ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Former Utah linebacker draws interest of several NFL teams

By Cole Bagley
AllUtes
AllUtes
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VI49I_0kfCuCaM00

After a solid performance in the Shrine Bowl, Mohamoud Diabate has met with multiple NFL teams.

According to a report by NFL Analyst Ryan Fowler, former Utah and Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate has drawn interest from multiple NFL teams following his performance in the Shrine Bowl.

One of two Utah players to participate in the Shrine Bowl, Diabate was receiving positive attention all week long as he demonstrated his versatility as both an off-ball linebacker and an edge rusher.

While he impressed analysts and NFL scouts all week long with several big tackles in the backfield, Diabate also logged two tackles in the Shrine Bowl and was a member of the West squad who beat the East 12-3.

Just days later, NFL Analyst Ryan Fowler reported that Diabate met with the Chargers, Jets, Titans and Broncos after what he demonstrated last week.

According to another report, the Patriots were also intrigued by Diabate after his performances in practice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GYkQr_0kfCuCaM00
Mohamoud Diabate, Utah Utes Fall Camp.

Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

As Utah fans came to learn this past season, Diabate was truly a versatile defender. In addition to finishing fourth on the team with 58 total tackles, he also led the Utes with 13.5 tackles for loss, five of which were sacks.

Notably, Diabate posted these impressive numbers while missing two games earlier in the year due to injury.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Halftime Announcement

Andy Reid reportedly did not speak with Erin Andrews at halftime of the Super Bowl. According to the Fox Sports sideline reporter, the Chiefs have a policy, in which the head coach doesn't speak at halftime if his team is trailing. The Chiefs were trailing the Eagles, 24-14, at halftime of the ...
ARLINGTON, TX
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Raiders preparing for major Josh Jacobs move

The Las Vegas Raiders are strongly considering franchise tagging star running back Josh Jacobs, according to ESPN. The “sense” is that Jacobs will get the tag after having the best season of his career with the team in 2021-22. The ‘consensus’ opinion at last weekend’s Senior Bowl was...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Rihanna's Halftime Show Performance

Take a bow, Rihanna.  The legendary artist put on quite a show at the Super Bowl in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday night. Rihanna, who performed hits like "Diamonds," "All Of The Lights," "Umbrella" and more, got a standing ovation at the end of her performance on Sunday night. It was pretty ...
GLENDALE, AZ
Yardbarker

Here's the latest on Derek Carr, Raiders, Saints

While the Saints are clearly interested in Carr, Graziano explains that he could just wait out the Raiders and then sign with New Orleans after he’s released. Beyond that, there’s really no incentive for him to do the Raiders a favor based on how things went at the end of last year.
The Spun

Drew Brees Reacts To Derek Carr, Saints Rumor

The Saints haven't had much success at quarterback since losing Drew Brees to retirement. With that said, the front office has shown interest in Derek Carr of the Raiders.   Earlier this week, the Saints brought Carr in for a visit. He met with head coach Dennis Allen and offensive ...
LOUISIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Panthers may emerge as landing spot for Raiders QB Derek Carr

Could the Carolina Panthers really be going for a fourth retread project in as many seasons? ESPN insider Chris Mortensen believes there’s a chance. On Sunday afternoon, during an episode of Postseason NFL Countdown, Mortensen and the crew touched on the ongoing saga of soon-to-be former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr. And although the 31-year-old passer has been playing footsies with the division rival New Orleans Saints this past week, it’s the Panthers—with head coach Frank Reich and new quarterbacks coach Josh McCown—who could start striking up some chemistry.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Nuggets’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is officially in the books. Many organizations made moves that can change the course of their seasons, while others only made minor trades to address some needs ahead of the playoffs. That is the case for the Denver Nuggets. They only brought in Thomas Bryant...
DENVER, CO
AllUtes

AllUtes

Salt Lake Cty, UT
501
Followers
552
Post
88K+
Views
ABOUT

AllUtes is a FanNation channel covering University of Utah athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/utah

Comments / 0

Community Policy