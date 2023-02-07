ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
fox5dc.com

2 teens arrested for Arlington County armed carjacking in DC

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. - Two teenagers from D.C. were arrested for an armed carjacking on Saturday night in Arlington County, according to police. The Arlington County Police Department said officers responded around 8:26 p.m. to the 2800 block of Fort Scott Drive in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood. Officers at the...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Man wanted for robbing bank in Dumfries

DUMFRIES, Va. — Detectives are searching for a man they say robbed a United Bank in Dumfries, Virginia on Saturday. Around 10:10 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers responded to the United Bank located at 17054 Richmond Highway in Dumfries to investigate a robbery. Investigation revealed that an unknown man...
DUMFRIES, VA
DC News Now

Man arrested for Fairfax Co. fatal shooting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man for a fatal shooting that took place in Fairfax County on December 5. 22-year-old Malik Johnson of Alexandria was arrested on Friday, February 10 — over two months after the shooting took place. Police said that they were called to Audobon Avenue around 8:02 […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
newportdispatch.com

Man charged after spinning tires, breaking car window in Washington

WASHINGTON — A 29-year-old man was cited following an incident in Washington today. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute at the Donna Lane trailer park at around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday. Following an investigation, police allege that Michael Ralph drove his truck up Donna Lane, spinning...
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County

LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
WTOP

Dumfries bank robbed; third in just over a week

A man in a construction vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3. Police say the suspect in this morning’s robbery handed the teller a note and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
DUMFRIES, VA
fox5dc.com

String of Takoma Park food truck robberies under investigation

TAKOMA PARK, Md. - An investigation is underway into a string of food truck robberies in Takoma Park, Maryland, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the incidents began around 2 p.m. on January 13 at the Pupuseria Luisa food truck. According to police, two suspects entered the food truck in the 6500 block of New Hampshire Avenue, displayed a weapon and stole money.
TAKOMA PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy