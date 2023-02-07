ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FCC Applications for WABC-TV

ABCNY
ABCNY
 5 days ago

To learn about FCC applications regarding WABC-TV, Channel 7 (RF Channel 7) New York, New York click HERE .

On February 1, 2023, WABC Television (New York), LLC, licensee of WABC-TV, Channel 7 (RF Channel 7) New York, New York, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of its license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit publicfiles.fcc.gov and search in WABC-TV's public file.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
138K+
Followers
17K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy