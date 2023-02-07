Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Restaurant Opening in Mississippi Offers Chance to Win Free Burritos for a Year!Ash JurbergJackson, MS
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Mississippi?Ted RiversMississippi State
Mississippi dog-walker spots large triangle-shaped object flying lowRoger MarshMississippi State
Jackson water crisis: How malfunctioning infrastructure & inadequate resources are jeopardizing livesEdy ZooJackson, MS
Manhunt underway for missing mother of two and her ex husband in TennesseeJade Talks CrimeJackson, TN
mississippiscoreboard.com
WIGGY BALL SCORES CAREER HIGH 31 POINTS, LEADS HARTFIELD BOYS TO LAST-SECOND WIN OVER MRA AND JOSH HUBBARD
Madison-Ridgeland Academy senior point guard and Ole Miss signee Josh Hubbard is on the verge of becoming the all-time leading scorer in Mississippi history. But Friday night at MRA’s Duease Hall in Madison, it was a sophomore guard named Wiggy who came away as the game’s high scorer and more importantly with the win.
23 in a row! Forrest County AHS notches another win, beating Lawrence County for Region 7 title
BROOKLYN – The Aggie Express just keeps rolling down the road, carrying with it championship aspirations in Class 4A. Forrest County AHS, the state’s fourth-ranked team in the SB Live 4A rankings, used a sizzling second half to pull away from Lawrence County 50-43 in the boys championship game of ...
mississippiscoreboard.com
PriorityOne Bank Metro Jackson Boys Basketball Player of the Week 2-10-23
Clinton Christian Academy’s KJ Sykes is so good he doesn’t have to play four quarters to have a big scoring game. The 5-foot-8 senior point guard averaged 26 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 steals and 2.5 assists and played on 5 ½ quarters in two victories last week.
Longtime Mississippi College Coach Honored
CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)- Mississippi College honored longtime men’s basketball coach Don Lofton on Saturday. Lofton has been a part of the basketball program for 39 years with 15 of them coming as the head coach. As a head coach, Lofton won 220 games including a fantastic season in 2005-06 which had the Choctaws at an […]
vicksburgnews.com
Port Gibson boys and girl’s basketball will play for a district championship
Port Gibson High School boy’s and girl’s basketball team will play for a District Championship on Friday after earning big wins yesterday. The Wavettes picked a 38-33 win as G. Flowers led with 21 points and S. Thomas added 14. J. Smith had two points while and R. Washington hit a free throw.
WLBT
Tougaloo College men’s basketball team 22-1 under first-year head coach
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Eric Strothers is in his first year as head coach of the Tougaloo College men’s basketball team. Strothers, a former assistant coach for Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State, was the assistant coach for the Bulldogs the last season, coaching under Thomas Billups. “I’ve been...
WLOX
Mississippi-born journalist Ida B. Wells honored by Orange Grove Public Library
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In a world of civil rights leaders, Mississippi journalist Ida B. Wells was one of the first and one of the best. “Ida B. Wells organized boycotts,” said Richard Kalnins with the Orange Grove Public Library. “She told people to not take the trolleys in Memphis. She told people not to buy in certain stores. She understood the economic power that a boycott could cause to, you know, the white owners of these businesses.”
WLOX
Gov. Tate Reeves talks with David Elliott - Part 2
Ja'Colbi Rivers joins live as the final touches are being put on floats. John Tracy speaks with WLOX's Hugh Keeton about why he wanted to buy the team. So you want to be a cop or first responder? Biloxi pushes for more recruits. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. At today's...
WLBT
JPS scholars win first and second place at 2023 Hinds County Spelling Bee
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Public School scholars won first and second place at the 2023 Hinds County Spelling Bee on Saturday. Ashlynn-Kai McClinton, a 5th grader at Raines Elementary School, defeated 45 other contestants to win first place. The 5th grader and Arden Pierre, a 4th grader at McWillie Elementary School, went toe to toe spelling words in extended rounds of competition.
actionnews5.com
Mississippi state officials gather for ‘The State of Black America’ forum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mississippi state senators, representatives, Jackson Police Chief James Davis and U.S. Southern District of Mississippi judge Carlton Reeves assembled for a conference on Saturday in Jackson, Mississippi, called “The State of Black America. Where do we go from here?”. This forum tackled many issues in...
livability.com
Looking for Work? Find Plenty of Top Jobs in Jackson, MS
Great career opportunities await in advanced manufacturing, health care, information technology, food processing, distribution and more. The Jackson Metro offers plenty of opportunities, whether you are starting a career or looking to take it to the next level. A booming, $24.2 billion economy includes advanced manufacturing, health care, information technology,...
Mississippi lottery players claim $4 million Mega Millions ticket, $905K Match 5 ticket
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two lucky players claimed $4 million from a Mega Millions ticket and $905,168 from a Mississippi Match 5 ticket on Wednesday at the Mississippi Lottery. A Hinds County player claimed the $4 million prize from a Mega Millions ticket purchased for the January 3 drawing. She said she normally chooses her own […]
WLBT
Someone just missed out on $500,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A winning Mississippi lottery ticket that was at one time worth half-a-million-dollars is now worth $0. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb in August of 2022, expired Thursday night after going a little less than six months without being claimed.
darkhorsepressnow.com
Celebrating Black-Owned Businesses: Perrin Knight With Knight Masonry, LLC
During the month of February, we are featuring a Black Owned Business each week in our wonderful state!. This week, we want to introduce you to Perrin Knight with Knight Masonry, LLC. Perrin Knight was born and raised in Pearl, Mississippi. He is an incredibly skilled mason who does detailed,...
tourcounsel.com
Northpark | Shopping mall in Ridgeland, Mississippi
Northpark is a two-level enclosed shopping mall located on County Line Road in Ridgeland, Mississippi, United States. It is managed and co-owned by Pacific Retail Capital Partners. Mississippi’s premier indoor shopping destination, Northpark is home to more than 120 in-demand stores and specialty shops. A community hub and destination, Northpark recently completed a multi-million dollar redevelopment fusing Southern charm with modern reinvention.
Jackson Free Press
Amid Hotel Flap, Fondren Labeled a Top ‘Endangered Historic Place’ in State
The trendy neighborhood that likes to bill itself as “Jackson’s hippest neighborhood” is now on the list of the “10 Most Endangered Historic Places in Mississippi.” Fondren joins a number of buildings and neighborhoods that are in dramatic stages of decay, from the abandoned Rodney in southwest Mississippi, to the Scott Ford Houses on Farish Street in Jackson, which once housed a slave woman and her daughter, a midwife.
Leaders meet in Jackson for “State of Black America” forum
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – In an effort to unite and spark change, leaders hosted a special community forum in the heart of West Jackson on Saturday, February 11. A crowd of people packed the “State of Black America” forum and panel discussion at Lynch Street CME Church. The event organizer and church pastor noted that […]
mississippifreepress.org
Police Violence and Abuse Spark Protests on the Mississippi Gulf Coast
The families of Nelson Watkins and Kimbella (Raheem) Kimbell have accused the Gulfport Police Department and the Harrison County Adult Detention Center of severe human-rights violations and abuse. Both families are left with many unanswered questions involving police treatment of their children. The death of 20-year-old Gulfport resident Kimbella, a...
WLBT
Miss. civil rights icons honored at New Hope Baptist Church Black history celebration
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - New Hope Baptist Church is honoring legendary changemakers in Mississippi’s history at its 12th annual “Back in the Day,” Black history celebration. Organizers say the event is designed to empower the current generation with a call to action to create positive change in...
WLBT
‘State of Black America’ panel to be held at West Jackson church
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State lawmakers and local law enforcement are looking to inspire and spark change in communities in West Jackson on Saturday during a panel. After a year of high crime, violence and poverty in the capital city, Pastor Jamie Capers of Lynch Street CME Church in West Jackson said he wants to address those issues.
