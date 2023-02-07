Read full article on original website
Roy Roberts
Roy Alan Roberts, 63 of Baxter Springs, died at his home at 9:30 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023. Born in Mason City, Iowa October 15, 1959, Roy was the son of Bob Roberts and Helen (Cole) Roberts. He graduated from Blue Valley High School. He later attended Ozark Christian College where he received his Bachelor’s Degree. Shortly thereafter, he began working for Empire District Electric Company as a janitor in Joplin, Mo. During his employment, he held the positions of Riverton Plant Operator and State Line Senior Operator Technician, the position he held at his retirement in 2017 following 37 years of service.
Daniel Huntsinger
R. Daniel “Dan” Huntsinger, 73, of rural Pittsburg, died at 9:35 p.m. Sunday, February 5, 2023 at his home. Born June 18, 1949, at Carona, Dan was the son of Claude V. “Jiggs” and Mildred D. “Mildean” (Miklos) Huntsinger. He graduated from Southeast High School. Following high school, he graduated from Pittsburg State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Automotive Engineering and a Master’s degree in Industrial Technology.
Justin Anthony Bishop
Justin Anthony Bishop, 39, of Weir, died at 3:09 p.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023, in Pittsburg. Born July 26, 1983 in Parsons Justin was the son of Robert LeRoy and Alberta Rose (Madl) Bishop. He was raised in Erie and graduated from Erie High School in 2003. Justin lived most...
Third Thursday coffees make come back
The Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Third Thursday coffee and will be alternating them with an after-hours evening. The first coffee for 2023 will be February 16 with from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Hammer Tire Service (formally Columbus Service Center) at 121 S, Delaware. If your business would be interested in hosting a morning coffee or an after- hours, let the Chamber office know so it can…
At the Cherokee County 4-H Days
At the Cherokee County 4-H Days, Prairie Rambler club members Saundra Culen, Emily Harris and Olivia Harris performed a skit Twas the Night Before the Fair. Other club members participating included Kayleigh Keller and Ashley Benge.
Seven Titans sign with six colleges
Titan Senior Kolt Ungeheuer, signed a National Letter of Intent to continue his baseball career with the Fort Scott Greyhounds. In recognition of National Signing Day, the first Wednesday of February, a ceremony was held Monday at the CUHS Gymnasium for seven Titans extending their careers to the college level. Kolt’s signing was witnessed by sister, Kamryn and his parents, Kathi and Kolby…
Rams down Raiders
Riverton led Frontenac 13-0 within the first three minutes on the Raiders home court behind three seniors. Jayme Richardson had a three and a two, Colton Thomas hit a three and a two-plus one, and Michael Shepard scored from underneath. The Raiders finally got in the score book with almost four minutes gone in the opening period. The Rams upped their margin, 20-7 with a basket by Richardson, a…
