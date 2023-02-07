Read full article on original website
Daniel Huntsinger
R. Daniel “Dan” Huntsinger, 73, of rural Pittsburg, died at 9:35 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home. Born June 18, 1949, at Carona, Dan was the son of Claude V. “Jiggs” and Mildred D. “Mildean” (Miklos) Huntsinger. He graduated from Southeast High School. Following high school, he graduated from Pittsburg State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Automotive Engineering and a Master’s degree in Industrial Technology.
Marlene Murdock
Marlene Ann Murdock, 79 of Columbus, died at 1:57 p.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at Mercy Hospital of Joplin, Mo.. Born August 2, 1943, in Picher, Okla., she was the daughter of Oliver Laythan Green and Elsie “Jane” (Hoy) Green. She graduated from Columbus High School with the class of 1961. She had lived in the Kansas City area, Parsons, KS, and Joplin, MO, as well as many years in Columbus. She worked at First National Bank in Parsons as a teller, was a co-owner at Parsons Oil Company, owned and managed the Parsons Humane Society of Parsons and was a funeral assistant at Murdock Funeral Home of Columbus. She also worked in registration at St. John’s Hospital in Joplin, Mo. until her retirement in 2010.
Mary Louise Dill
Mary Louise Dill, 95, of Neodesha, formally of Columbus, died 3:05 p.m., Wednesday February 1, 2023, at the Morningstar Care Home following an illness. Born June 8, 1927, in Columbus, Mary was the daughter of Frank J. and Ida M. (Rogers) Sampica. She later attended and graduated Columbus High School.
Billy Dean Mankin
Billy Dean “Bill” Mankin, 88 of Chetopa, died Tuesday January 31, 2023 at Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Mo. Bill, son of Charles Pearl Mankin and wife Helen Land Mankin, was born February 13, 1934 in Carterville, Mo. Billy was united in marriage to his surviving wife, Deanna...
At the Cherokee County 4-H Days
At the Cherokee County 4-H Days, Prairie Rambler club members Saundra Culen, Emily Harris and Olivia Harris performed a skit Twas the Night Before the Fair. Other club members participating included Kayleigh Keller and Ashley Benge.
Performing a trombone solo for the judges
Performing a trombone solo for the judges, Kora Welch was participating in Cherokee County 4-H Days. Gae Phillips accompanied Welch on piano.
Rams down Raiders
Riverton led Frontenac 13-0 within the first three minutes on the Raiders home court behind three seniors. Jayme Richardson had a three and a two, Colton Thomas hit a three and a two-plus one, and Michael Shepard scored from underneath. The Raiders finally got in the score book with almost four minutes gone in the opening period. The Rams upped their margin, 20-7 with a basket by Richardson, a…
Seven Titans sign letters of intent
Titan Senior, Landin Midgett, signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career at Coffeyville Community College. Seven Columbus athletes signed letters during a ceremony at the CUHS Gymnasium, Monday, in recognition of National Signing Day, the first Wednesday of February. Landin’s signing was witnessed by his siblings, Jace and Ethan Midgett and Jasmine Wininger and parents…
Seven Titans sign with six colleges
Titan Senior Kolt Ungeheuer, signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career with the Fort Scott Greyhounds. In recognition of National Signing Day, the first Wednesday of February, a ceremony was held Monday at the CUHS Gymnasium for seven Titans extending their careers to the college level. Kolt’s signing was witnessed by sister, Kamryn and his parents, Kathi and Kolby…
Members of the Spring Valley Sparklers 4-H club enacted the skit “Family Feud” during Cherokee County 4-H Days Saturday
Members of the Spring Valley Sparklers 4-H club enacted the skit “Family Feud” during Cherokee County 4-H Days Saturday. Club members on the Cooking Cows team included Ryleigh Holmes, Kora Welch and Gentry Holt. Not pictured, members of the Sewing Chickens team included Reagan Holmes and Anna Reeser. Madisen Rand acted at host of the show.
