Former Utah linebacker draws interest of several NFL teams

After a solid performance in the Shrine Bowl, Mohamoud Diabate has met with multiple NFL teams.

According to a report by NFL Analyst Ryan Fowler, former Utah and Florida linebacker Mohamoud Diabate has drawn interest from multiple NFL teams following his performance in the Shrine Bowl.

One of two Utah players to participate in the Shrine Bowl, Diabate was receiving positive attention all week long as he demonstrated his versatility as both an off-ball linebacker and an edge rusher.

While he impressed analysts and NFL scouts all week long with several big tackles in the backfield, Diabate also logged two tackles in the Shrine Bowl and was a member of the West squad who beat the East 12-3.

Just days later, NFL Analyst Ryan Fowler reported that Diabate met with the Chargers, Jets, Titans and Broncos after what he demonstrated last week.

According to another report, the Patriots were also intrigued by Diabate after his performances in practice.

Mohamoud Diabate, Utah Utes Fall Camp. Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

As Utah fans came to learn this past season, Diabate was truly a versatile defender. In addition to finishing fourth on the team with 58 total tackles, he also led the Utes with 13.5 tackles for loss, five of which were sacks.

Notably, Diabate posted these impressive numbers while missing two games earlier in the year due to injury.

