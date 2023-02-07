ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wtoc.com

3 men found not guilty in 2019 murder trial

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three men have been acquitted of charges including malice and felony murder in a 2019 homicide. Kelvin Hamilton, Kenneth Scott, and Alajuakee Solomon were found not guilty of all charges in the case. 25-year-old Tori Sterling was shot and killed on December 22, 2019. Police say...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Sheriff says home explosion suspect knew victim

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a Bryan County home explosion. It happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 13 on Demeries Lake Court. Investigators believe the suspects used a homemade bomb made of a binary explosive compound to blow the bricks off a garage.
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Third Smith State Prison inmate airlifted to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An inmate at Smith State Prison in Glenville has been airlifted to a Savannah hospital for medical treatment.  At least three inmates were injured in a fight that occurred Thursday. Two of those inmates were also flown to Savannah. Above is exclusive video of first responders transferring the patient to the medical helicopter. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Police in Savannah search for hit-and-run driver who struck 2 pedestrians in their 70s

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah need your help identifying a truck involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured two people in their 70s. According to the Savannah Police Department, Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were crossing Liberty Street on Montgomery Street Monday night when they were struck by a driver who left the scene.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

10 years later, Rebecca Foley’s murder case on hold in courts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been 10 years since Rebecca Foley was killed outside her apartment in Savannah. Yet, the murder case continues to linger in the Chatham County court system. Rebecca’s mother said the family is exhausted by how long it’s taken. They’re continuing to heal....
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Two arrested after home explosion in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested after a home explosion in Richmond Hill in January. According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, 33-year-old Caleb Kinsey and 36-year-old Stephen Glosser have been arrested in connection with the explosion on Dremeries Lake Court in Richmond Hill.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
13WMAZ

GBI arrests Georgia Departments of Corrections Warden on RICO charges

GLENNVILLE, Ga. — The GBI arrested a Georgia Department of Corrections Warden on RICO charged on Wednesday. 48-year-old Brian Dennis Adams of Waycross is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer, according to a release.
WAYCROSS, GA
WSAV-TV

Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide case

Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide …. Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Mayor addresses homelessness during weekly press …. Efforts to curb homelessness in and...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
wtoc.com

Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in deadly shooting

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A deadly shooting suspect wanted for several days and considered armed and dangerous in Wayne County has been taken into custody. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Lanis Brown ran away from the crime scene after a shooting that killed one person on Friday.
WAYNE COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro Dollar General Robbed at Gunpoint

The Statesboro Dollar General located at 19170 US-80 West, which is at the intersection of Akins Pond Road and US-80 West, was robbed Tuesday evening February 7, 2023 around 9:48 PM. According to Bill Black, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy two males entered the store and both of them had...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

3 inmates injured at Smith State Prison

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A fight inside a state prison in Tattnall County leaves three inmates hospitalized. Three inmates were injured at Smith State Prison in Glennville on Wednesday night. Emergency teams flew two inmates to Savannah for treatment with a third taken by ambulance to Evans Memorial Hospital. It...
GLENNVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy