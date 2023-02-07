ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls Hundreds Of Onlookers Watching 'Cruel Intentions' Kiss

By Marco Margaritoff
 5 days ago

You’re not the only one who vividly remembers Sarah Michelle Gellar kissing Selma Blair in “ Cruel Intentions .”

The now-iconic makeout scene from 1999, which Gellar previously described as “a paradigm shift” toward mainstream acceptance of queer sexuality , remains firmly lodged in her mind as a memory of locking lips in front of hundreds of real people that day.

“So, where did everybody go for lunch, to walk and be outside? Central Park,” Gellar told BuzzFeed UK in an interview Saturday . “Guess where we were filming that scene? Central Park. So, we had about 250 audience members; it was like a live performance.”

Gellar added that “it was so noisy because there were so many people” and they “had to rerecord the entire scene afterward, every line.” Blair’s mother, who was on set, asked her daughter if she had to “use so much tongue,” Gellar recalled.

Blair “has very soft lips,” Gellar continued, and she “loves” kissing her.

“Cruel Intentions” became a bona fide hit and grossed $76 million . The film, inspired by the 1782 French novel “Dangerous Liaisons,” revolves around the schemes of preppy teens at an elite New York City high school. It later was turned into a musical .

“Cruel Intentions” cemented Gellar’s journey into major Hollywood fare with roles in “The Grudge” and “Southland Tales” following “Scream 2” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer.” She remains best known for her vampire-slaying television character and recently told Attitude it was the “greatest honor” that her “ Buffy the Vampire Slayer ” role was deemed a “gay icon.”

Gellar and Blair recreated their kiss after receiving MTV’s “Legendary Lip Lock” award in 2020. Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 , said it was “a catalyst for so many young people to help them realize certain aspects of their sexuality.”

“I mean, why wait?” Gellar told People in 2021 . “We do it all the time. I love that girl. She has a very smooth, very easy face to kiss.”

