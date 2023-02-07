Read full article on original website
Smith State Prison officer speaks out after warden arrested on RICO charges
GLENNVILLE, Ga. — A corrections officer inside the Smith State Prison speaks out after theformer warden was arrested for his role in a prison contraband ring. The officer, who asked not to be identified, tells WJCL 22 News they were shocked after learning their former boss was arrested by the GBI.
Video: Chatham County police recover submerged car from pond, driver explains how it happened
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. — The Chatham County Police Department's Marine Patrol Dive Team helped recover a submerged car from a pond on Saturday morning. According to CCPD, the driver escaped the car unharmed. The driver told police she ended up in the pond on Al Henderson Boulevard very early...
3 men found not guilty in 2019 murder trial
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three men have been acquitted of charges including malice and felony murder in a 2019 homicide. Kelvin Hamilton, Kenneth Scott, and Alajuakee Solomon were found not guilty of all charges in the case. 25-year-old Tori Sterling was shot and killed on December 22, 2019. Police say...
New documents accuse retired Port Wentworth police chief of $66K in unauthorized purchases
The city's administrator accused the now-retired chief of spending money he had no right to use, while Chief Libby tried to get his daughter hired as a police department assistant. New documents accuse retired Port Wentworth police …. The city's administrator accused the now-retired chief of spending money he had...
Sheriff says home explosion suspect knew victim
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Two men have been arrested in connection with a Bryan County home explosion. It happened in the early morning hours of Jan. 13 on Demeries Lake Court. Investigators believe the suspects used a homemade bomb made of a binary explosive compound to blow the bricks off a garage.
Third Smith State Prison inmate airlifted to Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – An inmate at Smith State Prison in Glenville has been airlifted to a Savannah hospital for medical treatment. At least three inmates were injured in a fight that occurred Thursday. Two of those inmates were also flown to Savannah. Above is exclusive video of first responders transferring the patient to the medical helicopter. […]
Police in Savannah search for hit-and-run driver who struck 2 pedestrians in their 70s
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Police in Savannah need your help identifying a truck involved in a hit-and-run incident that injured two people in their 70s. According to the Savannah Police Department, Barbara Curry, 75, and Thomas Curry, 76, both of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, were crossing Liberty Street on Montgomery Street Monday night when they were struck by a driver who left the scene.
GBI: Georgia state prison warden smuggled contraband for inmates; arrested on multiple charges
TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. — A now-fired Georgia Department of Correction warden is behind bars. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Brian Dennis Adams of Waycross, has been charged with conspiracy to violate the RICO (racketeer influenced and corrupt organization) act, bribery, false statements and violation of oath by public officer.
10 years later, Rebecca Foley’s murder case on hold in courts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been 10 years since Rebecca Foley was killed outside her apartment in Savannah. Yet, the murder case continues to linger in the Chatham County court system. Rebecca’s mother said the family is exhausted by how long it’s taken. They’re continuing to heal....
Two arrested after home explosion in Richmond Hill
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people have been arrested after a home explosion in Richmond Hill in January. According to the Office of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner, 33-year-old Caleb Kinsey and 36-year-old Stephen Glosser have been arrested in connection with the explosion on Dremeries Lake Court in Richmond Hill.
Georgia prison warden fired amid corruption charges after GBI investigation
A former Smith State Prison warden from Waycross experienced lock-up from a different perspective.
GBI arrests Georgia Departments of Corrections Warden on RICO charges
GLENNVILLE, Ga. — The GBI arrested a Georgia Department of Corrections Warden on RICO charged on Wednesday. 48-year-old Brian Dennis Adams of Waycross is charged with Conspiracy to Violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act, Bribery, False Statements and Violation of Oath by Public Officer, according to a release.
Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide case
Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Suspect charged with murder in Chatham County homicide …. Police have arrested and charged a suspect with murder in a 2022 homicide investigation. Mayor addresses homelessness during weekly press …. Efforts to curb homelessness in and...
Man, woman accused of blocking, pointing gun at school bus full of kids, Glynn County deputies say
A man and woman were arrested Monday, accused of blocking a school bus full of children and pointing a gun at it.
Police: U.S. Marshals arrest 3 men in connection to deadly Savannah shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Three people are behind bars charged in connection to a deadly shooting in Savannah. Police say the three suspects played a role in a double shooting on Winwood Place back on November 22, 2022 that claimed the life of 31-year-old Mykel Price.
Deadly sugar refinery explosion remembered 15 years later
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — The investigation at this sugar refinery in the day, weeks, and months following that deadly night in 2008 found that management at this plant, at that time knew the dangers of the sugar dust. They had talked about it since the 50s but didn’t do enough to stop the explosion. […]
Missing in Chatham County: Police searching for 14-year-old boy last seen at school
PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. — Police in Port Wentworth need your help finding a missing teenage boy. Kymonie Corde Matthews, 14, was last seen Monday at Groves High School, in Garden City. Police say he might be at an apartment on Coldbrook Station Circle. He was last seen wearing a...
Wayne Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests suspect in deadly shooting
WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A deadly shooting suspect wanted for several days and considered armed and dangerous in Wayne County has been taken into custody. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Lanis Brown ran away from the crime scene after a shooting that killed one person on Friday.
Statesboro Dollar General Robbed at Gunpoint
The Statesboro Dollar General located at 19170 US-80 West, which is at the intersection of Akins Pond Road and US-80 West, was robbed Tuesday evening February 7, 2023 around 9:48 PM. According to Bill Black, Bulloch County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy two males entered the store and both of them had...
3 inmates injured at Smith State Prison
GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A fight inside a state prison in Tattnall County leaves three inmates hospitalized. Three inmates were injured at Smith State Prison in Glennville on Wednesday night. Emergency teams flew two inmates to Savannah for treatment with a third taken by ambulance to Evans Memorial Hospital. It...
