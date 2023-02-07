ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

tourcounsel.com

Oak View Mall | Shopping mall in Omaha, Nebraska

Oak View Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located at 3002 South 145th Street in West Omaha, Nebraska. There are 104 tenant spots on two floors of this regional mall, which was built in 1991. The mall receives more than 12,000,000 visitors annually, and features a "Kids Coliseum" play area.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Outlook Enrichment offers ski lessons for blind & visually impaired

HONEY CREEK, Iowa — The Omaha-based nonprofit "Outlook Enrichment" offered ski lessons for the blind and visually impaired at Mount Crescent Ski Area Sunday. The event ran from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It allowed people to pursue a passion or try something new with the assistance of Outlook Enrichment.
OMAHA, NE
tourcounsel.com

Crossroads Mall | Shopping mall in Omaha, Nebraska

Crossroads Mall was an enclosed shopping mall located in Omaha, Nebraska, United States, at the intersection of 72nd and Dodge Streets. Originally opened in 1960 by Omaha's Brandeis department store, the mall has been home to several major chains, including Sears, Target and Dillard's before the store closed in 2008. The mall is now demolished, and is expected to be redeveloped as a mixed-use center, called The Crossroads, in 2024.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Built on pizza: Godfather's closes founding Omaha location in 1982

Fifty years ago, a popular restaurant chain was built on pizza — right here in Omaha. In 1973, William Theisen founded Godfather's Pizza in Omaha with an investment of $3,000 and 15 employees. Now, the pizzeria boasts more than 400 locations and 4,500 employees. In the archive video above,...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

New Omaha-area company looks to alleviate travel delays and aggression

GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - About a month after the Federal Aviation Administration shut down air travel in the entire country due to a contractor deleting files and causing a system outage of important safety information, a new service is starting in the Omaha area. It’s a business designed to remove...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

OPS teachers, students digging deep into the history of Omaha's communities

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools students and teachers are digging deep to learn more about communities in the metro. "Learning about what wasn't here shocked me," student Jessica Houston said. That shock came during Houston's research of North 24th Street. "I live right down the street from here,...
OMAHA, NE
earnthenecklace.com

Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?

Chris Swaim has been an integral part of the KMTV 3 News Now weather team. And now, after three years, the meteorologist has decided to exit the Omaha station. Chris Swaim is leaving KMTV in February 2023. Of course, regular 3 News Now viewers are saddened to see him go but are excited to see what’s in store for him. Also, they are curious to know if he is leaving Nebraska. So here’s what Chris Swaim has to say about his departure.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Keep cats & dogs safe and healthy with vaccination and microchip clinic

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Pet owners in need of updating their cats or dogs vaccinations can do so Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bomgaars on E. Kanesville in Council Bluffs. The clinic is being hosted by S.O.L.A.S [Support our Local Animal Shelter] and will have a vet from Valley View Veterinary Clinic on hand to administer the vaccines.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
iheart.com

Light Snow Forecast For Omaha/Council Bluffs Region

Omaha National Weather Service Meteorologists say the next winter weather system is expected to bring minor snow accumulations Wednesday night over portions of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa and over much of the area Thursday or Thursday night. They say the best potential for an inch or two of snow...
OMAHA, NE
etxview.com

'Unconscionable': How Omaha's Legacy Crossing apartments were allowed to deteriorate

OMAHA -- Tote bags, bins and coolers held cookie tins, clothing and cans of Mountain Dew. In every corner of Sarah Nocita’s office in the accounting department at Hill Bros Transportation, boxes were stacked high. On top of a pile of papers sat a spare loaf of bread. The rest of her belongings were divvied up between her car, a trailer that she kept on site at work and a storage unit.
OMAHA, NE
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska

NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Four people hospitalized in northwest Omaha crash Friday night

OMAHA, Neb. — A northwest Omaha collision hospitalized four people Friday night. After 8 p.m., police responded to the crash near 108th Street and West Maple Road. Police said one person suffered a critical trauma injury, and two others sustained severe trauma injuries. Another person was severely injured — all were transported to UNMC.
OMAHA, NE

