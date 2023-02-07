ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monett, MO

Patsy Wrobleski

By By Buchanan Funeral Home
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 5 days ago

Patsy Wrobleski, 89, of Monett, MO, passed from this life on Sunday morning, January 29, 2023 while at Aurora Nursing Center in Aurora, MO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy