ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Is Christian Gonzalez Lions' Cornerback of Future?

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XgzHu_0kfCtTNg00

Scouting report of Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

The Detroit Lions have an interesting dynamic currently at the cornerback position.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes will soon have to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option on Jeff Okudah . Elsewhere, there’s little to speak of in terms of experience. Amani Oruwariye, the team's most experienced corner in 2021, is set to be a free agent.

The team also recently made a new hire to be the position coach, as Dre Bly will be the team’s new cornerbacks coach. As the Lions consider the future at the position, it’s worth noting that the 2023 NFL Draft class is stocked full of talented cornerbacks.

More: What Contract Should Lions Offer LB Alex Anzalone?

Among them is Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, whom many consider to be one of the better options at the position. Recently, Detroit has been a popular landing spot for the young corner in mock drafts.

There’s plenty to like about Gonzalez . He’s 6-foot-2, with an uncanny ability to move laterally. This skill allows him to stay in front of speedy receivers and remain tight in coverage.

He produced solid numbers at Oregon in 2022 (after transferring from Colorado), notching four interceptions and making a total of 50 tackles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LuTz1_0kfCtTNg00

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to Oregon, he was a two-year starter at Colorado, beginning as a true freshman during the shortened 2020 campaign. In his collegiate career, he logged 17 passes defensed.

Scouts view him as a high-upside player who could impact a secondary right away. He moves with fluid motion, which allows him to stay with speedy receivers. Add in his height, and he has the making of an instant contributor.

“Everything is easy and fluid from pedal to crossover run or hip flip to sprint,” reads his scouting report on FanNation's NFL Draft Bible . “He can recover when stumbling and squeezing receivers to the pylon while playing their hip pocket. He can reset over the middle of the field, easily mirroring the target while perfectly timing up his hand usage to deter the pass.”

While his coverage numbers are intriguing, there’s an element of physicality to his game against the run. He notched five tackles for loss in 2021 at Colorado, and had one with the Ducks last season.

Prior to the 2022 campaign, he had yet to secure an interception through his first two seasons. Because of that, there were concerns about his ability in contested situations. However, he notched four picks in '22, which dispelled the worries about his takeaway ability.

Though Gonzalez has ample height, there are concerns about his lanky frame. He’s currently listed at 200 pounds, which is adequate but could be cause for worry against physical wideouts.

“Can be outmanned at the catch point,” writes a scout for NFL Draft Bible. “He could struggle against large possession receivers. Would like to see him add physicality when playing the ball.”

In a draft class loaded with cornerback talent, Gonzalez remains among the best. If the Lions feel the need to secure a cornerback with the sixth pick, Gonzalez will certainly be in the conversation.

With a unique package of skills, the Oregon product could be a phenomenal addition to a Detroit defense that is ripe with young talent at other positions.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions could bring back Graham Glasgow in 2023

The NFL free agency period will be here before we know and we will soon know exactly which players will be available for the Detroit Lions to consider. Some players are in a position where they will be unrestricted free agents because their contract is up, while others will hit free agency as cap casualties. One player I expect to be a cap casualty by the time free agency rolls around is Denver Broncos OL, Graham Glasgow. If Glasgow does become available, it would be wise for GM Brad Holmes to strongly consider bringing him home.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Former Tigers outfielder back in States after 4 seasons in Japan

Former Detroit Tigers outfielder Leonys Martin is back in the United States after parts of four seasons in Japan. Martin has agreed to a minor-league deal with the Seattle Mariners, the Seattle Times reported this week. Martin, who turns 35 next month, played for the Tigers in 2018 before being...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Raiders preparing for major Josh Jacobs move

The Las Vegas Raiders are strongly considering franchise tagging star running back Josh Jacobs, according to ESPN. The “sense” is that Jacobs will get the tag after having the best season of his career with the team in 2021-22. The ‘consensus’ opinion at last weekend’s Senior Bowl was...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Halftime Announcement

Andy Reid reportedly did not speak with Erin Andrews at halftime of the Super Bowl. According to the Fox Sports sideline reporter, the Chiefs have a policy, in which the head coach doesn't speak at halftime if his team is trailing. The Chiefs were trailing the Eagles, 24-14, at halftime of the ...
ARLINGTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job

Josh McCown has secured his first coaching job in the NFL. McCown has been hired by Frank Reich to join the Carolina Panthers’ coaching staff. McCown reportedly will serve as the team’s quarterbacks coach. The #Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their QB coach position under Frank Reich, sources say. The 17-year veteran QB finally... The post Josh McCown has landed his first NFL coaching job appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Report: Justin Fields Plans To Reach Out To Rival In Offseason

Justin Fields has had an interesting media campaign during Super Bowl week. Fields, who was denied by general manager Ryan Poles the opportunity to earn the single-season quarterback rushing record, has been on an apologist tour for his passing struggles in recent interviews. Fields said earlier this week that he...
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to insane Josh Gordon career move

It’s sure been a tumultuous professional football career for former All-Pro wide receiver Josh Gordon, and it looks like there’s another twist in his tale as it looks like the one-time Cleveland Browns superstar is now taking his talents to the XFL. As NFL reporter Ari Meirov of The33rdTeam.com points out, it looks like Josh Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Josh Gordon career move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Yardbarker

Pistons made baffling moves at deadline

The Pistons sent Saddiq Bey to the Hawks and received James Wiseman from the Warriors, a 7'1" center who was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Wiseman is very physically gifted but is woefully inexperienced, playing only 60 games in three seasons with the Warriors. In college, Wiseman only played three games for the University of Memphis after the NCAA suspended him for accepting a loan from future coach Penny Hardaway.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Pistons sign G Stanley Umude

The NBA trade deadline has officially come and gone, and the Detroit Pistons look a little bit different than they did just 24 hours ago. On Thursday, Detroit traded forward Saddiq Bey and acquired center James Wiseman in a four-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, and Portland Trail Blazers. Now, according to a report from Omari Sankofa II, the Pistons have announced that they have signed G Stanley Umude to a 10-day contract.
DETROIT, MI
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

 https://www.si.com/nfl/lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy