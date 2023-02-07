What made you decide you wanted to be a football player?. I’m originally from Lafayette, Louisiana and it’s an hour from Baton Rouge and my parents took me to LSU games at Death Valley and it was an awesome experience there and I knew Jacob Hester who played at LSU and being close to him and getting his perspective and getting to know his experience as a college athlete was huge and that’s what made me fall in love with the game.

RUSTON, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO