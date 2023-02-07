ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

keranews.org

Texas A&M nearly doubles budget for first Fort Worth building

Texas A&M’s investment in Fort Worth is growing. At its meeting on Thursday, Feb. 9, the Texas A&M University System Board of Regents approved plans to expand the costs for the first building, the Law & Education Building, from $85 million to $150 million. The increase is a response...
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

Looking to reflect on your online life? A new exhibition at The Modern offers a mirror

Hasan Elahi was returning from an art exhibition abroad in the summer of 2002 when he said an FBI agent pulled him aside in the Detroit airport for questioning. He recounted the experience in a Ted Talk and said that at first, the questions were fairly run of the mill. What were you doing? Who were you talking with? Why were you there? But then the agent asked where Elahi was on Sept 12 and, eventually, if he was storing any explosives.
FORT WORTH, TX

