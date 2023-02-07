LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Hera KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter! She is a 1 1/2 year old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for four months. Hera is the definition of the wild child! She lives to play and plays hard. She will need another furry companion to run around with. Hera is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO