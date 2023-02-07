Read full article on original website
ksfr.org
Revised New Mexico High School Graduation Requirements Head To House Floor
A bill that would make major changes to high school graduation requirements in New Mexico is heading to the House Floor after receiving a unanimous Do Pass recommendation from the Education Committee. The bill, HB126, is the first since 2007 to make major changes to graduation requirements and has seen...
ladailypost.com
AFT NM Legislative Re-Cap #8: High School Redesign, EA Minimum Salary, Healthcare Bills Advance
American Federation of Teachers New Mexico (AFT NM) President Whitney Holland speaks with KOB 4 Wednesday about some of the bills being considered by the legislature, which cover issues like affirmative consent education, Holocaust and genocide studies in New Mexico schools and financial literacy as a class option. C. ourtesy/AFT...
newmexiconewsport.com
Who paid for Solomon Pena’s campaign
Before he was accused of orchestrating the shootings at elected officials’ homes, he was able to court an influential New Mexico conservative. Before he was accused on Monday of orchestrating a series of drive-by shootings at elected officials’ homes, Solomon Pena mounted a modest campaign against a longtime incumbent in a solid blue Albuquerque district. He failed to make a strong showing at the ballot box, but that didn’t stop him from successfully courting one of New Mexico’s most influential conservative voices.
cbs4local.com
New Mexico governor to be appointed to Council of Governors by President Biden
SANTA FE, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico will be appointed to President Joe Biden's Council of Governors, the president announced Thursday. The Council of Governors is a bipartisan group of 10 governors focused on improving national and state responses to security threats. Gov. Lujan...
Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
ladailypost.com
New Mexico Wildlife Federation Tracking Key Bills
New Mexico Wildlife Federation is tracking several key legislative issues. Courtesy/NMWF. New Mexico Wildlife Federation (NMWF) has been tracking several key legislative issues including:. SB254 – a bill sponsored by Sens. Steven Neville and Pete Campos to increase hunting and fishing license fees. The NMWF supports the bill because the...
kunm.org
THURS: NM Game Commission left without enough members to function, + More
New Mexico wildlife commission left without enough members - By Susan Montoya Bryan Associated Press. A key state commission that guides New Mexico's wildlife agency and oversees a multimillion-dollar budget that includes conservation, hunting and fishing programs won't be able to conduct any business until the governor fills at least one of four outstanding vacancies.
rrobserver.com
Proposed graduation requirements close doors to opportunity
Thousands of students have passed through the doors of our collective classrooms. We have supported and challenged them to realize their potential, and we have celebrated and cried with them along the way. We tell you this because, as New Mexico Teachers of the Year, not only do we know the education issues in our state, but we also know our kids – and we have worked tirelessly to clear paths for their success.
Assault weapons ban clears New Mexico House committee
New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is hailing committee passage of a bill to ban the sale of assault weapons in her state.
Gallup School Superintendent Says Changing a Label Explains Away Its Harsh Native Student Discipline. It Doesn’t.
Gallup-McKinley County Schools Superintendent Mike Hyatt told the Gallup Sun our findings about Native American student discipline are wrong. This is our response.
searchlightnm.org
Where have all the doctors (and nurses) gone?
Stacey Dimitt wears many hats. She’s a family doctor, an obstetrician and the chief of staff of Cibola Family Health Center in Grants, a town tucked between Indigenous pueblos and the Navajo Nation. As an administrator, it’s her job to recruit doctors and health providers to this small rural...
kunm.org
WED: New Mexico lawmakers have proposed 7 new gun laws, + More
Legislators in New Mexico have proposed 7 new gun laws - Associated Press. Legislators in New Mexico have proposed seven gun laws in a wide-ranging package of proposals. Members of a House committee want to establish a two-week waiting period for firearm purchases plus prohibit the sale and possession of certain semiautomatic rifles and handguns in the state.
Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county
SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
ladailypost.com
Legislature Looks At Paying For New Mexico Educators’ Health Care Premiums In Full
Kevin Darrow, a music teacher at Wood Gormley Elementary School, estimated he spends nearly 14 percent of his earnings — some $600 per month — on health insurance. “For a teacher, that’s a lot of money,” he said. And Darrow said he’s one of the lucky...
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico’s increasingly partisan Legislature
The Rio Grande Foundation tracks and rates legislation in New Mexico and has done so since 2014 (find our Freedom Index archive here). Bills are given scores as bad as -8 and as good as +8 and when those bills move to the floor for votes, the points with a “yes” or “no” vote are attributed to all of the legislators in both parties.
Behind the Story: Larry Barker investigates New Mexico ticket scalping
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Larry Barker investigations takes a closer look into the vast presence of online ticket scalping affecting the price of theatre performances, shows and events in New Mexico. It comes as thousands of people are expected to attend one of the state’s most anticipated shows, Hamilton, starting in May at Albuquerque’s Popejoy Hall. […]
Do New Mexico’s legislators get paid a salary? They could soon.
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state’s legislature has a huge impact on all New Mexicans. At the Roundhouse 112 unpaid legislators gather every year to decide how billions of dollars get spent and decide what laws should be on the books across New Mexico. Given the importance of their work, some people are asking: Shouldn’t legislators […]
Roundhouse Roundup: Daylight saving, soda sales, green chile smell
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a busy Wednesday at the Roundhouse. Among the many bills on the schedule for today are bills that would exempt New Mexico from daylight saving time, a bill that would stop the sale of sodas at schools, and, of course, the bill to set New Mexico’s official aroma. Daylight Saving Time […]
KOAT 7
Paid family and medical leave bill passed committee; some business owners against it
People are sharing their stance on paid sick and family leave. Some are on board and others are against the bill. The debate on paid medical leave brought up concerns for small businesses. The people for the bill described how the leave would actually benefit families. Tomasita's has been a...
ladailypost.com
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham To Travel To Washington D.C. Tuesday For National Governors Association Meeting
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is traveling to Washington, D.C., Tuesday to attend the National Governors Association 2023 Winter Meeting. The governor will attend multiple meetings with fellow governors, including a business session at the White House with the President, Vice President, and other members of administration leadership, along with a Western Governors Association meeting with several federal cabinet secretaries.
