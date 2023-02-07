ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
therealdeal.com

Exclusionary zoning roiling Syracuse, Onondaga County

A new report puts zoning restrictions at the forefront of housing issues in Onondaga County, home to cities such as Syracuse. CNY Fair Housing published a report digging into the zoning laws across 34 municipalities in the county, Syracuse.com reported. The nonprofit’s report discovered a persistent problem of “exclusionary zoning” spread across the county, blocking development options beyond single-family housing and reinforcing racial segregation.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Elevator out of order in Ithaca parking garage

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The elevator on the Tioga Street side of the Seneca Street Parking Garage is out of order. City officials say it could remain out of order through the weekend. Additionally, some lower-level stairs on the Aurora Street side are still out of service but scheduled for replacement next week.
ITHACA, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca might extend Black Diamond Trail

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca path could become longer. Officials are considering extending the Black Diamond Trail. The town would have to buy more land in the Inlet Valley. A public hearing happens at 5:30 PM on Monday at the Town Hall. In other Ithaca news, there was...
ITHACA, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

These Are The Top 5 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety of cuisines to choose from. And it is not just New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have excellent restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Caribbean to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Ithaca K9 officer wrangles horse lost in traffic

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A K9 officer wrangled a horse in Ithaca. The horse got out of its trailer on Wednesday and could be seen wandering through traffic on East State Street. Reports say the owner tried unsuccessfully to lure his horse back into the trailer when police were called in.
ITHACA, NY
Syracuse.com

I-81 ramp scheduled to close overnight in Syracuse

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A ramp connecting two major Syracuse highways is scheduled to be closed overnight twice this week, according to DOT officials. The ramp from I-690 westbound to I-81 southbound in Syracuse is planned to be shut down from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday, according to a news release from the NYS Department of Transportation.
SYRACUSE, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: Palmyra family gets $13K bill from NYSEG

PALMYRA, N.Y. – If you think you’ve got billing issues with RG&E or NYSEG, wait until you hear the story of what a Wayne County family is facing. For months News10NBC has been exposing major billing and customer service issues at RG&E, but its sister company, NYSEG isn’t doing much better.
PALMYRA, NY
WKTV

Scam and arrest in Cayuga County prompts warning for others

THROOP, NY (WKTV) - An arrest out of Cayuga County serves as a warning for people to hold on to their money and use caution when it comes to potential scams. On Wednesday, the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported larceny complaint in the Town of Throop. It was reported that an elderly couple had been contacted by a subject via telephone claiming to be their grandson. The individual told them that he was in jail and needed money to make bail after being involved in a motor vehicle accident. Unaware that it was a scam, the couple went to the bank and withdrew $9,500.00 cash, believing they were helping their grandson.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

INHS hopes a beacon shines on the waterfront

ITHACA, N.Y.—As plans for redevelopment of a parking lot on Inlet Island slowly but steadily move forward, non-profit housing developer Ithaca Neighborhood Housing Services (INHS) is prepping its contribution to the redevelopment with a new apartment building that’ll have some lovely waterfront views. The project, called “the Beacon,”...
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Vestal Museum Displays Glass Artifacts Found in Downtown Binghamton

The Vestal Museum is displaying glass artifacts found at Downtown excavation sites. The museum's project, titled "Found in the Ground," features an assortment of glass artifacts that were extracted from the site of Twin River Commons and the Binghamton Bus Station. Some of the displayed findings show a unique picture of everyday life in the past.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WIBX 950

U-Haul Trailer Missing Out Of Syracuse Area Mysteriously Returned 14 Years Later

How did you miss this story from 2018? A missing U-Haul trailer was returned 14 years later after going missing in Syracuse. Weird right?. Where was this trailer for more than 14 years? Was it truly moving across America? Over the weekend, I stumbled into a YouTube rabbit hole of missing objects showing up long after they go missing. I was starting to fall asleep when a video about Syracuse caught my little ears.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy