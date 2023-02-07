Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Hermleigh students injured in Southeast Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people have been injured in a Saturday night crash in Southeast Lubbock. Police were called to the 4200 block of East Slaton Highway just after 11 p.m. Saturday night. One person suffered serious injuries; two people suffered moderate injuries. Hermleigh ISD released a statement on...
KCBD
DPS: Lubbock man involved in crash struck and killed by passing vehicle
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was exiting his car after a crash on Hwy. 84 when he was struck by a passing vehicle, according to DPS. Authorities responded to Hwy. 84 about half a mile southeast of Lubbock just after 7 p.m. on Thursday night. 69-year-old Phillip Marcus...
KCBD
Hoop Madness Scores for Friday, Feb. 10
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores from Friday.
KCBD
DPS investigating crash involving pedestrian on Hwy 84, eastbound traffic diverted
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS and the deputies with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office are responding to a crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 84 and East County Road 7200. According to LSO, all eastbound lanes have been shut down at E CR 7200. Traffic is being diverted southbound...
KCBD
A Nice Superbowl Sunday in Store!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, highs in the upper 50s, with mixed cloud cover and somewhat light breezes. Overnight, lows drop to the low 30s, thanks to the day’s cloud cover playing strong defense and trapping daytime heating. Tomorrow, highs jump into the upper 60s and low 70s. Cloud cover increases, though winds stay pretty mild. Enjoying the big game outdoors in these perfect conditions is the easy play! The cloud cover again holding the line and bumping up Sunday’s overnight lows; into the upper 30s.
KCBD
The Betty M. Condra school moves to its new location, upgrades include bullet resistant windows
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The motto of the Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation is “be brave, be kind, and change the world”. The superintendent and founder of the school named it in honor of her mother, Betty Condra. Unfortunately, Betty passed shortly before the school opened....
KCBD
Texas Tech turns 100 years old
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One hundred years ago, on Feb. 10, 1923, Governor Pat Neff signed the school charter bill, creating a new college in West Texas, to be named Texas Technological College. Today we call it Texas Tech and we celebrate its history every year with tailgates and football games, with icons like Raider Red and Centennial Champion.
KCBD
Police asking for public help in deadly shooting investigation
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are asking for public help as they investigate a deadly shooting that happened near 35th & L on Saturday morning. 39-year-old Clifton Holman died of gunshot wounds early Saturday morning after what police are describing as an “altercation” at a business being used as an after hours club.
KCBD
Hoop Madness Scores for Thursday, Feb. 9
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school basketball scores for Thursday, Feb. 9. Lady Wind advance to play Hale Center Friday night for 2 seed.
KCBD
Friday morning top stories: Homicide detectives to testify in Hollis Daniels trial
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Defense to cross examine homicide detectives in Hollis Daniels trial. Jurors heard video evidence of Hollis Daniels asking if he’ll be famous and saying stories about him on social media are “pretty cool”. The defense says it will cross examine Lubbock...
KCBD
A warm up for Superbowl Sunday!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plenty of sunshine today with a slight increase in temperatures. Highs today in the 40s with Lubbock clocking in at 46. Winds today calm down a bit, though still breezy. Overnight, lows drop into the low 20s and teens. Tomorrow, highs bump up to the upper...
KCBD
Hoover’s no-hitter leads Tech in day two of Maverick Invitational
ARLINGTON, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – In her first start in the scarlet and black, Sage Hoover hurled a no-hitter to power Texas Tech in day two of the Maverick Invitational Saturday at Allan Saxe Field. Hoover (2-0) scattered two walks to lead the Red Raiders (2-2) to a 4-0...
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hera
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hera KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a 1 1/2 year old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for four months. Hera is the definition of the wild child! She lives to play and plays hard. She will need another furry companion to run around with. Hera is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
KCBD
Warmer weekend, warm Super Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold night ahead with light north winds around 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be in the lower 20s, with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow things start to warm up for us with high temperatures in the upper 50s, and sunny skies. Southwest winds will be light around 5 to 10 mph.
KCBD
Lady Raiders return home Saturday for Pink Game vs. KU
LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – In battle between two ‘bubble’ teams looking to secure a March Madness bid, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders return home on Saturday afternoon when they welcome the Kansas Jayhawks. Sitting at 16-8 overall and 4-7 in Big 12 play, Texas Tech, sits...
KCBD
Lady Raiders fall to Kansas 78-67
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to Kansas 78-67 at home on Saturday despite a late effort as the Jayhawks swept both games with the Lady Raiders this season. Bryn Gerlich and Bre’Amer Scott led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 18 a piece. Kansas’s Taiyanna...
KCBD
Bringing students into the workplace on Disability Mentoring Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Students with disabilities from all around Lubbock and surrounding areas joined together Thursday to learn about the employment opportunities waiting for them when they graduate. The yearly event is put on by Amerigroup and Texas Workforce Solutions in partnership with local businesses. Camelia Alonzo with Amerigroup...
KCBD
Snider earns first career win; Tech softball splits Opening Day
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - ARLINGTON, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – Head coach Craig Snider earned his first career win as Texas Tech downed Tulsa, 8-3, in game one of the Maverick Invitational. The Red Raiders would then fall to host UT Arlington, 4-3, to close out opening day. Arriana Villa...
KCBD
‘The Simon & Garfunkel Story’ set to play the Buddy Holly Hall on Feb. 15
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The American Theatre Guild is thrilled to present the internationally acclaimed hit theater show, THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY. This production is part of the BROADWAY AT THE BUDDY HOLLY HALL SERIES and will take The Buddy Holly Hall stage Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.
Comments / 0