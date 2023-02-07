ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hickory, NC

WBTV

One killed in overnight shooting in Pineville

PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in an overnight shooting in Pineville, officials said. The shooting happened along Industrial Drive in Pineville shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to Pineville Police. Investigators said Pineville Police dispatch received 911 calls about multiple shots being fired around Windage Way...
PINEVILLE, NC
WBTV

Police investigating deadly shooting on Billy Graham Parkway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the Parkway near Westmont Drive. A WBTV crew at the scene said the investigation appeared to be centered around...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Family, co-workers remember slain CATS bus driver one year after his death

The shooting happened along Industrial Drive in Pineville around 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Crash involving tractor-trailer closes southbound I-85 at Graham St. in Charlotte. According to transportation officials, the road is expected to remain closed until 12:36 p.m. Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 in northwest Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

A cardiac arrest was reported in Burke County. Deputies say they found a woman shot to death instead

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide it said started out as a medical call on Friday. Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a home along Clark Loop near the South Mountains State Park for what was initially reported as a cardiac arrest. When they arrived, however, they found 41-year-old Brandi Deal with apparent gunshot wounds.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Deputies investigating shooting after woman found dead in Burke County

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a shooting after a woman was found dead at a Burke County home on Friday. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and EMS personnel responded to the home in the 2900 block of Clark Loop near South Mountains State Park for a reported cardiac arrest.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
860wacb.com

Homicide Investigation Underway In Burke County

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation. On Friday, Burke County Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a residence on Clark Loop in Morganton. Upon arrival, first responders located Brandi Deal, 41, of 2967 Clark Loop with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Burst pipe displaces seniors at Matthews living facility

William McCarter was reported missing July 7 and almost two weeks later, his body was found in the woods. Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school.
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

CMPD conducting death investigation in east Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is conducting a death investigation in east Charlotte on Sunday evening. According to police, the investigation is happening in the 9800 block of Coriander Court, in a neighborhood off of Harrisburg Road. It is currently unclear how the individual died. More...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Heavy police presence spotted on Billy Graham Parkway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A heavy police presence has been spotted on the Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte. A WBTV crew is currently at the scene near Westmont Drive, and is reporting as many as 10 police cars and Medic vehicles are at the location. The investigation appears to...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 in northwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

2 killed, 2 others injured in south Charlotte crash, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash in south Charlotte on Friday afternoon, Medic confirmed. The crash happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. Medic confirmed the two fatalities, and said that the two hurt were taken...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested

It's been a warmer winter. Does this mean worse allergies this spring?. WBTV Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin says things could get sneezy. Parents outraged after video shows teacher shoving, berating son at CMS elementary school.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC

