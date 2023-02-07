Read full article on original website
Related
Cake Announce 2023 Tour
Cake have announced a headlining Summer 2023 tour. After a May appearance at Mill Valley Music Fest, “An Evening with Cake” will kick off on June 20th in San Diego. It will make stops in Los Angeles, Boston, and New York City before wrapping up on July 23rd in Philadelphia. See the full itinerary below.
Sunny Day Real Estate Announce 2023 Tour Dates, Including Rescheduled Shows
Now that all the members of Sunny Day Real Estate are back in commission, they’ve revealed the rescheduled tour dates of their ongoing reunion tour, along with a run of newly-announced North American 2023 shows. The emo stalwarts postponed the December leg of their reunion tour after drummer William Goldsmith broke a bone in his hand.
Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour [Updated]
Death Grips have announced their first North American tour in more than four years. Beginning in May, Stefan Burnett, Zach Hill, and Andy Morin will return to the road for a 54-date outing that includes headlining shows in Denver, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and Austin, as well as festival appearances at Riot Fest in Chicago and Sick New World in Las Vegas. Tickets are available via Stubhub.
Indigo De Souza Announces New Album All of This Will End, Shares “Younger & Dumber”: Stream
Indigo De Souza has announced her new album, All of This Will End, out on April 28th via Saddle Creek. As a preview, she’s shared the lead single “Younger & Dumber.”. In a press statement, the North Carolina-based artist described the follow-up to 2021’s Any Shape You Take as feeling “more true to me than anything ever has.” It was inspired by some of the most resonant moments of her life, including memories of her childhood, collecting herself in parking lots, the ecstatic trips spent wandering the Appalachian mountains and southern swamps with friends, and the times she had to stand up for herself. Pre-orders for All of This Will End are ongoing; check out the artwork and tracklist below.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce 2023 Tour Dates
Hot off their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have announced a run of 2023 tour dates. The trek begins March 9th, when the musical and life partners join James Taylor, the John Mayer Trio, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., and more in performing at the Love Rocks NYC concert benefiting people with HIV/AIDS. From there, the duo will play headlining gigs down the East Coast before teaming up with P!NK for more shows across the United States. See their full tour itinerary below.
The Whittaker family, the most inbred family in America, shares some of their life online through Soft White Underbelly
Mark Laita, the host of the Soft White Underbelly youtube channel, is one of the first to highlight the Whittaker family. Mark first came to know the Whittaker family in 2004 while working on his book ¨Created Equal¨.
Eyehategod Announce Spring 2023 US Tour with Goatwhore
Eyehategod have announced the “30 Years of Take as Needed for Pain” tour, celebrating the sludge-metal veterans’ 1993 sophomore album. The spring US outing will feature fellow New Orleans band Goatwhore as support. The tour kicks off April 8th in Atlanta and runs through an April 30th...
Pearla Breaks Down Debut Album Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming Track by Track: Exclusive
Track by Track is a recurring feature series in which artists share the story behind every song on their latest release. Today, Pearla breaks down her new album, Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming. Brooklyn-based artist Pearla (born Nicole Rodriguez) has released her debut album, Oh Glistening Onion, The...
Win Tickets to boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy’s Re:SET Concert Series in Your City
You won’t have to travel far to catch one of the best live music experiences around this summer. AEG’s new Re:SET Concert Series is bringing an all-star, artist-curated lineup to 12 US cities, spearheaded by boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy. Each artist has handpicked a lineup that...
Poison Ruïn Announce New Album Härvest, Unveil Video for Title Track: Stream
Philadelphia post-punk band Poison Ruïn have inked a deal with Relapse Records for the release of their new album Härvest, out April 14th. A video for the title track can be seen below. The buzz surrounding the group is well-deserved, as proven by “Härvest.” The track offers a...
How to Get Tickets to Blink-182’s 2023 Reunion Tour
Blink-182 have returned under their classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker, and the pop-punk trio are clearly “Feeling This” reunion because tickets to their world tour span all the way into 2024. The massive trek will mark their first live performances together in nearly a decade and will also cover new ground with the addition of their first Latin American leg on top of full North American, European, and Australian runs.
Bruce Springsteen Plays Pared Down Dallas Show as COVID Knocks Out Multiple E Street Band Members
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band were absent of three key members during their concert in Dallas on Friday night. Guitarist Steven Van Zandt and violinist/singer Soozie Tyrel both missed the show after testing positive for COVD-19. Bandmember and Springsteen’s wife, Patti Scialfa, was also absent for an unknown reason.
Heavy Song of the Week: Poison Ruïn Go Medieval on Post-Punk Ripper “Härvest”
Heavy Song of the Week is a new feature on Heavy Consequence breaking down the top metal and hard rock tracks you need to hear every Friday. This week the accolade goes to “Härvest” by Philly post-punk band Poison Ruïn. With a freshly inked deal with...
M83 Drops Chapter 1 of New Album Fantasy: Stream
Anthony Gonzalez’s new album as M83, Fantasy, is out March 17th, but if you can’t wait til then, you’re in luck: the French artist has shared the first six songs of the project, known collectively as Chapter 1, and you can listen to them below. Chapter 1...
A R I Z O N A Sign to Fueled By Ramen, Release New Single “Moving On”: Exclusive
New Jersey electro-pop trio A R I Z O N A has signed with Fueled By Ramen, Consequence can exclusively announce today (February 8th). Along with news of the signing, the group has released their latest single “Moving On” with an accompanying music video. Consisting of guitarist Nathan...
Bartees Strange Drops New Songs “Tisched Off” and “Keekee’in”: Stream
Bartees Strange has shared a pair of new tracks, the biting “Tisched Off” and cathartic “Keekee’in.” Both come from Vol. 7 of the Sub Pop Singles Club. “Tisched Off” recalls Strange’s days as an up-and-coming musician, when he was competing with artists from more privileged backgrounds — many of which attended NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. “When I was living in BK I ran into a bunch of young punk bands and experimental acts that rose quickly from that school,” he recalled in a statement. “I remember feeling like damn — how do you compete with people like that? They’ve got some very real resources. Anywho — it’s just me making fun.”
Regina Spektor Performs “What Might Have Been” on Seth Meyers: Watch
Regina Spektor stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday, where she performed her song “What Might Have Been.” Watch her appearance on the show below. The song appears on Spektor’s latest album, Home, before and after. Previously, she promoted the record by performing her own NPR Tiny Desk Concert. Next month, Spektor will embark on a run of US tour dates, visiting cities like Toronto, San Francisco, San Diego, Atlanta, and Nashville. Tickets are available via Stubhub.
Dave Grohl Cheers to Canada in Crown Royal Super Bowl Ad: Watch
Dave Grohl listed off the numerous reasons to thank our neighbors to the north in a Super Bowl ad for Crown Royal. The Foo Fighters frontman kicks off his salute to Canada by mentioning the country’s many “legends of music” including Joni Mitchell, Céline Dion, Oscar Peterson, and his recent on-stage bandmates RUSH. He then rattles Canada’s other notable achievements like hockey, peanut butter, and the whoopee cushion. He also reveals a football-related fun-fact by crediting the Canadians for the earliest iteration of what later became America’s Game. “Yeah!” Grohl insists. “Look it up!”
Travis Barker Dislocates Finger Ahead of Blink-182 Reunion Tour
Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker suffered a dislocated finger while rehearsing for the band’s upcoming reunion tour. “I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments,” Barker revealed in a tweet posted on Wednesday (February 8th).
Balance Sheet: Winter Breaks Down Income and Expenses From Five Concerts
Our feature Balance Sheet helps break down taboos around money in the music industry by peeling back the curtain on the life of a touring musician. Today, Winter’s Samira Winter breaks down the income and expenses from five west coast concerts. Born in Brazil, educated in Boston, and big...
Consequence
Chicago, IL
8K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Award-winning music and film publication offers the latest news, reviews, and more.https://consequenceofsound.net/
Comments / 0