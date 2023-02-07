ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Hermleigh students injured in Southeast Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Three people have been injured in a Saturday night crash in Southeast Lubbock. Police were called to the 4200 block of East Slaton Highway just after 11 p.m. Saturday night. One person suffered serious injuries; two people suffered moderate injuries. Hermleigh ISD released a statement on...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

A Nice Superbowl Sunday in Store!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today, highs in the upper 50s, with mixed cloud cover and somewhat light breezes. Overnight, lows drop to the low 30s, thanks to the day’s cloud cover playing strong defense and trapping daytime heating. Tomorrow, highs jump into the upper 60s and low 70s. Cloud cover increases, though winds stay pretty mild. Enjoying the big game outdoors in these perfect conditions is the easy play! The cloud cover again holding the line and bumping up Sunday’s overnight lows; into the upper 30s.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech turns 100 years old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One hundred years ago, on Feb. 10, 1923, Governor Pat Neff signed the school charter bill, creating a new college in West Texas, to be named Texas Technological College. Today we call it Texas Tech and we celebrate its history every year with tailgates and football games, with icons like Raider Red and Centennial Champion.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Police asking for public help in deadly shooting investigation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police are asking for public help as they investigate a deadly shooting that happened near 35th & L on Saturday morning. 39-year-old Clifton Holman died of gunshot wounds early Saturday morning after what police are describing as an “altercation” at a business being used as an after hours club.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

A warm up for Superbowl Sunday!

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Plenty of sunshine today with a slight increase in temperatures. Highs today in the 40s with Lubbock clocking in at 46. Winds today calm down a bit, though still breezy. Overnight, lows drop into the low 20s and teens. Tomorrow, highs bump up to the upper...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Hera

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hera KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a 1 1/2 year old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for four months. Hera is the definition of the wild child! She lives to play and plays hard. She will need another furry companion to run around with. Hera is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Warmer weekend, warm Super Bowl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Cold night ahead with light north winds around 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be in the lower 20s, with mostly clear skies. Tomorrow things start to warm up for us with high temperatures in the upper 50s, and sunny skies. Southwest winds will be light around 5 to 10 mph.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lady Raiders return home Saturday for Pink Game vs. KU

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – In battle between two ‘bubble’ teams looking to secure a March Madness bid, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders return home on Saturday afternoon when they welcome the Kansas Jayhawks. Sitting at 16-8 overall and 4-7 in Big 12 play, Texas Tech, sits...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lady Raiders fall to Kansas 78-67

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell to Kansas 78-67 at home on Saturday despite a late effort as the Jayhawks swept both games with the Lady Raiders this season. Bryn Gerlich and Bre’Amer Scott led the Lady Raiders in scoring with 18 a piece. Kansas’s Taiyanna...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Bringing students into the workplace on Disability Mentoring Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Students with disabilities from all around Lubbock and surrounding areas joined together Thursday to learn about the employment opportunities waiting for them when they graduate. The yearly event is put on by Amerigroup and Texas Workforce Solutions in partnership with local businesses. Camelia Alonzo with Amerigroup...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Snider earns first career win; Tech softball splits Opening Day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - ARLINGTON, TX (NEWS RELEASE) – Head coach Craig Snider earned his first career win as Texas Tech downed Tulsa, 8-3, in game one of the Maverick Invitational. The Red Raiders would then fall to host UT Arlington, 4-3, to close out opening day. Arriana Villa...
LUBBOCK, TX

