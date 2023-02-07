ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Door County, WI

Charges dropped & amended in Kewaunee County manure spreading incident

KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – There was an update on the charges that were filed against three people in an allegedly overspreading manure incident in Kewaunee County. According to court records, there have been changes to the three cases against people involved in an alleged overspreading manure incident in Kewaunee County. Originally, three people were charged.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
Family event at Whistler’s Run & Rescue in De Pere

DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There is a new animal rescue in De Pere, and it is introducing itself to the community with a special event this weekend. Whistler’s Run and Rescue is a full-service horse boarding business. Now, it is expanding to offer homes to some unique animals in need of a little TLC.
DE PERE, WI
Spotlight on local musician Joshua Lucas

(WFRV) – He’s been writing songs since he was 12 and isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. Marinette native Joshua Lucas stopped by Local 5 Live with how he splits his time between being a musician and a worship leader, plus a performance ahead of his show tonight in Kaukauna.
KAUKAUNA, WI
Allouez florist prepares for busy Valentine’s Day

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, a flower shop in Allouez already has arrangements flying off the shelves. Love is in the air at Schroeder’s Flowers in Allouez ahead of Valentine’s Day. Floral manager Jeff Nelson says business has been blooming since early last week, but that also means costs have increased.
ALLOUEZ, WI

