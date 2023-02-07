The Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Third Thursday coffee and will be alternating them with an after-hours evening. The first coffee for 2023 will be February 16 with from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Hammer Tire Service (formally Columbus Service Center) at 121 S, Delaware. If your business would be interested in hosting a morning coffee or an after- hours, let the Chamber office know so it can…

COLUMBUS, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO