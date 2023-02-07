ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vinton County, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Woman, 53, arrested for second time following Piketon drug search

PIKETON, Ohio (WCMH) — A 53-year-old woman in Piketon was arrested Friday for drug related offenses while she was out on bond from a previous arrest. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a narcotics search was conducted at 1311 Smokey Hollow Road in Piketon on Friday. Agents found a large amount of meth, fentanyl, […]
PIKETON, OH
WDTN

63-year-old Ohio man sentenced for raping 11-year-old girl

WAVERLY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 63-year-old Pike County man has plead guilty to raping an 11-year-old girl. Tony Bowling, 63, entered a plea of guilty on Tuesday and accepted a minimum of 10 years and a maximum of 15 years in prison, according to the Pike County Court of Common Pleas. Bowling was arrested after […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Ross Co. student arrested for making threats to “shoot up” their school

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County student was arrested Thursday after authorities said they made threats to “shoot up” their school. According to reports from the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were notified of text messages made by the student and sent to a fellow classmate saying that they had plans to bring a firearm to Adena High School, shoot up the school, and then turn the gun on themselves.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sunny95.com

Columbus officer facing criminal charges

COLUMBUS – A two-decade veteran officer with the Columbus Division of Police is facing criminal charges. The division announced Thursday that it had been informed that Connie Brant has been charged with nine counts of dereliction of duty, according to a division press release. Brant has been with the...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Alleged international crime syndicate member makes court appearance in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Julio Ernesto Jimenez-Oyaga, an alleged member of a transnational criminal organization, made his initial appearance in a U.S. federal court on February 9, 2023. Jimenez-Oyaga was extradited to the United States and arrived in Columbus on the same day, before appearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Chelsea Vascura.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
GAHANNA, OH
sunny95.com

City sues to shut down troubled night club

COLUMBUS – In the wake of a string of shootings, violent crimes and other illegal activity, the city of Columbus is asking a court to declare a Northeast Side night club a public nuisance and shut it down. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein has filed a lawsuit in the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSAZ

Former Ohio Sheriff indicted months after resignation

POMEROY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Former Meigs County, Ohio Sheriff Keith Wood has been indicted on charges stemming from his time in office for allegedly withdrawing public funds for personal use. According to an indictment filed in Meigs County Common Pleas Court, a grand jury returned a five-count indictment on Wood.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
athensindependent.com

Woman accused in Artifacts assault pleads not guilty

ATHENS, Ohio — A woman accused of assaulting a demonstrator at a protest in uptown Athens last month has pleaded not guilty in Athens County Municipal Court, although she has acknowledged kicking the demonstrator to law enforcement. Gabriella Wolman, 35, of Athens, faces a first-degree misdemeanor assault charge from...
ATHENS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Investigation continues into a fire at a residence on Mingo Rd. in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire at a home on Mingo Road in Ross County. The call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers Thursday afternoon. According to the police report obtained by the Guardian, deputies spoke with the resident, who stated that someone was “trying to kill him”, and that they had started the fire at his home.
ROSS COUNTY, OH

