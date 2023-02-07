Marlene Ann Murdock, 79 of Columbus, died at 1:57 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Mercy Hospital of Joplin, Mo.. Born August 2, 1943, in Picher, Okla., she was the daughter of Oliver Laythan Green and Elsie “Jane” (Hoy) Green. She graduated from Columbus High School with the class of 1961. She had lived in the Kansas City area, Parsons, KS, and Joplin, MO, as well as many years in Columbus. She worked at First National Bank in Parsons as a teller, was a co-owner at Parsons Oil Company, owned and managed the Parsons Humane Society of Parsons and was a funeral assistant at Murdock Funeral Home of Columbus. She also worked in registration at St. John’s Hospital in Joplin, Mo. until her retirement in 2010.

COLUMBUS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO