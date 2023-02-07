Read full article on original website
One suspect in custody, another wanted for carjacking elderly woman in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — Police are investigating after an 81-year-old woman was carjacked in Alexandria, Virginia. Around 4:50 p.m. Saturday afternoon, officers responded to a report of the carjacking in the 7600 block of Richmond Highway in Alexandria. At the scene, investigators discovered a man had assaulted an elderly woman,...
Two juveniles taken into custody after stealing car, crashing it in D.C.
ARLINGTON, Va. — Police say two juvenile suspects were taken into custody Saturday after they allegedly stole a man's car at gunpoint in Arlington, Virginia and crashed it in D.C. a short time later. Around 8:26 p.m. on Feb. 11, officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Fort...
2 arrested after Southeast DC assault leads to officer-involved shooting
WASHINGTON - Two men have been arrested and charged after an assault led to an officer-involved shooting on Friday morning in Southeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officials say they received a call around 10 a.m. Friday regarding a woman who being assaulted in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road.
2 teens arrested for Arlington County armed carjacking in DC
ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. - Two teenagers from D.C. were arrested for an armed carjacking on Saturday night in Arlington County, according to police. The Arlington County Police Department said officers responded around 8:26 p.m. to the 2800 block of Fort Scott Drive in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood. Officers at the...
Man wanted for robbing bank in Dumfries
DUMFRIES, Va. — Detectives are searching for a man they say robbed a United Bank in Dumfries, Virginia on Saturday. Around 10:10 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers responded to the United Bank located at 17054 Richmond Highway in Dumfries to investigate a robbery. Investigation revealed that an unknown man...
Mistaken Identity: Wrong Man Shot By Police During Assault Investigation In DC Busted With Coke
Drug charges have been filed against a man in Washington, DC after he was shot by police and caught with cocaine while officers were investigating an alleged assault on Friday morning, officials said. DC residents Steven Shaw, 38, and Wallace Lewis, 59, are both facing charges for an incident that...
Man arrested for Fairfax Co. fatal shooting
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police arrested a man for a fatal shooting that took place in Fairfax County on December 5. 22-year-old Malik Johnson of Alexandria was arrested on Friday, February 10 — over two months after the shooting took place. Police said that they were called to Audobon Avenue around 8:02 […]
Man charged after spinning tires, breaking car window in Washington
WASHINGTON — A 29-year-old man was cited following an incident in Washington today. Authorities say they were notified of a citizen dispute at the Donna Lane trailer park at around 3:40 p.m. on Saturday. Following an investigation, police allege that Michael Ralph drove his truck up Donna Lane, spinning...
Police: Teen found shot, dead in car in Prince George's County
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. — A reported crash in Landover Hills, Maryland, led to the discovery of a teen found shot to death inside a vehicle, police said. Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department responded to the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue for the report of a vehicle crash around 12:40 a.m.
One Hospitalized With 'Serious Injuries' From Midday Shooting On Busy Alexandria Street: Police
One person was hospitalized in a brazen broad daylight shooting outside of multiple businesses in Alexandria on Friday afternoon, police said.Officers were called shortly before 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 to the 3800 block of Mount Vernon Avenue to investigate reports of shots fired in the area.Poli…
2 men arrested for attempting to steal from Dominion Energy property in Loudoun County
ALDIE, Va. - Two men were taken into custody in Northern Virginia on Saturday after a burglary at a Dominion Energy property, according to authorities. The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded around 12:38 a.m. to reports of two men cutting a fence at the property located in the 26000 block of Auburn Farm Road in Aldie.
Teenager found shot to death after car crash in Prince George's County
LANDOVER HILLS, Md. - A teenager was discovered shot to death after police responded to a car crash in Prince George's County on Saturday morning. Prince George's County Police Department officials said officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to a report of a crash in the area of Parkwood Street and 72nd Avenue in Landover Hills.
Dumfries bank robbed; third in just over a week
A man in a construction vest robbed the United Bank on Richmond Highway in Dumfries on Saturday morning, the third bank robbery in the same area since Feb. 3. Police say the suspect in this morning’s robbery handed the teller a note and got away with cash. Like the other two robberies, no weapon was displayed and no one was injured.
String of Takoma Park food truck robberies under investigation
TAKOMA PARK, Md. - An investigation is underway into a string of food truck robberies in Takoma Park, Maryland, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the incidents began around 2 p.m. on January 13 at the Pupuseria Luisa food truck. According to police, two suspects entered the food truck in the 6500 block of New Hampshire Avenue, displayed a weapon and stole money.
PWC Teen Girl Who Pepper-Sprayed Classmates Gets Hit With Felony Charge
A 15-year-old girl has been hit with a felony charge after an argument in a school bathroom went haywire, police say.The teenage student was reportedly arguing with two other 15-year-old girls when the incident occurred inside of a bathroom at Woodbridge High School on Tuesday, Feb. 7, according to…
Man charged with accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassas restaurant in Virginia a few days ago
There have been many mass shootings in the United States in 2022. The news you will know is that a man was charged a few days ago for accidentally shooting a toilet at a Manassad restaurant in Virginia.
'It's still shocking': Community safety meeting held a week after fatal Potomac Ave Metro shooting
WASHINGTON - More than a week after the deadly shooting at the Potomac Avenue Metro station, riders are still in shock and concerned about their safety. The way some riders maneuver around the metro is changing. At a community meeting Thursday night at Chamberlain Elementary, Metro Transit Police informed a...
Prince William Police looking for Truist Bank robbery suspect
The Prince William County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a man who they say robbed a Truist Bank in the Woodbridge area.
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Southeast DC, one man transported to hospital
WASHINGTON - An officer-involved shooting occurred in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. Police say they received a call around 10 a.m. Friday regarding a woman who was struck with a pipe on the 1300 block of Good Hope Road. While responding to the call, officers witnessed a male who got into...
Man Found Stabbed To Death Near District Heights Shopping Center (DEVELOPING)
One man is dead after an apparent stabbing in Prince George's County, police say. Detectives are investigating after the man was found outside the 3700 block of Donnell Drive around 10:50 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10, according to a Prince George's County Police Department spokesperson. The man was pronounced dead at...
