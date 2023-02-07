Is Christian Gonzalez Lions' Cornerback of Future?

Scouting report of Oregon Ducks cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

The Detroit Lions have an interesting dynamic currently at the cornerback position.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes will soon have to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year option on Jeff Okudah . Elsewhere, there’s little to speak of in terms of experience. Amani Oruwariye, the team's most experienced corner in 2021, is set to be a free agent.

The team also recently made a new hire to be the position coach, as Dre Bly will be the team’s new cornerbacks coach. As the Lions consider the future at the position, it’s worth noting that the 2023 NFL Draft class is stocked full of talented cornerbacks.

Among them is Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez, whom many consider to be one of the better options at the position. Recently, Detroit has been a popular landing spot for the young corner in mock drafts.

There’s plenty to like about Gonzalez . He’s 6-foot-2, with an uncanny ability to move laterally. This skill allows him to stay in front of speedy receivers and remain tight in coverage.

He produced solid numbers at Oregon in 2022 (after transferring from Colorado), notching four interceptions and making a total of 50 tackles.

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Prior to Oregon, he was a two-year starter at Colorado, beginning as a true freshman during the shortened 2020 campaign. In his collegiate career, he logged 17 passes defensed.

Scouts view him as a high-upside player who could impact a secondary right away. He moves with fluid motion, which allows him to stay with speedy receivers. Add in his height, and he has the making of an instant contributor.

“Everything is easy and fluid from pedal to crossover run or hip flip to sprint,” reads his scouting report on FanNation's NFL Draft Bible . “He can recover when stumbling and squeezing receivers to the pylon while playing their hip pocket. He can reset over the middle of the field, easily mirroring the target while perfectly timing up his hand usage to deter the pass.”

While his coverage numbers are intriguing, there’s an element of physicality to his game against the run. He notched five tackles for loss in 2021 at Colorado, and had one with the Ducks last season.

Prior to the 2022 campaign, he had yet to secure an interception through his first two seasons. Because of that, there were concerns about his ability in contested situations. However, he notched four picks in '22, which dispelled the worries about his takeaway ability.

Though Gonzalez has ample height, there are concerns about his lanky frame. He’s currently listed at 200 pounds, which is adequate but could be cause for worry against physical wideouts.

“Can be outmanned at the catch point,” writes a scout for NFL Draft Bible. “He could struggle against large possession receivers. Would like to see him add physicality when playing the ball.”

In a draft class loaded with cornerback talent, Gonzalez remains among the best. If the Lions feel the need to secure a cornerback with the sixth pick, Gonzalez will certainly be in the conversation.

With a unique package of skills, the Oregon product could be a phenomenal addition to a Detroit defense that is ripe with young talent at other positions.