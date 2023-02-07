GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - In a world of civil rights leaders, Mississippi journalist Ida B. Wells was one of the first and one of the best. “Ida B. Wells organized boycotts,” said Richard Kalnins with the Orange Grove Public Library. “She told people to not take the trolleys in Memphis. She told people not to buy in certain stores. She understood the economic power that a boycott could cause to, you know, the white owners of these businesses.”

GULFPORT, MS ・ 21 HOURS AGO