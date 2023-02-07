Read full article on original website
He spent more than two decades in prison for a crime that may have never occurred. Now, the state has awarded him $1.3 million
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is receiving $1.3 million from the state after serving more than 20 years behind bars for a crime he didn’t commit. Ralph Blaine Smith was just 24 years old when he was wrongfully imprisoned, and despite losing out on over two decades, said he’s grateful to be back […]
sciotopost.com
Columbus Police Confiscate Ghost, Automatic, and Suppressed Weapons in Crackdown
COLUMBUS – CPD Gang Enforcement and the ATF Taskforce did a crackdown recently in Columbus and Columbus area where they found illegal guns and drugs. According to a Columbus Division of the police post eighteen guns were captured, along with ammo and illegal attachments. In the post Columbus reported...
Woman, 53, arrested for second time following Piketon drug search
PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 53-year-old woman in Piketon was arrested Friday for drug related offenses while she was out on bond from a previous arrest. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a narcotics search was conducted at 1311 Smokey Hollow Road in Piketon on Friday. Agents found a large amount of meth, fentanyl, […]
63-year-old Ohio man sentenced for raping 11-year-old girl
WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old Pike County man has plead guilty to raping an 11-year-old girl. Tony Bowling, 63, entered a plea of guilty on Tuesday and accepted a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 15 years in prison, according to the Pike County Court of Common Pleas. Bowling was arrested after […]
Police: Man dead in police shooting at Grove City Home Depot
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after being shot by a Columbus SWAT officer at the Grove City Home Depot Saturday night, according to police. Columbus police said a SWAT officer shot the man while trying to serve a warrant on him at the Home Depot store on the 1600 block of […]
614now.com
After five reported shootings since 2021, City Attorney pushes for temporary closure of north side night club and bar
The City of Columbus is pushing back against a north side night club and bar with a history of crime and violence on its premises. According to a press release, City Attorney Zachary Klein has filed a lawsuit to declare The Doll House, which is located at 1680 Karl Ct., a public nuisance. A hearing has been set for Feb. 16 at 9 a.m.
sciotopost.com
Scioto County – Large Amounts of Drugs, Cash, And Guns Recovered in Drug Bust
Ohio Attorney General David Yost, Pike County Sheriff Tracy Evans, Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, Pike County Prosecutor Michael Davis, Scioto County Prosecutor Shane Tieman, Portsmouth Police Chief Debby Brewer and New Boston Police Chief Carl Compton announce that on. Friday, February 10, 2023, the Southern Ohio Organized and Major...
cwcolumbus.com
Wrongfully imprisoned man released after 21 years for crime lawyer says didn't happen
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After 21 years behind bars, Blaine Smith was released from prison and received a $1.3 million settlement from the state of Ohio. According to Smith's attorney, Joseph Landusky, the alleged crime happened in 2000 at a house in Pickerington. It was reportedly an armed home invasion and robbery.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Ross Co. student arrested for making threats to “shoot up” their school
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County student was arrested Thursday after authorities said they made threats to “shoot up” their school. According to reports from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of text messages made by the student and sent to a fellow classmate saying that they had plans to bring a firearm to Adena High School, shoot up the school, and then turn the gun on themselves.
YAHOO!
Sheriff deputies called after Etna Township Trustee gets in altercation with staff member
Licking County Sheriff Office's deputies were called after an Etna Township Trustee got into an altercation with a township employee Feb. 6. A sheriff's office case report redacted the names of the people involved, but Trustee and Board President Rozland McKee confirmed to the Advocate that the call was made about fellow Trustee Mark Evans.
sunny95.com
Columbus officer facing criminal charges
COLUMBUS – A two-decade veteran officer with the Columbus Division of Police is facing criminal charges. The division announced Thursday that it had been informed that Connie Brant has been charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty, according to a division press release. Brant has been with the...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Alleged international crime syndicate member makes court appearance in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Julio Ernesto Jimenez-Oyaga, an alleged member of a transnational criminal organization, made his initial appearance in a U.S. federal court on February 9, 2023. Jimenez-Oyaga was extradited to the United States and arrived in Columbus on the same day, before appearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Chelsea Vascura.
'It’s sad, it’s really sad': Crash victim describes interaction with charged Columbus police detective
COLUMBUS, Ohio — New details are emerging in a case involving a 24 year veteran of the Columbus Division of Police who is charged with nine misdemeanor counts of failing to complete investigations involving serious injury crashes. Connie Brant, who worked the past nine years in the Accident Investigation...
Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
sunny95.com
City sues to shut down troubled night club
COLUMBUS – In the wake of a string of shootings, violent crimes and other illegal activity, the city of Columbus is asking a court to declare a Northeast Side night club a public nuisance and shut it down. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein has filed a lawsuit in the...
sciotopost.com
Breaking News – Man Dies from Officer-Involved Shooting at Grove City Home Depot
GROVE CITY – According to sources police are taping off a crime scene at the Home Depot in Grove City. Around 8:25 pm gunfire rang out in a Law Enforcement situation between a man and a SWAT officer. One person was injured and transferred to Grant Medical center and later died.
WSAZ
Former Ohio Sheriff indicted months after resignation
POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Former Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff Keith Wood has been indicted on charges stemming from his time in office for allegedly withdrawing public funds for personal use. According to an indictment filed in Meigs County Common Pleas Court, a grand jury returned a five-count indictment on Wood.
cwcolumbus.com
Lease up and told to go, some renters are filing housing complaints with state
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mother in Powell filed an unfair housing complaint with the state of Ohio after she said she was told to go at the end of her previous lease. "I moved up here to give my son a better education," mother Danielle Cofield said after calling ABC6 On Your Side Problem Solvers.
athensindependent.com
Woman accused in Artifacts assault pleads not guilty
ATHENS, Ohio — A woman accused of assaulting a demonstrator at a protest in uptown Athens last month has pleaded not guilty in Athens County Municipal Court, although she has acknowledged kicking the demonstrator to law enforcement. Gabriella Wolman, 35, of Athens, faces a first-degree misdemeanor assault charge from...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Investigation continues into a fire at a residence on Mingo Rd. in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire at a home on Mingo Road in Ross County. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers Thursday afternoon. According to the police report obtained by the Guardian, deputies spoke with the resident, who stated that someone was “trying to kill him”, and that they had started the fire at his home.
