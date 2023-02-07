Read full article on original website
Law enforcement seeking information on missing Council Bluffs man
(Council Bluffs) -- Local authorities are seeking information on a missing Council Bluffs man. The Council Bluffs Police Department along with family members are asking for assistance in locating 33-year-old Nicholas James Erisman, who was last seen around noon Thursday. Police say Erisman was wearing a red, white, and black ice fishing jacket, along with a red and white helmet, brown overalls, and boots. Authorities say Erisman last left his residence riding a red ATV and was believed to be heading towards the Lake Manawa area.
Omaha man arrested on Montgomery County warrant
(Red Oak) – An Omaha man was arrested in Montgomery County Friday evening. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says deputies arrested 49-year-old Rafael Hernando around 10 p.m. Hernando was arrested on an active Montgomery County warrant for driving while license suspended. He was taken to the Montgomery County...
Mills County board reviews zoning district amendment, concrete batch plant proposal
(Glenwood) -- Mills County officials are reviewing a possible zoning district amendment in the western portion of the county. During its monthly meeting Tuesday, the county planning and zoning commission discussed and ultimately tabled formal action on a request for a zoning district amendment, including altering a portion of a Corridor Overlay District to a Highway Oriented Commercial Zoning district south of U.S. Highway 34 on 180th Street. County Zoning Technician Holly Jackson tells KMA News the amendment would allow for the construction of a concrete batch plant by Earnest Construction and IA/NE Concrete Products, LLC out of Bellevue.
Fremont County secures new voting machines
(Sidney) -- For the first time in a decade, Fremont County officials are upgrading voting machines. Earlier this week, the Fremont County Board of Supervisors approved the purchase of new election equipment from Henry A. Adkins and Sons, Incorporated for more than $50,800. Fremont County Auditor Dee Owen tells KMA News the new scanners and tablet marking devices provide the upgrades the county needed.
Richard D. (Dick) Ratliff, 86, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Dick passed away on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at Garden View Care Center in Shenandoah. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com on the web.
Omaha woman sentenced for meth possession, intent to deliver
(Council Bluffs) -- An Omaha woman has been sentenced to 13 years in federal prison for a drug offense. U.S. Attorney Richard D. Westphal says 46-year-old Cindy Anne Ortiz was sentenced last Wednesday to 156 months in prison after a jury rendered a guilty verdict in September, convicting Ortiz of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Following her prison term, Ortiz will also serve five years of supervised release.
College Softball Scorebaord (2/12): Iowa State, Iowa, Omaha, Nebraska go 1-0
(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Omaha and Nebraska went 1-0 while Missouri added a win of their own in regional college softball on Sunday.
Pair of suspects arrested in Fremont County arson case
(Sidney) -- Two suspects are in custody in connection with an arson that occurred in Anderson, Iowa in 2020. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Charles Ray Welch of Anderson and 32-year-old Tyler Ward of Riverton were arrested Friday and charged with 1st degree arson, a class B felony, and 2nd degree arson, a class C felony. Additionally, authorities say Welch has been charged with solicitation to commit a felony, a class D felony.
Mike Mundorf, 51, Griswold, IA
Visitation Location: Griswold Central Church of Christ. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Robert "Bob" A. Howie, 81 of Glenwood, IA
Memorials:Hillcrest Hospice; 1820 Hillcrest Dr., Suite B; Bellevue, NE 68005. Cemetery:Graceland Cemetery, Creston, IA at a Later Date.
College Softball (2/11): Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha, Kansas go 2-0
(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha and Kansas all went 2-0 while Drake, ISU and Iowa were also winners in regional college softball on Saturday. Check out the full scoreboard below. REGIONAL COLLEGE SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD. Drake 4 Iowa State 3. Iowa State 6 Northern Iowa 4. Iowa 2 Mississippi State 0.
KMAland Girls Basketball (2/11): AL wins in Des Moines, Maryville, North Andrew, Elmwood-Murdock among winners
(KMAland) -- AL, Sioux City East and West, Maryville, North Andrew and Elmwood-Murdock were all winners in KMAland girls basketball on Saturday. Jeena Carle had 24 points and 10 rebounds, and Emily Pomernackas (14), Hutson Rau (13) and Addie Naughton (10) also scored in double figures for AL. Sioux City...
Jeff Zanders, 63, Malvern, IA
Visitation Location: Charles E. and Florence M. Lakin Community Center - Malvern. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Visitation Start: 4:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials are directed to the family. Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Malvern.
Dale Jenkins, 86, Griswold
Visitation Location: Griswold United Methodist Church. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 16, 2023. Cemetery: Whipple Cemetery with Military Honors by Griswold American Legion Post 508. Notes: www.riekenfuneralhome.com.
Women's College Basketball (2/12): Iowa, UNI, Creighton land wins
(KMAland) -- Iowa, UNI and Creighton were all Sunday winners in regional women’s college basketball. Iowa (20-5, 12-2): Iowa rolled to a 111-57 win over Rutgers (10-16, 4-10) in Big Ten Conference play. Caitlyn Clark had 15 points and 10 assists while Molly Davis came off the bench to score a team-best 17 points. Monika Czinano tallied 14 points, Taylor McCabe pitched in 12 and Hannah Stuelke added 10 for the Hawkeyes.
Treynor's historic day leads to team title at 1A District Tournament
(Oakland) -- An unforgettable day for Treynor wrestling highlighted Saturday's festivities at the Class 1A District 8 Tournament at Riverside High School in Oakland. The Cardinals won a hotly-contested team race with 160 points and sent a school-record six wrestlers onto next week's state tournament. Dan Gregory (285) and Levi...
KMAland Bowling (2/10): St. Albert girls, boys win H10 titles, D-S' Schmadeke, LC's Oden top league
(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert girls and boys bowling teams claimed Hawkeye Ten Conference championships on Friday. The Saintes totaled 2787 pins to edge Clarinda and their 2729 total while the Falcons picked up 3233 pins to win their own conference title. In the girls team race, St. Albert...
Rock Port boys hold off East Atchison to secure senior night victory
(Rock Port) -- It was third time's a charm this season for the Rock Port boy's basketball team as they survived a mid-game rally from East Atchison to take home the 58-44 victory. The Blue Jays (16-7) secured their eighth win in the past 10 games and also got revenge...
College Baseball Scoreboard (2/9): Northwest Missouri State falls
(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State lost in regional college baseball on Thursday. Check out the scoreboard below. Northwestern Oklahoma State 11 Northwest Missouri State 4.
Creighton's Kalkbrenner named Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award candidate
(Omaha) -- Creighton's Ryan Kalkbrenner is a candidate for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award. The award is presented annually to the nation's top center. Kalkbrenner has averaged 15.2 points per game while shooting 72.4% from the field. Oumar Ballo (Arizona), Armando Bacot (North Carolina), Adama Sanogo (Connecticut), Zach Edey (Purdue), Cliff...
