The Unbound Collection by Hyatt Brand Debuts in San Miguel de Allende With the Opening of NUMU Boutique Hotel

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) and Grupo Presidente today announced the opening of NUMU Boutique Hotel marking the first Hyatt-branded property in the city of San Miguel de Allende, Mexico and the latest addition to The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand. The opening of NUMU Boutique Hotel marks the second hotel within the portfolio in Mexico, following the recent opening of Rancho Pescadero in Baja California Sur, Mexico.

The colonial town of San Miguel de Allende glows with well-preserved Spanish-colonial architecture, brightly colored doors, private courtyards, plazas and centuries of history. The city carried high influence during Mexican colonization and has since been recognized as one of Mexico’s “Pueblos Magicos,” or magical towns, by Mexico’s Secretary of Tourism. The name NUMU comes from the years of history and cultural exchange that influenced San Miguel de Allende, inspired by train tracks combining the letters N-U-M-U. Located on the emblematic street of Nemesio Diez and steps from Benito Juarez Park and the historic Parroquia de San Miguel Arcángel, NUMU Boutique Hotel will captivate travelers with treasured experiences in and outside of its doors.

“It’s truly a remarkable feeling to officially open our doors and introduce The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand to San Miguel de Allende,” expressed Guillermo Valencia, General Manager of NUMU Boutique Hotel. “We look forward to providing independent-minded guests an authentic, thought-provoking experience as they immerse themselves in the rich culture of this charming city that will inspire memories for years to come.”

Local Experiences

Recognized as an UNESCO World Heritage Cultural Site, San Miguel de Allende is known for its rich cultural and architectural inspiration in Mexico and beyond. From local-guided walking tours through charming parks and plazas, cultural immersions at Fabrica La Aurora, annual festivals, and horseback riding through cobblestone streets, to stunning landscapes, indulgent culinary experiences, and shopping at Ignacio Ramirez Market, there’s never a shortage of things to do or see within walking distance of the hotel.

Guestrooms

Designed by Mexican architecture firm Artigas Arquitectos, NUMU Boutique Hotel offers 44 luxury guestrooms including four suites carefully designed with the destination in mind. Guests will find modern sophistication celebrating the spirit of San Miguel de Allende throughout the hotel, with each room boasting a private terrace or balcony overlooking either the interior garden or the beautiful cobblestone streets.

Wellness

Open to the public Tuesday to Sunday, the hotel’s Nubye Spa offers experiences balancing ancient rituals and advanced therapeutic modalities. The spa offers a wide variety of treatments and body wraps, sports and personalized prenatal massages, along with facials and beauty treatments. Nubye Spa also features three treatment rooms, a full-service beauty salon and a fully equipped fitness center. After a spa experience, guests can take in sweeping views of the city at the hotel’s rooftop pool and sun deck.

Culinary Experiences

NUMU Boutique Hotel is home to two restaurants – one on the ground floor and another on the rooftop – each created especially for the hotel using local ingredients and authentic cultural traditions.

Located in NUMU Boutique Hotel’s main courtyard, guests and locals can enjoy a menu of gourmet Mexican influences with vegetarian options at El Fogón de Don Enrique. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, the restaurant’s dishes are paired with fresh and sustainable ingredients locally sourced from the region.

The hotel’s rooftop restaurant, Maura, mesa de sal, offers guests exquisite cuisine of the land and sea with flavors that will transport guests to southeastern Mexico as they enjoy panoramic views of the city. Indulge in signature cocktails including mezcal forward offerings like “Poema Otomí,” composed of mezcal, ginger and lemon juice and “Na’Ha” with mezcal, passion fruit, guava, lime juice and avocado leaf bitters. Both cocktails will go hand in hand with the unbeatable 360 degree views of San Miguel de Allende.

Bar El Caminero is the hotel’s lobby bar, home of the signature cocktail, “San Miguel”, with London Dry Gin, hoja santa, yellow chartreuse and tonic water. This fresh, citric and casual cocktail is one of many cocktails offered at Bar El Camino and a refreshing stop during an adventurous day in San Miguel de Allende.

24-hour room-service is available to guests seven days a week.

For more information or to book a stay, visit www.numuboutiquehotel.com or follow the hotel on Instagram @numusanmiguel.

About The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

More than a compilation of independent, one-of-a-kind hotels, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a thoughtful curation of stories worth collecting . Whether it’s a modern marvel, a historic gem or a revitalizing retreat, each property provides thought-provoking environments and experiences that inspire for guests seeking elevated yet unscripted service when they travel. For a full list of hotels in the collection, visit unboundcollection.hyatt.com. Follow @UnboundxHyatt on Facebook and Instagram and tag your photos with #UnboundxHyatt.

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose – to care for people so they can be their best. As of September 30, 2022, the Company’s portfolio included more than 1,200 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 72 countries across six continents. The Company’s offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection , including Park Hyatt® , Grand Hyatt® , Hyatt Regency® , Hyatt® , Hyatt Residence Club® , Hyatt Place® , Hyatt House® , and UrCove ; the Boundless Collection , including Miraval® , Alila® , Andaz® , Thompson Hotels® , Hyatt Centric® , and Caption by Hyatt ; the Independent Collection , including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt® , Destination by Hyatt™ , and JdV by Hyatt™ ; and the Inclusive Collection , including Hyatt Ziva® , Hyatt Zilara® , Zoëtry® Wellness & Spa Resorts , Secrets® Resorts & Spas , Breathless Resorts & Spas® , Dreams® Resorts & Spas , Vivid Hotels & Resorts® , Alua Hotels & Resorts® , and Sunscape® Resorts & Spas . Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt® loyalty program, ALG Vacations®, Unlimited Vacation Club®, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions® technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About Grupo Presidente

Grupo Presidente is a Mexican company dedicated to the operation and management of hotels, restaurants and senior residences. In the hotel industry, with InterContinental Hotels Group, Grupo Presidente operates Presidente InterContinental®, Holiday Inn® and Staybridge Suites®, and recently, the first boutique hotel Kimpton Aluna Tulum. With Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Grupo Presidente operates Hyatt House Santa Fe, Hyatt Place & Hyatt House Monterrey and NUMU Boutique Hotel in San Miguel de Allende. With Marriott International, Grupo Presidente operates Aloft Querétaro and Courtyard Mérida Downtown, and as of September 2021, El Cielo Winery & Resort in Valle de Guadalupe joins its portfolio.

Since 2016, Grupo Presidente associated with spanish brand, Ballesol, in the operation of senior residences. In the foodservice industry, Grupo Presidente operates Au Pied de Cochon®, Alfredo Di Roma®, The Palm®, Chapulín®, among others. Grupo Presidente’s strategy is to own, manage and operate hotels in Mexico for all types of travelers, being an excellent lodging option for the national and international market in their leisure or business trips.

