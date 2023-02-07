ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

fox29.com

Burlington woman, 34, shot and killed in Trenton, officials say

TRENTON, N.J. - A 34-year-old Burlington County has been shot and killed in Trenton, Mercer County officials said. Trenton police responded to a report of a shooting Sunday morning, just after 9 a.m., near Prospect Street and West Hanover Avenue. Officers found the 34-year-old woman, identified as Stephanie Vil, of...
TRENTON, NJ
CBS Philly

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) – A 38-year-old man was shot and killed on Sunday morning in Camden, police say. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Pershing Street around 4 a.m.Authorities identified the man as Dwayne Adkins of Camden City. Police found Adkins suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to Cooper University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 5:09 a.m.Police are asking you to come forward with any information and call Camden County Prosecutor's Office Homicide Unit Detective Allison Dube-Smith at (609) 575-6069, and Camden County Police Department Detective Maria Bagby at (609) 519-6947.
CAMDEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Camden Man, 38, Fatally Shot Sunday Morning

CAMDEN, NJ – A 38-year-old Camden man was fatally shot Sunday morning on the 1500 block of Pershing Street, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office. Police responding at 4:15 a.m. to the report of a man who had been shot found Dwayne Adkins, who was taken to Cooper University Hospital and pronounced dead at 5:09 a.m. Anyone with information should contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Allison Dube-Smith at (609) 575-6069 or Camden County Police Department Detective Maria Bagby at (609) 519-6947. Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Man Arrested After Fleeing; Gun, Drugs Found

The Atlantic City Police Department says their vice detectives arrested a man who was armed with a ghost gun after a foot chase on Thursday. At 8:31 PM, Detectives Eric Evans, Alberto Valles, Aaron Jones and Officer Ivaylo Ivanov were patrolling the area of Pennsylvania and Mediterranean Avenues when they observed Deshone Dunston and attempted to stop him as part of a criminal investigation. As detectives approached Dunston, he began to run. A foot pursuit ensued and as detectives gave chase, they observed Dunston discard a handgun.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Shore News Network

Man who stabbed Pemberton cop set free by judge

PEMBERTON, NJ – A Browns Mills man who stabbed a Pemberton police officer in January has been set free by a judge following his pre-trial hearing, in accordance with New Jersey’s Bail Reform Act. Chief Jay Watters said prosecutors sought to keep Alfred Desole behind bars, but learned that the suspect who stabbed a police officer had already been released. Pemberton Township Police Department officers were stabbed in the line of duty on January 26th, 2023. At the time of the incident, the officer was working a plain-clothes detail in Browns Mills in Pemberton Township. As reported on social media, The post Man who stabbed Pemberton cop set free by judge appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROWNS MILLS, NJ
fox29.com

Weekends shootings leave 4 dead, 5 more injured across Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Gun violence struck Philadelphia yet again leaving nine people shot, four of them fatally, as Super Bowl weekend kicked off across the city. A double shooting Saturday night claimed the life of a 31-year-old man found shot multiple times inside an apartment on Sheffield Avenue. The second victim, an 18-year-old man, is in critical condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Man Found Stabbed to Death in Northeast Philadelphia

The Philadelphia Police have announced that a 62-year-old man was found unresponsive at about 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, in a second floor bedroom of a home along Gilham Street in the Lawndale section of the city. According to the police, the man -- who police have not yet identified --...
HOME, PA
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Burlington Twp., NJ, Man Found Guilty For Fatal Shooting at Medical Office

A Burlington Township man has been found guilty of fatally shooting an employee and wounding a patient at a Mount Laurel medical office in 2020. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw's office says that after deliberating for three days, a jury returned a guilty verdict against 54-year-old Bruce Gomola, Jr., on charges of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and second-degree aggravated assault.
BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ
Trentonian

Camden man, 25, faces multiple charges in Marlton

EVESHAM – On Dec. 12, 2022, Evesham patrol officers responded to multiple residences on Raymond Avenue and Raymond Court to investigate overnight vehicle burglaries and thefts. Evidence collected at the scene, by the Evesham Township Patrol Bureau, and extensive investigative work conducted by the township’s investigative bureau identified a...
CAMDEN, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
