Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
therealdeal.com
Exclusionary zoning roiling Syracuse, Onondaga County
A new report puts zoning restrictions at the forefront of housing issues in Onondaga County, home to cities such as Syracuse. CNY Fair Housing published a report digging into the zoning laws across 34 municipalities in the county, Syracuse.com reported. The nonprofit’s report discovered a persistent problem of “exclusionary zoning” spread across the county, blocking development options beyond single-family housing and reinforcing racial segregation.
whcuradio.com
Elevator out of order in Ithaca parking garage
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The elevator on the Tioga Street side of the Seneca Street Parking Garage is out of order. City officials say it could remain out of order through the weekend. Additionally, some lower-level stairs on the Aurora Street side are still out of service but scheduled for replacement next week.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca might extend Black Diamond Trail
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca path could become longer. Officials are considering extending the Black Diamond Trail. The town would have to buy more land in the Inlet Valley. A public hearing happens at 5:30 PM on Monday at the Town Hall. In other Ithaca news, there was...
These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State
One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
$1.425M home in Van Buren: See 141 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 141 home sales between Jan. 30 and Feb. 3. The most expensive home sold was a 5-bedroom, 3½-bath colonial in the Town of Van Buren that sold for $1,425,000, according to Onondaga County real property records. (See photos of the home) You...
Gary Ferguson retiring from Downtown Ithaca Alliance leadership
ITHACA, N.Y.—Downtown Ithaca Alliance Executive Director Gary Ferguson has announced his retirement from the economic development organization after nearly a quarter century at the helm. He will continue working until his retirement takes effect at the end of June. Ferguson has left a fairly indelible mark on the city...
whcuradio.com
Ithaca K9 officer wrangles horse lost in traffic
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A K9 officer wrangled a horse in Ithaca. The horse got out of its trailer on Wednesday and could be seen wandering through traffic on East State Street. Reports say the owner tried unsuccessfully to lure his horse back into the trailer when police were called in.
Broome County desperate for workers
The county government is struggling to fill about 400 open positions.
Arbor Housing and Development making big changes in downtown Elmira
Arbor Housing is doing what other property developments could not.
Inter-municipal road safety planning project garners $600,000 federal grant
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—A $600,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will be flowing into Tompkins County to support the development of a roadway safety action plan. The grant comes from Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A), a $5 billion program aimed at reducing injuries and fatalities on...
I-81 ramp scheduled to close overnight in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A ramp connecting two major Syracuse highways is scheduled to be closed overnight twice this week, according to DOT officials. The ramp from I-690 westbound to I-81 southbound in Syracuse is planned to be shut down from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from the NYS Department of Transportation.
Bus service cuts have caused lasting trouble for some riders, but TCAT is aiming to turn things around
ITHACA, N.Y.—Over the last few years, the regular bus passengers of Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit (TCAT) have had to contend with reduced service levels due to the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing challenges that the bus company has faced. The most impacted populations include people with incomes too low to...
informnny.com
Men scam $24k cash out of elderly couple claiming to be their grandson
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three men were charged with Grand Larceny after stealing over $24,000 from an elderly couple in Cayuga County. Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint that took place in the Town of Throop on February 8. It was reported to them...
WHEC TV-10
News10NBC Investigates: Palmyra family gets $13K bill from NYSEG
PALMYRA, N.Y. – If you think you’ve got billing issues with RG&E or NYSEG, wait until you hear the story of what a Wayne County family is facing. For months News10NBC has been exposing major billing and customer service issues at RG&E, but its sister company, NYSEG isn’t doing much better.
WKTV
Scam and arrest in Cayuga County prompts warning for others
THROOP, NY (WKTV) - An arrest out of Cayuga County serves as a warning for people to hold on to their money and use caution when it comes to potential scams. On Wednesday, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint in the Town of Throop. It was reported that an elderly couple had been contacted by a subject via telephone claiming to be their grandson. The individual told them that he was in jail and needed money to make bail after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Unaware that it was a scam, the couple went to the bank and withdrew $9,500.00 cash, believing they were helping their grandson.
Mural unveiled in memory of young shooting victims in Syracuse; local leaders say enough is enough
Syracuse, N.Y. — A mural was unveiled Saturday afternoon that features four young victims of street violence in Syracuse. The mural, named Playground in Heaven, includes drawings of Rashaad Walker Jr., 20 months old; Dior Harris, 11 months old, Kihary Blue, 19, and Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 11, all young shooting victims.
INHS hopes a beacon shines on the waterfront
ITHACA, N.Y.—As plans for redevelopment of a parking lot on Inlet Island slowly but steadily move forward, non-profit housing developer Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS) is prepping its contribution to the redevelopment with a new apartment building that’ll have some lovely waterfront views. The project, called “the Beacon,”...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Museum Displays Glass Artifacts Found in Downtown Binghamton
The Vestal Museum is displaying glass artifacts found at Downtown excavation sites. The museum's project, titled "Found in the Ground," features an assortment of glass artifacts that were extracted from the site of Twin River Commons and the Binghamton Bus Station. Some of the displayed findings show a unique picture of everyday life in the past.
U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later
How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
NYSP: 3 people charged with grand larceny after scamming $24,000 from elderly couple
New York State Police say the perpetrators sent a courier via Uber Package to pick up the money, which they had ordered to place in a box, and be delivered to them at a location in Syracuse.
