Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Why Jalen Hurts has the Potential to be the Super Bowl MVPJason GriffithPhiladelphia, PA
The Unstoppable Rise of Patrick Mahomes: How the Two-Time MVP Proved His Dominance in the NFLPPKansas City, MO
4 Young Players to Watch at the Super Bowl
The Super Bowl clash between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday will likely be one of the most best sporting events of the year. The latest NFL lines rate the Eagles as favorites to win the NFL title, although there is little to choose between either team in the betting.
Colts are narrowing their head coaching list down, but Jeff Saturday somehow remains a candidate….
The Indianapolis Colts are looking for a new head coach, but who is left?. Today, several big time names looking for a head coaching jobs were told they are no longer in the running for the Colts head coaching gig. According to Jeremy Fowler, Mike Kafka, Brian Callahan and Wink...
Could the Eagles end up losing both their OC and DC after the Super Bowl? | Jonathan Gannon could be next to leave
The Indianapolis Colts are expected to hire Shane Steichen as their next head coach. Today, The Indianapolis Colts told all the remaining coaches they are planning on moving in a different direction. According to reports, Shane Steichen is not the only one from Philadelphia getting a lot of love. Gannon...
Will the Jacksonville Jaguars be Super Bowl contenders?
Coming off an AFC South title and wild card win, the Jacksonville Jaguars are an intriguing team next season. Are they Super Bowl contenders?. One of the biggest surprises of the 2022 NFL season was the Jacksonville Jaguars. After hiring Doug Pederson and splurging in spending over free agency, it was expected the Jaguars would improve from their 3-14 record in 2021. However, they weren’t expected to win the AFC South and win a playoff game, but they did.
Houston Texans met with recently fired Kliff Kingsbury for a coaching job
Kliff Kingsbury is a pretty well respected coach, and while he didn’t work out for the Arizona Cardinals, Kingsbury had an interview with the Houston Texans and their new head coach DeMeco Ryans. While Ryans is a pretty solid defensive minded coach, he will need someone that can run...
Aaron Rodgers will enter voluntary solitary confinement on Monday
Last year, it was something called ayahuasca. This year, it will be nothing at all. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has said he’ll embrace darkness for four days in an effort to make decisions about his short-term future. Via NFL Media, Rodgers enters voluntary solitary confinement on Monday. His choices...
NFL Transactions for February 12, 2023 | Presented by the Hula Bowl
Cardinals expected to request an interview with Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon. Panthers interviewed Rams Asst. HC Thomas Brown for a second time. Bengals QB Coach Dan Pitcher will remain with the team. Denver Broncos. Broncos interviewed Rex Ryan for their DC position. Houston Texans. Texans hired 49ers passing game coordinator...
Sean Payton sounds like he has interest in Josh Jacobs! Could the Broncos go after the Free Agent RB?
Imagine going up against your division rival twice a year? That has to be one of the greatest things to do in sports. Facing your division rival would inspire me, and I am sure Sean Payton realizes that. Sean Payton the new Broncos head coach joined Kay Adams and Josh...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Terrell Bailey, DB, North Alabama University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. The things that make me a top prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft is my speed, toughness, and instincts. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. At age 5 I was...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Micah Small, WR, Southern Arkansas
Talk about your experience as a student. What is your major/minor? Did you participate in any other activities or campus organizations other than football?. I was at SAU for five and a half years getting a degree in criminal justice as well as part of my masters in public administration. I worked at our university’s rec center and played on several intramural teams.
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Reco Hannah, LB, University of New Mexico
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect in my position is that I play fast and I’m able to adapt to certain situations that happen. At what age were you first interested in the sport of...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Griffin Hebert, TE, Louisiana Tech University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I’m originally from Lafayette, Louisiana and it’s an hour from Baton Rouge and my parents took me to LSU games at Death Valley and it was an awesome experience there and I knew Jacob Hester who played at LSU and being close to him and getting his perspective and getting to know his experience as a college athlete was huge and that’s what made me fall in love with the game.
Tyon Davis, CB, Tulsa | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
Tulsa cornerback Tyon Davis had a huge week in Orlando in front of NFL Scouts at the 2023 Hula Bowl. He took time away from training for his pro day to sit down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive Zoom Interview. Make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe button below.
Nikko Remigio Scouting Report | Fresno State WR | 2023 NFL Draft
Coming out of Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California, Nikko Remigio was a consensus four-star and 52nd-ranked receiver prospect in the Class of 2018. During Remigio’s time at Mater Dei – one of the top high school football powerhouses in the United States – he competed beside some of the most highly-touted prospects in the nation, including five-star receivers Amon-Ra St. Brown and Bru McCoy.
Caleb Murphy Scouting Report | Ferris State DE/OLB | 2023 NFL Draft
Before Caleb Murphy was a two-time NCAA Division II National Champion and held the NCAA record for sacks in a single season, he was a 6-foot-4, 215 defensive end/outside linebacker prospect at Dowagiac Union High School in Dowagiac, Michigan. While at Dowagiac Union, Murphy shined as a four-sport athlete, participating in football, basketball, wrestling, and track & field.
Andy Reid is uncertain he will continue coaching after the Super Bowl
Could you imagine if Andy Reid retires after the Super Bowl?. It could be happening. As a matter of fact, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reported that he spoke to Reid, and asked if this could be his last game, and Reid didn’t say no. “I’m not getting any...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Ce’Cori Tolds, DB, Incarnate Word
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. What makes me a top prospect is my top-end speed, I feel I can run with any receiver in the country, I can run past any cornerback and most of all I’m a very coachable player. I love to listen and learn as much as possible.
Watch the New York Jets mess this up! Aaron Rodgers or Lamar Jackson? They will pick the old man
The New York Jets have a ton of great young pieces on their roster. They are a quarterback away from striking GOLD, and if they can somehow find a way to lure Lamar Jackson away from the Ravens they would have their franchise QB. Well, I would not be shocked...
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Isaac Wallace, LB, Missouri Western State University
What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. Since I was little, I’ve always been a big fan of the game of football. This stemmed from my father, who always pushed my older brother and I to play football, and from there, my own love for football grew. Not only that, I grew up idolizing Ray Lewis and admired his physicality, tenacity, and passion for the game.
Merlin Robertson, LB, Arizona State | 2023 Hula Bowl Spotlight Zoom Interview
Arizona State linebacker Merlin Robertson is a big-time prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft Class who had a huge senior season, earning him a spot at the 2023 Hula Bowl. Robertson dominated the Hula Bowl in front of NFL Scouts and recently sat down with NFL Draft Diamonds scout Jimmy Williams for this exclusive zoom interview. Make sure you hit the Like and Subscribe Button below.
