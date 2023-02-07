NFL Scout: Hendon Hooker Can Become "Quality NFL Starter"

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker reportedly had a massive week at the Reese's Senior Bowl, and NFL scouts have taken notice.

One week ago, it seemed unlikely quarterback Hendon Hooker would have raised his draft stock at the Reese's Senior Bowl. It seemed he was trying to hold steady and not worsen it, but he seems to be on the rise despite not taking a snap.

Hooker was visible all week, interviewing with teams and media, setting expectations for himself, and being a good teammate to those around him. Several reports surfacing after the game indicate that he may have made some money.

NFL franchises are still concerned with the ACL tear he is rehabbing from . Hooker set some expectations for recovery dates for himself, announcing he would be ready for training camp.

ESPN's Pete Thamel attended the Senior Bowl and gathered the buzz around top prospects. There is a consensus top four at quarterback: Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis.

Hooker and Purdue's Aidan O'Connell are battling for that No. 5 spot. O'Connell had a strong showing at the Shrine Bowl and put some good things on tape with the Boilermakers, and his current clean bill of health gives him an upper hand.

However, one NFL scout gave Thamel an eye-opening quote about Hooker .

"In the new-age NFL, I think he has the opportunity to be a really good player," said a college head coach. "He could absolutely be a value. Look at what Dak Prescott did as a fourth-rounder. If you take Hooker in the third round, you could end up with a quality starter."

Tennessee's offense helped prepare Hooker for the next level. He is an NFL processor with high-level accuracy, and he could end up being a late-round steal for a team needing a quarterback.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN .