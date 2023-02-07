Read full article on original website
Miami-Fort Lauderdale: A City on the RiseInformed InsightFort Lauderdale, FL
Preventing Evictions and Protecting Residents: Miami's Housing ChallengeInformed InsightMiami, FL
The Dolphins Need To Upgrade Their Quarterback Room in 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
First of a Kind: Massive Multi-Record-Breaking Waterpark Cruise Ship to Set Sail from Miami Next YearUncovering FloridaMiami, FL
8 of Our Favorite Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, FLEast Coast TravelerFort Lauderdale, FL
Miami New Times
The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
British rock-pop icon Rod Stewart returns to South Florida on Monday on his 2023 U.S. tour. Over a career that spans seven decades, Stewart has sold more than 50 million records worldwide. His work includes 17 top-ten albums and 16 top-ten singles in the U.S. and ten number-one albums and 26 top-ten singles in his native Great Britain. He's been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, won a Grammy (along with 15 nominations), and received the ASCAP Founders Award. In 2016, Stewart was knighted at Buckingham Palace for his work in music and charity. 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $65 to $335 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina.
Miami New Times
Miami Food Events This Week: Galentine's Day, Valentine's Day, and "Shred Your Ex"
This week, Miami food and drink events include a night in San Sebastián, Galentine's Day, "Shred Your Ex," and the best Valentine's Day dinners. Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected]. A Night in San Sebastián. Chef Xabier Oteiza of Vinya...
Miami New Times
SOBEWFF: Five New Events to Dig Your Teeth Into
Year number 22 of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival is upon us. For the 2023 edition, there are more than 90 events to dabble in between Thursday, February 23, and Sunday, February 26. Among them are the staples, including Thursday's Burger Bash hosted by Emeril Lagasse and the...
Miami New Times
Eyes on Miami: Shaquille O'Neal, Kiki Barth, Shane Battier, and Others
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Miami New Times
The Most Romantic Valentine's Day Cocktails in Miami
Bouquets of roses and drugstore chocolates on Valentine's Day are overrated. What your sweetheart truly desires is a good cocktail. Cozy up bar-side and drink in love at one of these South Florida's top bars and restaurants. From beet-infused love potions to fairy-tale-inspired cocktails, get love-struck by one of these romantic concoctions.
Miami New Times
XXXTentacion Murder Trial, Week 1: Robert Allen Comes Clean
Hours before they allegedly gunned down Miami rapper XXXTentacion on June 18, 2018, Robert Allen, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Dedrick Williams planned a mission for that day. "What area are we going to rob people," was the question, as Allen testified on February 8, his first day on the...
Miami New Times
Chicken Man Arrested at Carollo's Big Block Party
A group of underground subversives who call themselves the "Committee to Undermine the Carollo Klan" (CUCK) has been hatching dastardly plans to sabotage Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo's work in the city and thereby disrupt the very foundation of municipal government. Their latest plot unfolded Saturday as they dressed up as...
