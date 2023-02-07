ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, KS

Little Apple Post

Car crash, 2 Kansas men arrested after police chase

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a police chase and crash. Just before 4:30 a.m. Friday, police attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving near the area of SW Ninth Street and SW Parkview Street in Topeka, according to spokesperson Rosie Nichols. The driver...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

Kansas man accused in series of burglaries jailed in Missouri

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts in Kansas have a suspect in custody. Just after 2:30a.m. Friday, police in St. Joseph police arrested 39-year-old Joshua L. Hosier of Atchison on an Atchison District Court warrant charging him with three counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, and theft related to unlawful entries and criminal damage to vehicles parked in the area of 9th and Commercial in Atchison that occurred on January 2, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
ATCHISON, KS
Little Apple Post

Man dies after violent pickup crash on I-70

RILEY COUNTY—A man died in an accident just before 4:30p.m. Saturday in Riley County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2015 Ford F150 driven by Brian J. Butts, 60, Bridgeton, Missouri, was westbound on Interstate 70 just before Tallgrass Road. The pickup crossed the center median continued through the...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report February 12

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. ANGELICA ZIPHORIA GREEN, 21, Fort Riley, Driving under the influence of drugs/alcohol; 1st conv; blood/breath .08 or >; Bond $750. SIERRA MEGHAN CREASY,...
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

5 Kan. police officers cleared in fatal shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Five Topeka police officers will not face charges after shooting and killing a man who rushed them with a knife last year, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. Kagay said on Tuesday that Kansas Bureau of Investigation officers found Topeka police justifiably believed that Taylor...
TOPEKA, KS
Little Apple Post

KHP IDs Kansas man who died after train, SUV crash

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal SUV, train crash have identified the man who died as 62-year-old Ronald R. Neilson of Scranton. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported that just after 10a.m. Thursday, a 2021 Subaru Forester driven by Neilson was westbound on 189th Street just east of Kansas 31.
SCRANTON, KS
Little Apple Post

Police make arrest for arson fire in bathroom at Manhattan High

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating an alleged arson fire at Manhattan High School have made an arrest. Just after 10a.m. Thursday, police arrested 16-year-old Jason Lucas of Manhattan in the 2300 block of Oak Street after he was found in his vehicle in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Homicide: Kan. high school football player dead after fight

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fight on Monday that led to the the death of an 18-year-old in Leavenworth as a homicide. According to Leavenworth Police, the fight happened in the 600 block of Shawnee Street after a basketball game between Eric Miller and a 19-year-old suspect. Police responded to report of the disturbance and found the teen with critical injuries. EMS transported him to an area hospital where he died.
LEAVENWORTH, KS
Little Apple Post

Manhattan a stop on the ‘Kansas Broadband Roadshow’

TOPEKA — Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland today announced the Kansas Office of Broadband Development will take its “Kansas Broadband Roadshow” across the state beginning this week. Starting in Emporia on Wednesday, Feb. 15, Broadband staff will travel the state to learn directly from Kansans about internet access and its availability in their communities.
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Raiders return home looking for series sweep of Abilene

With the sun starting to set on the 2022-23 season, the Abilene and Wamego boys’ basketball teams will meet on Friday night for a rematch of a good game from early January. The Red Raiders come into this contest at 10-6 while the Cowboys enter at 8-8, trying to avoid falling below .500 for the first time all season after losing four of their last five.
WAMEGO, KS
