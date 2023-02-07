Read full article on original website
Related
How Kate Middleton's Power Dressing Moment 'Marks a New Era in Her Royal Life'
Kate has been making some subtle style tweaks since becoming the Princess of Wales Kate Middleton is shaking things up when it comes to her style. "I think this is her power moment — she's easing into the Princess of Wales role and that promotion that she's had in such a beautiful way," Bethan Holt, fashion director at the Daily Telegraph tells PEOPLE, adding: "She's got this big new title, and she's dressing for that job." Not only did Kate, 41, move up the family hierarchy by becoming the Princess...
Fox News Anchor Julie Banderas Announces Divorce from Andrew Sansone on Live TV
Banderas has been married to financial advisor Sansone since 2009 Fox News' Julie Banderas announced on live TV that she is divorcing her husband of almost 14 years, financial advisor Andrew Sansone. Appearing on conservative talk show Gutfeld! on Thursday, the anchor didn't hold back when host Greg Gutfeld began discussing Valentine's Day and asked her if she was going to get anything special for the holiday. Banderas said flatly, "F--- Valentine's Day," adding: "It's stupid. I mean, even when I was married, I didn't get s---." She then...
The root of Prince William's fury towards Prince Harry is said to be one specific revelation in Spare
Sources Prince William is most angry over one Spare revelation. There have been recent reports that Prince William is furious with Prince Harry and does not want him to attend the coronation of King Charles in May. Express indicates that these days The Prince of Wales and his father could not be closer and that William will concede to the King's wishes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend his special day. Some people have been wondering which specific details in Spare which was released on January 10 have led to the future king having such ire towards his sibling.
Blake Lively Reveals She and Ryan Reynolds Have Welcomed Baby No. 4: 'Been Busy'
The couple's new addition joins daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8 Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds officially have a family of six! The Gossip Girl alum, 35, and the Spirited actor, 46, have not yet shared pictures of their baby, but on Super Bowl Sunday, Lively shared a photo that revealed she no longer had a baby bump. "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy," she wrote in the Instagram post, which featured her with Reynolds' mother, Tammy. The post also featured photos of their Super Bowl dishes. Many of Lively's followers left comments in...
Reese Witherspoon Shares Snap with Jennifer Aniston During 'Last Days' Filming The Morning Show Season 3
"Season 3 is on the WAY!" Reese Witherspoon wrote on Instagram beside her behind-the-scenes photos from The Morning Show set Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston are cozying up as they celebrate the final days of filming The Morning Show season 3! On Instagram Wednesday, the Your Place or Mine star posted a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the set of the Apple TV+ drama, including one snuggly shot of her and Aniston, 53. "Last days of shooting @themorningshow! Season 3 is on the WAY!" Witherspoon, 46, captioned the carousel. The post...
Is Kate Middleton Pushing Back on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Claims She's Not a Hugger?
The Princess of Wales embraced both Antarctica explorer Captain Preet Chandi and a former history teacher during royal engagements this week Kate Middleton is on a hugging spree. The Princess of Wales, 41, was quick to embrace some familiar faces during royal engagements this week. While congratulating Captain Preet Chandi on her record-breaking expedition in Antarctica during a school visit on Wednesday, Kate greeted the explorer with a big hug. Another sweet moment came on Thursday during Princess Kate and Prince William's visit to Cornwall, when she reunited with one of...
Idris Elba Elaborates on Statement About Not Describing Himself as a 'Black Actor'
"If YOU define your work by your race, that is your prerogative," the star wrote on Twitter Idris Elba is addressing the ongoing discussion surrounding a statement he made about no longer describing himself as a "Black actor." On Saturday, the Luther: The Fallen Sun star, 50, wrote on Twitter that "there isn't a soul on this earth that can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not." "Being an 'actor' is a profession, like being an 'architect,' they are not defined by race," Elba tweeted. "However,...
Stacey Silva Is Furious at Fiancé Florian for Courting 'Drama' with 'Very Weird and Awkward' Best Man Pick
In PEOPLE's exclusive preview, Stacey Silva says fiancé Florian Sukaj "really chose the wrong place and time" to reveal he wanted her twin sister's ex Georgi Rusev by his side on the couple's big day Stacey Silva is worried that her fiancé Florian Sukaj's best man selection may put a damper on their wedding day. In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of Darcey & Stacey, Stacey is shocked to learn that Florian wants her twin sister Darcey's ex Georgi Rusev as his right-hand man on his and Stacey's big day. The...
Drag Race UK Star Cherry Valentine's Cause of Death Confirmed
The family of Cherry Valentine — who was born George Ward — announced the drag performer "tragically passed away" in September The death of George Ward, a performer who starred on BBC's RuPaul's Drag Race UK as Cherry Valentine, was ruled a suicide, according to officials. On Thursday, an inquest heard that Ward — who was non-binary and used they/them pronouns — was found dead by their friend Kate at home in Hornsey, North London, in September, according to BBC News, Radar and Page Six. Ward's family announced their death at age 28 last...
Hugh Hudson, Director of Chariots of Fire, Dead at 86
Hudson died at London's Charing Cross hospital Friday following a short illness, his family said in a statement Acclaimed film director Hugh Hudson, who is best known for directing the Oscar-winning film Chariots of Fire, has died at the age of 86. Hudson's family confirmed the news to The Guardian, who first reported the story, saying the "beloved husband and father" had died at London's Charing Cross hospital on Friday following a "short illness." The family did not provide any other details about the cause of death. Hudson got...
People
399K+
Followers
68K+
Post
278M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0