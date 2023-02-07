ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

NFL Scout: Hendon Hooker Can Become "Quality NFL Starter"

By Evan Crowell
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cw1c5_0kfCqYcG00

Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker reportedly had a massive week at the Reese's Senior Bowl, and NFL scouts have taken notice.

One week ago, it seemed unlikely quarterback Hendon Hooker would have raised his draft stock at the Reese's Senior Bowl. It seemed he was trying to hold steady and not worsen it, but he seems to be on the rise despite not taking a snap.

Hooker was visible all week, interviewing with teams and media, setting expectations for himself, and being a good teammate to those around him. Several reports surfacing after the game indicate that he may have made some money.

NFL franchises are still concerned with the ACL tear he is rehabbing from . Hooker set some expectations for recovery dates for himself, announcing he would be ready for training camp.

ESPN's Pete Thamel attended the Senior Bowl and gathered the buzz around top prospects. There is a consensus top four at quarterback: Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, and Will Levis.

Hooker and Purdue's Aidan O'Connell are battling for that No. 5 spot. O'Connell had a strong showing at the Shrine Bowl and put some good things on tape with the Boilermakers, and his current clean bill of health gives him an upper hand.

However, one NFL scout gave Thamel an eye-opening quote about Hooker .

"In the new-age NFL, I think he has the opportunity to be a really good player," said a college head coach. "He could absolutely be a value. Look at what Dak Prescott did as a fourth-rounder. If you take Hooker in the third round, you could end up with a quality starter."

Tennessee's offense helped prepare Hooker for the next level. He is an NFL processor with high-level accuracy, and he could end up being a late-round steal for a team needing a quarterback.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Rihanna Apologized To Quarterback Before Super Bowl

Brandon Marshall had Patrick Mahomes disappointed when he played a prank on the MVP saying that Rihanna thought he was the GOAT. But in an effort to make amends, Marshall told the nine-time Grammy winner the situation and she took it upon herself to apologize for the former receiver's actions. ...
PHOENIX, AZ
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Halftime Announcement

Andy Reid reportedly did not speak with Erin Andrews at halftime of the Super Bowl. According to the Fox Sports sideline reporter, the Chiefs have a policy, in which the head coach doesn't speak at halftime if his team is trailing. The Chiefs were trailing the Eagles, 24-14, at halftime of the ...
ARLINGTON, TX
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
791K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/tennessee

Comments / 0

Community Policy