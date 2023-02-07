ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Super Bowl clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday will likely be one of the most best sporting events of the year. The latest NFL lines rate the Eagles as favorites to win the NFL title, although there is little to choose between either team in the betting.
Coming off an AFC South title and wild card win, the Jacksonville Jaguars are an intriguing team next season. Are they Super Bowl contenders?. One of the biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL season was the Jacksonville Jaguars. After hiring Doug Pederson and splurging in spending over free agency, it was expected the Jaguars would improve from their 3-14 record in 2021. However, they weren’t expected to win the AFC South and win a playoff game, but they did.
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
Cardinals expected to request an interview with Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon. Panthers interviewed Rams Asst. HC Thomas Brown for a second time. Bengals QB Coach Dan Pitcher will remain with the team. Denver Broncos. Broncos interviewed Rex Ryan for their DC position. Houston Texans. Texans hired 49ers passing game coordinator...
Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I was at SAU for five and a half years getting a degree in criminal justice as well as part of my masters in public administration. I worked at our university’s rec center and played on several intramural teams.
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I’m originally from Lafayette, Louisiana and it’s an hour from Baton Rouge and my parents took me to LSU games at Death Valley and it was an awesome experience there and I knew Jacob Hester who played at LSU and being close to him and getting his perspective and getting to know his experience as a college athlete was huge and that’s what made me fall in love with the game.
Tulsa cornerback Tyon Davis had a huge week in Orlando in front of NFL Scouts at the 2023 Hula Bowl. He took time away from training for his pro day to sit down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below.
Coming out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, Nikko Remigio was a consensus four-star and 52nd-ranked receiver prospect in the Class of 2018. During Remigio’s time at Mater Dei – one of the top high school football powerhouses in the United States – he competed beside some of the most highly-touted prospects in the nation, including five-star receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Bru McCoy.
Before Caleb Murphy was a two-time NCAA Division II National Champion and held the NCAA record for sacks in a single season, he was a 6-foot-4, 215 defensive end/outside linebacker prospect at Dowagiac Union High School in Dowagiac, Michigan. While at Dowagiac Union, Murphy shined as a four-sport athlete, participating in football, basketball, wrestling, and track & field.
Could you imagine if Andy Reid retires after the Super Bowl?. It could be happening. As a matter of fact, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that he spoke to Reid, and asked if this could be his last game, and Reid didn’t say no. “I’m not getting any...
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect is my top-end speed, I feel I can run with any receiver in the country, I can run past any cornerback and most of all I’m a very coachable player. I love to listen and learn as much as possible.
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Since I was little, I’ve always been a big fan of the game of football. This stemmed from my father, who always pushed my older brother and I to play football, and from there, my own love for football grew. Not only that, I grew up idolizing Ray Lewis and admired his physicality, tenacity, and passion for the game.
Arizona State linebacker Merlin Robertson is a big-time prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft Class who had a huge senior season, earning him a spot at the 2023 Hula Bowl. Robertson dominated the Hula Bowl in front of NFL Scouts and recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive zoom interview. Make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button below.

