US Naval Aviator explains why both the Su-57 Felon and the J-20 Mighty Dragon are not Fifth Generation Fighters

At least one Indian pilot was killed after two Indian Air Force (IAF) jets crashed during a training mission in central India on Saturday, officials from the air force said.Two other pilots were injured in the crash, initially said to be a mid-air collision.“The aircraft were on routine operational flying training mission. One of the three pilots involved, sustained fatal injuries. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause of the accident,” said a statement by the IAF.The crash took place near Gwalior town in the central Madhya Pradesh state.While the air force did not mention the type...

13 DAYS AGO