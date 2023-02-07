Titans Offensive Coordinator Candidate Hasn’t “Taken Any Interview”

The Tennessee Titans still have a massive vacancy at offensive coordinator and one of their rumored targets, Eric Bieniemy from Kansas City, has yet to take an interview for the position.

The Tennessee Titans have been eyeing Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy for their open offensive coordinator spot, according to some in the media. All the way back in January it was reported the Titans had asked permission to interview two names from Andy Reid’s staff, Bieniemy and quarterback coach Matt Nagy.

According to Bieniemy on Monday though, he has yet to take an interview for the Titans’ offensive coordinator job nor any other coordinator job at that. Bieniemy admitted he had interviewed with the Indianapolis Colts for their head coaching position, but that would be an obvious promotion and Bieniemy has been trying to get a head coaching gig for a few years now without success.

It is understandable that Bieniemy would choose to focus on the Chiefs’ Super Bowl run rather than interviews for a lateral move, OC for the Chiefs to OC for the Titans, but when you consider Beiniemy’s role with KC, it wouldn’t truly be a lateral move. Beiniemy has input on the offense, but play calling duties are most attributed to Andy Reid.

In situations like this in the past, Matt LaFleur going from offensive coordinator of the Rams to offensive coordinator of the Titans in 2018, if the coach is going from no play calling duties to a role with that responsibility, it is often consider a promotion even if the job title remains the same.

Regardless, Bieniemy has made it clear he is solely focused on winning a championship in Kansas City this year and he may only be enticed to leave KC if he is offered a head coaching position. Although, as we have seen from LaFleur, Arthur Smith and even recently fired offensive line coach Keith Carter, working under Mike Vrabel seems to be a great way to advance your career. Reviving the Titans morbid offense would be a nice feather in Bieniemy’s cap and would prove to the NFL that he is more than Reid’s lucky sidekick and may finally net him that elusive head coach spot.

The Titans may very well be more interested in Nagy, who has head coaching experience himself, has been solely responsible for piloting an NFL offense and may be less thirsty to leave for a promotion if things go well in Tennessee. Either way, it looks like the Titans will have to wait until after the big game to finally hire an offensive coordinator and you can bet the news of a hiring drops not to long after the Super Bowl ends.

