ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

Review: The magic peaks early on in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

Channing Tatum bids an apparent farewell to the franchise that made him a star in Magic Mike's Last Dance. It's been more than a decade since Channing Tatum first starred in "Magic Mike," a comedy based on his own pre-acting stint as a stripper. Audiences showered it with more than $100 million and did that again for a sequel, so Tatum's back with a film called "Magic Mike's Last Dance." Critic Bob Mondello says, promises, promises.
NPR

Patrick Bringley on his book 'All the Beauty in the World'

PATRICK BRINGLEY: (Reading) The mornings are church-mouse quiet. I arrive on post almost a half hour before we open, and there is no one to talk me down to earth. It's just me and the Rembrandts, just me and the Botticellis, just me and these vibrant phantoms I can almost believe are flesh and blood.
NPR

Director Sam Pollard on 'Bill Russell: Legend'

NPR's Michel Martin speaks with director Sam Pollard about his new documentary Bill Russell: Legend, which is now streaming on Netflix. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush...
NPR

Sunday Puzzle: Add the A-T!

On-air challenge: I'm going to give you clues for two words or phrases. Add the letters A-T consecutively somewhere inside the first word to get the second one. Ex. Experience again / Aunt or uncle --> RELIVE, RELATIVE. 1. Play, as a guitar / Layer of rock. 2. Hunter constellation...

Comments / 0

Community Policy