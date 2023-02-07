ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Cake Announce 2023 Tour

Cake have announced a headlining Summer 2023 tour. After a May appearance at Mill Valley Music Fest, “An Evening with Cake” will kick off on June 20th in San Diego. It will make stops in Los Angeles, Boston, and New York City before wrapping up on July 23rd in Philadelphia. See the full itinerary below.
Sunny Day Real Estate Announce 2023 Tour Dates, Including Rescheduled Shows

Now that all the members of Sunny Day Real Estate are back in commission, they’ve revealed the rescheduled tour dates of their ongoing reunion tour, along with a run of newly-announced North American 2023 shows. The emo stalwarts postponed the December leg of their reunion tour after drummer William Goldsmith broke a bone in his hand.
Death Grips Announce 2023 North American Tour [Updated]

Death Grips have announced their first North American tour in more than four years. Beginning in May, Stefan Burnett, Zach Hill, and Andy Morin will return to the road for a 54-date outing that includes headlining shows in Denver, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and Austin, as well as festival appearances at Riot Fest in Chicago and Sick New World in Las Vegas. Tickets are available via Stubhub.
Indigo De Souza Announces New Album All of This Will End, Shares “Younger & Dumber”: Stream

Indigo De Souza has announced her new album, All of This Will End, out on April 28th via Saddle Creek. As a preview, she’s shared the lead single “Younger & Dumber.”. In a press statement, the North Carolina-based artist described the follow-up to 2021’s Any Shape You Take as feeling “more true to me than anything ever has.” It was inspired by some of the most resonant moments of her life, including memories of her childhood, collecting herself in parking lots, the ecstatic trips spent wandering the Appalachian mountains and southern swamps with friends, and the times she had to stand up for herself. Pre-orders for All of This Will End are ongoing; check out the artwork and tracklist below.
Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo Announce 2023 Tour Dates

Hot off their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo have announced a run of 2023 tour dates. The trek begins March 9th, when the musical and life partners join James Taylor, the John Mayer Trio, Sheryl Crow, Gary Clark Jr., and more in performing at the Love Rocks NYC concert benefiting people with HIV/AIDS. From there, the duo will play headlining gigs down the East Coast before teaming up with P!NK for more shows across the United States. See their full tour itinerary below.
Eyehategod Announce Spring 2023 US Tour with Goatwhore

Eyehategod have announced the “30 Years of Take as Needed for Pain” tour, celebrating the sludge-metal veterans’ 1993 sophomore album. The spring US outing will feature fellow New Orleans band Goatwhore as support. The tour kicks off April 8th in Atlanta and runs through an April 30th...
How to Get Tickets to Blink-182’s 2023 Reunion Tour

Blink-182 have returned under their classic lineup of Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, and Travis Barker, and the pop-punk trio are clearly “Feeling This” reunion because tickets to their world tour span all the way into 2024. The massive trek will mark their first live performances together in nearly a decade and will also cover new ground with the addition of their first Latin American leg on top of full North American, European, and Australian runs.
M83 Drops Chapter 1 of New Album Fantasy: Stream

Anthony Gonzalez’s new album as M83, Fantasy, is out March 17th, but if you can’t wait til then, you’re in luck: the French artist has shared the first six songs of the project, known collectively as Chapter 1, and you can listen to them below. Chapter 1...
Bartees Strange Drops New Songs “Tisched Off” and “Keekee’in”: Stream

Bartees Strange has shared a pair of new tracks, the biting “Tisched Off” and cathartic “Keekee’in.” Both come from Vol. 7 of the Sub Pop Singles Club. “Tisched Off” recalls Strange’s days as an up-and-coming musician, when he was competing with artists from more privileged backgrounds — many of which attended NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts. “When I was living in BK I ran into a bunch of young punk bands and experimental acts that rose quickly from that school,” he recalled in a statement. “I remember feeling like damn — how do you compete with people like that? They’ve got some very real resources. Anywho — it’s just me making fun.”
Regina Spektor Performs “What Might Have Been” on Seth Meyers: Watch

Regina Spektor stopped by Late Night With Seth Meyers on Wednesday, where she performed her song “What Might Have Been.” Watch her appearance on the show below. The song appears on Spektor’s latest album, Home, before and after. Previously, she promoted the record by performing her own NPR Tiny Desk Concert. Next month, Spektor will embark on a run of US tour dates, visiting cities like Toronto, San Francisco, San Diego, Atlanta, and Nashville. Tickets are available via Stubhub.
Dave Grohl Cheers to Canada in Crown Royal Super Bowl Ad: Watch

Dave Grohl listed off the numerous reasons to thank our neighbors to the north in a Super Bowl ad for Crown Royal. The Foo Fighters frontman kicks off his salute to Canada by mentioning the country’s many “legends of music” including Joni Mitchell, Céline Dion, Oscar Peterson, and his recent on-stage bandmates RUSH. He then rattles Canada’s other notable achievements like hockey, peanut butter, and the whoopee cushion. He also reveals a football-related fun-fact by crediting the Canadians for the earliest iteration of what later became America’s Game. “Yeah!” Grohl insists. “Look it up!”
Travis Barker Dislocates Finger Ahead of Blink-182 Reunion Tour

Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker suffered a dislocated finger while rehearsing for the band’s upcoming reunion tour. “I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments,” Barker revealed in a tweet posted on Wednesday (February 8th).
