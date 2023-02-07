Read full article on original website
GO-WV presents Rusty Hutson, Sr. Heritage Award to Waco Oil and Gas's Ike Morris
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia awarded the 2023 Rusty Hutson Sr. Heritage Award to Waco Oil & Gas Owner Ike Morris during its winter 2023 meeting, highlighting Morris’s service and commitment to the gas industry. First given out to its...
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Feb. 12, 1867: Barboursville was incorporated by an act of the state Legislature. Originally the county seat of Cabell County, it...
Virginia, Maryland, vie for new FBI headquarters
SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are making their final push to build a new FBI headquarters in their state, while Maryland officials try to persuade the federal government to put it in Maryland. The Washington Post reports that the jockeying is happening as the General Services Administration gets...
Athlete of the week Grant Barton leads Point boys in win
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) — Each week, the River Cities Tribune wants to recognize a local athlete for superior performance on the field, track, course or court. This week, the honor goes to Grant Barton of Point Pleasant boys basketball.
Michigan St. 62, Ohio St. 41
MICHIGAN ST. (16-9) Hauser 8-13 0-0 22, Sissoko 1-3 0-0 2, Akins 4-11 0-0 8, Hoggard 3-8 0-0 6, Walker 5-9 0-0 10, Hall 1-5 0-0 3, Brooks 0-3 0-0 0, Kohler 3-3 0-0 6, Cooper 2-2 1-1 5, Holloman 0-0 0-0 0, Izzo 0-1 0-0 0, Sanders 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Whitens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-59 1-1 62.
Missouri St. 66, Evansville 60
MISSOURI ST. (14-12) Mogbo 2-3 0-1 4, Mason 6-15 3-3 18, Mayo 2-5 3-4 7, K.Moore 2-6 0-0 6, Clay 6-12 4-4 17, C.Moore 5-12 1-2 14, Ridgnal 0-0 0-0 0, Benson 0-1 0-0 0, Ayres 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 11-14 66.
