Indigo De Souza has announced her new album, All of This Will End, out on April 28th via Saddle Creek. As a preview, she’s shared the lead single “Younger & Dumber.”. In a press statement, the North Carolina-based artist described the follow-up to 2021’s Any Shape You Take as feeling “more true to me than anything ever has.” It was inspired by some of the most resonant moments of her life, including memories of her childhood, collecting herself in parking lots, the ecstatic trips spent wandering the Appalachian mountains and southern swamps with friends, and the times she had to stand up for herself. Pre-orders for All of This Will End are ongoing; check out the artwork and tracklist below.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO