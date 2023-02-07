ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsons, KS

Stanley M. Benge

Stanley Michael “Mike” Benge, 71, of Parsons, passed away at 4:45 a.m., Thursday, February 2, 2023, at his home, surrounded by his family and holding his wife’s hand.

