Another rainy weekend on the way

Well, the cold front has moved through Middle Georgia, but rain will continue through most of the weekend. The front will be stalled over the area for Saturday, keeping us in a rainy pattern across the area. Highs Saturday will be on the cool side, with most of us topping...
Rainy, colder for the end of the week

Rain has started in Middle Georgia this afternoon and will be continuing through the weekend. A cold front is approaching and will move through during the morning hours on Friday. The cold front will then stall over our area during the afternoon. This will keep most of us in the...
