at (609) 519-6947.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Man Arrested After Fleeing; Gun, Drugs Found
The Atlantic City Police Department says their vice detectives arrested a man who was armed with a ghost gun after a foot chase on Thursday. At 8:31 PM, Detectives Eric Evans, Alberto Valles, Aaron Jones and Officer Ivaylo Ivanov were patrolling the area of Pennsylvania and Mediterranean Avenues when they observed Deshone Dunston and attempted to stop him as part of a criminal investigation. As detectives approached Dunston, he began to run. A foot pursuit ensued and as detectives gave chase, they observed Dunston discard a handgun.
Trenton man charged after allegedly striking woman with pole
A 76-year-old Trenton man was charged with aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose after allegedly striking a woman with a pole Jan. 30, according to the Princeton Police Department. The man allegedly approached the woman in an aggressive manner as...
Police Investigate Morning Homicide In Trenton
February 12, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Sometime around 9:00 a.m. this morning Sunday February 12, 2023, Trenton Police, Trenton EMS, Captial…
Atlantic City teen arrested and gun recovered after home hit with gunfire
An Atlantic City teen was arrested and a gun recovered after police were alerted by ShotSpotter early Friday morning. The audio gunshot-detection alert came just after 1 a.m. in the 100 block of North Delaware Avenue, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Officer Zayon Pitts arrived to find a home with three...
Man who stabbed Pemberton cop set free by judge
PEMBERTON, NJ – A Browns Mills man who stabbed a Pemberton police officer in January has been set free by a judge following his pre-trial hearing, in accordance with New Jersey’s Bail Reform Act. Chief Jay Watters said prosecutors sought to keep Alfred Desole behind bars, but learned that the suspect who stabbed a police officer had already been released. Pemberton Township Police Department officers were stabbed in the line of duty on January 26th, 2023. At the time of the incident, the officer was working a plain-clothes detail in Browns Mills in Pemberton Township. As reported on social media, The post Man who stabbed Pemberton cop set free by judge appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox29.com
Weekends shootings leave 4 dead, 5 more injured across Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Gun violence struck Philadelphia yet again leaving nine people shot, four of them fatally, as Super Bowl weekend kicked off across the city. A double shooting Saturday night claimed the life of a 31-year-old man found shot multiple times inside an apartment on Sheffield Avenue. The second victim, an 18-year-old man, is in critical condition.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Found Stabbed to Death in Northeast Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Police have announced that a 62-year-old man was found unresponsive at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, in a second floor bedroom of a home along Gilham Street in the Lawndale section of the city. According to the police, the man -- who police have not yet identified --...
Atlantic City, NJ, Man Sentenced For Fatal 2020 Hotel Shooting
An Atlantic City man has been sentenced in connection to a fatal shooting at a hotel in the city in the summer of 2020. The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says on Thursday, 25-year-old Keshawn Faulkner was sentenced to 19 years in state prison. This past December, Faulkner pleaded guilty to,
2 teenagers shot in Philadelphia's Old City neighborhood
Philadelphia police say two teenagers were shot on Friday night in the Old City neighborhood.
New Jersey councilman's killing in murder-suicide 'not politically connected,' authorities say
The Wednesday morning shooting that resulted in the death of New Jersey council member Russell Heller was not politically motivated, according to investigators.
Burlington Twp., NJ, Man Found Guilty For Fatal Shooting at Medical Office
A Burlington Township man has been found guilty of fatally shooting an employee and wounding a patient at a Mount Laurel medical office in 2020. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says that after deliberating for three days, a jury returned a guilty verdict against 54-year-old Bruce Gomola, Jr., on charges of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree aggravated assault.
Man sentenced for killing teenager on North Philly stoop as school let out
A young man who admitted to shooting and killing a teenager sitting on her North Philadelphia stoop three years ago was sentenced Friday morning to 15 to 30 years in prison.
phillyvoice.com
Teens caught on video beating, robbing pedestrian in Rittenhouse, police say
Philadelphia police are searching for four young men who attacked and robbed a 30-year-old pedestrian on Sunday evening in Rittenhouse. The robbery happened around 7:10 p.m. along the 1800 block of Addison Street, between Lombard and Pine streets. Surveillance footage shared by police shows one of the four attackers jump...
glensidelocal.com
Two Philly teens arrested after crashing stolen vehicle in Abington
Two teens from Philadelphia were taken into custody Friday after crashing a stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Edgehill Road and subsequently fleeing the scene. Police used drones and a K9 unit to locate one of the fleeing suspects, who was taken into custody after a foot chase. Police...
Man Critically Injured After Being Hit By Car in Franklin Twp., NJ
Authorities in Gloucester County say a 54-year-old man was critically injured when he was struck by a car crossing a busy highway Friday morning. According to the Franklin Township Police Department, the accident happened around 7:30 in the area of Routes 40 and 47. An investigation determined that as a...
Trentonian
Camden man, 25, faces multiple charges in Marlton
EVESHAM – On Dec. 12, 2022, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts. Evidence collected at the scene, by the Evesham Township Patrol Bureau, and extensive investigative work conducted by the township’s investigative bureau identified a...
