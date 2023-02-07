Read full article on original website
WBTV
Crash involving tractor-trailer closes southbound I-85 at Graham St. in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash involving a tractor-trailer closeda portion of Interstate 85 in Charlotte. According to Charlotte Fire, the crash happened on I-85 South at Graham Street. All southbound lanes of I-85 were closed due to operations until 10:26 a.m. First responders said there are significant delays...
WBTV
One killed in overnight shooting in Pineville
PINEVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – One person has died in an overnight shooting in Pineville, officials said. The shooting happened along Industrial Drive in Pineville shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, according to Pineville Police. Investigators said Pineville Police dispatch received 911 calls about multiple shots being fired around Windage Way...
WBTV
Police investigating deadly shooting on Billy Graham Parkway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened on the Parkway near Westmont Drive. A WBTV crew at the scene said the investigation appeared to be centered around...
WBTV
Family, co-workers remember slain CATS bus driver one year after his death
WBTV
York County deputies locate missing 9-year-old boy with autism
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The York County Sheriff’s Office has located a missing 9-year-old boy with autism. According to deputies, the boy was found hiding in a small classroom at Lake Wylie Christian Assembly at 5766 Charlotte Highway around 11 a.m. on Sunday.
A cardiac arrest was reported in Burke County. Deputies say they found a woman shot to death instead
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide it said started out as a medical call on Friday. Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a home along Clark Loop near the South Mountains State Park for what was initially reported as a cardiac arrest. When they arrived, however, they found 41-year-old Brandi Deal with apparent gunshot wounds.
WBTV
Deputies investigating shooting after woman found dead in Burke County
MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Deputies are investigating a shooting after a woman was found dead at a Burke County home on Friday. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and EMS personnel responded to the home in the 2900 block of Clark Loop near South Mountains State Park for a reported cardiac arrest.
860wacb.com
Homicide Investigation Underway In Burke County
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a murder investigation. On Friday, Burke County Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a residence on Clark Loop in Morganton. Upon arrival, first responders located Brandi Deal, 41, of 2967 Clark Loop with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. According to...
WBTV
Burst pipe displaces seniors at Matthews living facility
WBTV
CMPD conducting death investigation in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is conducting a death investigation in east Charlotte on Sunday evening. According to police, the investigation is happening in the 9800 block of Coriander Court, in a neighborhood off of Harrisburg Road. It is currently unclear how the individual died. More...
1 dead after shooting in Morganton, deputies say
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in Morganton on Friday, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.
WBTV
Heavy police presence spotted on Billy Graham Parkway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A heavy police presence has been spotted on the Billy Graham Parkway in southwest Charlotte. A WBTV crew is currently at the scene near Westmont Drive, and is reporting as many as 10 police cars and Medic vehicles are at the location. The investigation appears to...
WBTV
18-year-old arrested after stealing vehicle with child inside in Statesville
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old was arrested after he allegedly stole a vehicle with a child inside in Statesville on Friday morning. According to the Statesville Police Department, the incident began when the vehicle was stolen in the 2000 block of Tara’s Trace Drive at approximately 7:50 a.m.
WBTV
Seniors to return to living facility after more than a month displaced due to burst pipe
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WBTV) - Neighbors wanted answers after a burst water pipe forced some Mecklenburg County seniors out of their apartments for more than a month. After WBTV reached out Friday, the company that owns Holiday Willow Grove, Holiday by Atria, and Mecklenburg County said they would expedite the review and repair process.
WBTV
Overturned tractor-trailer closes I-85 in northwest Charlotte
Emergency call for heart attack leads to woman’s death from gunshots
Burke County Sheriff’s deputies say a woman died Friday from gunshot wounds.
Fire at Mooresville apartment complex set intentionally, officials say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A small fire at an apartment complex in Mooresville Thursday night was intentionally set, according to the Mooresville Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials said firefighters responded to the complex at 144 Avalon Park Circle around 10 p.m. to check out a fire that had been extinguished. Due to the nature […]
WBTV
2 killed, 2 others injured in south Charlotte crash, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were killed and two others were injured in a crash in south Charlotte on Friday afternoon, Medic confirmed. The crash happened near the intersection of Providence Road West and Lancaster Highway. Medic confirmed the two fatalities, and said that the two hurt were taken...
WBTV
Report of person with gun on Catawba College campus triggers shelter-in-place order
CATAWBA, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College issued a shelter-in-place order for students early on Sunday morning after students told Catawba Public Safety officers that a visitor to the campus who “brandished a firearm” during a fire alarm. In a notification to the campus, Dean of Students Dr. Jared...
WBTV
Suspects in 2021 Lincoln Co. homicide arrested
