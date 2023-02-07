Read full article on original website
WCAX
Rep. Becca Balint calls for expulsion of Congressman Santos
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCAX) - Becca Balint joined a handful of other Congressional Democrats in calling for New York Congressman George Santos to be kicked out of Congress. The Congressional Deomcrats announced that they will introduce a resolution which would formally expel George Santos from Congress. Santos has already removed himself...
WCAX
Sen. Hassan proposes changes to noncompete clauses for low-wage workers
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan has joined an effort to protect low-wage workers from noncompete agreements that can prevent them from quitting for better opportunities. A noncompete clause in an employment contract can restrict an employee’s ability to work for a competitor after they leave the...
WCAX
Welch updates Vermont lawmakers on Farm Bill
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s congressional delegation stopped in Montpelier on Friday to update lawmakers about happenings on Capitol Hill. Sen. Peter Welch, returning to his old stomping grounds at the Statehouse, met with several key committees to let them know about funding coming down the pike. Welch also...
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Trump Laptop Reports Spur Calls for Republicans to Hold New Hearing
"Since House Republicans love to hold hearings over laptops, they should immediately hold a hearing discussing the #TrumpLaptop, lawyer Aaron Parnas said.
WCAX
Rep. Kuster reintroduces SHRED Act to support N.H. ski resorts
New York’s governor applauded Vermont for joining an effort on clean hydrogen hubs. Lead exposure can cause life-long damage in children and New Hampshire health experts said they’re concerned that not enough kids are being tested. Sen. Hassan proposes changes to non-compete clauses for low-wage workers. Updated: 5...
WCAX
Sanders meets with student essay contest winners
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Thirteen Vermont students joined Sen. Bernie Sanders in a roundtable discussion for the 13th annual state of the union essay competition. “Personally. I’ve never thought I would be a politician or work in the government, but being here today, like kind of changed my view -- and I may consider doing that in my future,” said J. Lahue, a freshman at Burr & Burton Academy.
