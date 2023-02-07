Read full article on original website
Ricky Nelson and Kristin Harmon: Their Tragic, Troubled Lives, Deaths, and Marriage
In the mid-1960s, they were TV's golden couple. He was a TV star turned rock music icon who died in a tragic plane accident in 1985. She was his loyal wife and sometime co-star who struggled with depression and died of a heart attack in 2018.
NPR
A rarely-revived Lorraine Hansberry play is here — and it's messy but powerful
After playwright Lorraine Hansberry rocketed to stardom in 1959 with A Raisin in the Sun, she followed it up, five years later, with The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window. The show had a short Broadway run and has rarely been revived. Now, the first major New York production in almost...
NPR
Review: The magic peaks early on in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'
It's been more than a decade since Channing Tatum first starred in "Magic Mike," a comedy based on his own pre-acting stint as a stripper. Audiences showered it with more than $100 million and did that again for a sequel, so Tatum's back with a film called "Magic Mike's Last Dance." Critic Bob Mondello says, promises, promises.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
NPR
Radio host Angela Yee on her departure from 'The Breakfast Club' and her new show
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with radio talk show host Angela Yee about her departure from the popular show "The Breakfast Club" and about her new show, "Way Up with Angela Yee." AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Angela Yee is no stranger to the ear. She's the longtime host of "Lip Service," a...
NPR
Director Sam Pollard on 'Bill Russell: Legend'
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with director Sam Pollard about his new documentary Bill Russell: Legend, which is now streaming on Netflix. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush...
NPR
How to get creative on Valentine's Day
MARVIN GAYE: (Singing) Aw, baby - let's get it on. RASCOE: If you're thinking of relying on the cliches - flowers, maybe a candlelit dinner out - our next guest is here to remind you that you can shake up that old, musty, dusty Valentine's Day routine. Brigitt Earley is a freelance journalist. She joins us now. Welcome to the program.
NPR
Fresh Air celebrates the 50th anniversary of 'Schoolhouse Rock'
This is FRESH AIR. I'm TV critic David Bianculli, sitting in for Terry Gross. Last month was the golden anniversary of "Schoolhouse Rock!" the series of animated musical shorts that aired on ABC from 1973 to 1984. If you don't know how many years ago that was, you may not have watched enough "Schoolhouse Rock!" Like "Sesame Street," which had premiered on public television four years earlier, "Schoolhouse Rock!" set out to use catchy music and friendly visuals to teach kids about things, like whether the word thing was a noun or a verb. Each "Schoolhouse Rock!" segment was a three-minute interstitial cartoon inserted between ABC's other shows on Saturday morning. The subject of the first series of cartoons was "Multiplication Rock," followed by "Grammar Rock," "America Rock," "Science Rock," "Money Rock" and "Earth Rock." The songs in those series included a number of informative earworms that educated young viewers in the 1970s and beyond - songs such as "I'm Just A Bill" and "Conjunction Junction."
NPR
James Alexander of the Bar-Kays on 50 years of the concert documentary 'Wattstax'
The concert documentary "Wattstax" was released 50 years ago this month. It featured Stax Records' entire roster at the time. NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks to James Alexander of the Bar-Kays. (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "SON OF SHAFT") THE BAR-KAYS: I'm the son of a... AYESHA RASCOE, HOST:. Los Angeles, 1972. On...
NPR
Behind the 'He Gets Us' ads for Jesus airing during the Super Bowl
And finally, today, you might already be getting ready for one of the biggest events in sports taking place tomorrow. Many of us look forward to it all year. Of course, we're talking about the Super Bowl. This year, Rihanna will be there, and so will some powerful messages about one of the central religious figures of all time. We're talking about Jesus.
NPR
Ever sing to your dog? One TikTok account shows just how universal it is
One musician on Instagram and TikTok has made a name for himself off something many of us do in the privacy of our own homes — singing made up songs to our dogs. So Ari, I've got a question for you. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. Shoot. SUMMERS: When you're out...
NPR
Patrick Bringley on his book 'All the Beauty in the World'
PATRICK BRINGLEY: (Reading) The mornings are church-mouse quiet. I arrive on post almost a half hour before we open, and there is no one to talk me down to earth. It's just me and the Rembrandts, just me and the Botticellis, just me and these vibrant phantoms I can almost believe are flesh and blood.
NPR
'Chariots of Fire' director Hugh Hudson dies at age 86
British film director Hugh Hudson, best known for his first feature film, Chariots of Fire, has died at age 86. The film won Best Picture at the 1982 Academy Awards. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.
NPR
Grace Lin and Kate Messner on their new children's book 'Once Upon a Book'
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks to authors Grace Lin and Kate Messner about their new children's book. "Once Upon a Book" follows a young girl who discovers the joy of reading. Like many of us during this gloomy time of the year, Alice is sick of the cold and heavy winter clothing. So the little girl turns to a book that helps her escape to warmer, tropical worlds. That's the premise of Grace Lin and Kate Messner's new children's book, "Once Upon A Book." It's a look into the imagination of a little girl who discovers the joy of reading and the meaning of home. Co-authors Grace Lin and Kate Messner join me now. Welcome to the show.
NPR
Oscar-nominated actor Kerry Condon on her role in 'The Banshees of Inisherin'
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Kerry Condon, who was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in the new movie "The Banshees of Inisherin." "The Banshees Of Inisherin" is racking up awards nominations, including Oscar for best picture, screenplay, director, two for best supporting actor and for best supporting actress. Kerry Condon - she plays Siobhan, the sister of Padraic - goes to a pub on their island to dress down her brother's best friend, Colm, for suddenly ignoring her brother.
NPR
Meet the woman who has witnessed over 100 years of Black history in Chicago
For Black History Month, NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Edith Renfrow Smith of Chicago. Now 108 years old, she has witnessed A LOT of history. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are...
