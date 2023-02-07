Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in NebraskaEast Coast TravelerOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Police reacting to an AR-15-style rifle shooting man inside Target fatally shoot him.Sherif SaadOmaha, NE
Nebraska's highest earning YouTube has over 2.5 billion viewsTed RiversOmaha, NE
This Is Nebraska's Most Luxurious Spa Getaway
For anniversaries, Valentine's Day, or just because.
KETV.com
4-H month is underway across Nebraska, engages youth to spread the act of giving through service
Urban Program Coordinator for Douglas and Sarpy County, Brett Kreifels, stopped by First News Sunday with a look inside 4-H's month of service. 4-H is the largest youth program in the United States and here in Nebraska about 140,000 kids participate. The month of February is dedicated to highlighting the...
tourcounsel.com
Oak View Mall | Shopping mall in Omaha, Nebraska
Oak View Mall is an enclosed shopping mall located at 3002 South 145th Street in West Omaha, Nebraska. There are 104 tenant spots on two floors of this regional mall, which was built in 1991. The mall receives more than 12,000,000 visitors annually, and features a "Kids Coliseum" play area.
KETV.com
History of St. John African Methodist Episcopal, Nebraska's oldest Black church
OMAHA, Neb. — For centuries, the Black church has been a key piece of not only Black history but American history. In Nebraska, St. John AME (African Methodist Episcopal) is the state's oldest Black church. The church's current members are working hard to preserve its legacy. "Our building is...
KETV.com
Outlook Enrichment offers ski lessons for blind & visually impaired
HONEY CREEK, Iowa — The Omaha-based nonprofit "Outlook Enrichment" offered ski lessons for the blind and visually impaired at Mount Crescent Ski Area Sunday. The event ran from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It allowed people to pursue a passion or try something new with the assistance of Outlook Enrichment.
tourcounsel.com
Crossroads Mall | Shopping mall in Omaha, Nebraska
Crossroads Mall was an enclosed shopping mall located in Omaha, Nebraska, United States, at the intersection of 72nd and Dodge Streets. Originally opened in 1960 by Omaha's Brandeis department store, the mall has been home to several major chains, including Sears, Target and Dillard's before the store closed in 2008. The mall is now demolished, and is expected to be redeveloped as a mixed-use center, called The Crossroads, in 2024.
KETV.com
Built on pizza: Godfather's closes founding Omaha location in 1982
Fifty years ago, a popular restaurant chain was built on pizza — right here in Omaha. In 1973, William Theisen founded Godfather's Pizza in Omaha with an investment of $3,000 and 15 employees. Now, the pizzeria boasts more than 400 locations and 4,500 employees. In the archive video above,...
Free and affordable events happening around Omaha this Super Bowl weekend
Watching the Super Bowl, enjoying nature or admiring art, whatever it is, Omaha and surrounding areas have you covered with these affordable weekend events.
1011now.com
The Reuben sandwich: A Nebraska original
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our state is the birthplace of the Reuben. In this story, we discover that it was invented at a hotel in Omaha, and you can still enjoy that hotel today. We caught up with Steve Shern, who is the general manager of the Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel....
WOWT
New Omaha-area company looks to alleviate travel delays and aggression
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - About a month after the Federal Aviation Administration shut down air travel in the entire country due to a contractor deleting files and causing a system outage of important safety information, a new service is starting in the Omaha area. It’s a business designed to remove...
KETV.com
OPS teachers, students digging deep into the history of Omaha's communities
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools students and teachers are digging deep to learn more about communities in the metro. "Learning about what wasn't here shocked me," student Jessica Houston said. That shock came during Houston's research of North 24th Street. "I live right down the street from here,...
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
Chris Swaim has been an integral part of the KMTV 3 News Now weather team. And now, after three years, the meteorologist has decided to exit the Omaha station. Chris Swaim is leaving KMTV in February 2023. Of course, regular 3 News Now viewers are saddened to see him go but are excited to see what’s in store for him. Also, they are curious to know if he is leaving Nebraska. So here’s what Chris Swaim has to say about his departure.
KETV.com
UNO choir director leading 220 students, 8-year-old daughter to Carnegie Hall
OMAHA, Neb. — It's his lifelong dream to conduct a huge choir at a famous venue in New York City — Dr. Derrick Fox is headed there in March, along with some voices from the University of Nebraska, Omaha and a tiny guest. "I was asked to lead...
KETV.com
Keep cats & dogs safe and healthy with vaccination and microchip clinic
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — Pet owners in need of updating their cats or dogs vaccinations can do so Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. at Bomgaars on E. Kanesville in Council Bluffs. The clinic is being hosted by S.O.L.A.S [Support our Local Animal Shelter] and will have a vet from Valley View Veterinary Clinic on hand to administer the vaccines.
iheart.com
Light Snow Forecast For Omaha/Council Bluffs Region
Omaha National Weather Service Meteorologists say the next winter weather system is expected to bring minor snow accumulations Wednesday night over portions of southeast Nebraska and southwest Iowa and over much of the area Thursday or Thursday night. They say the best potential for an inch or two of snow...
etxview.com
'Unconscionable': How Omaha's Legacy Crossing apartments were allowed to deteriorate
OMAHA -- Tote bags, bins and coolers held cookie tins, clothing and cans of Mountain Dew. In every corner of Sarah Nocita’s office in the accounting department at Hill Bros Transportation, boxes were stacked high. On top of a pile of papers sat a spare loaf of bread. The rest of her belongings were divvied up between her car, a trailer that she kept on site at work and a storage unit.
KETV.com
Four people hospitalized in northwest Omaha crash Friday night
OMAHA, Neb. — A northwest Omaha collision hospitalized four people Friday night. After 8 p.m., police responded to the crash near 108th Street and West Maple Road. Police said one person suffered a critical trauma injury, and two others sustained severe trauma injuries. Another person was severely injured — all were transported to UNMC.
