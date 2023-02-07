Read full article on original website
Related
wearegreenbay.com
Newsmaker Sunday: How GBPD and Golden House partnered to create Be Safe Campaign
(WFRV) – On this week’s Newsmaker Sunday, we take a look at a disturbing trend in domestic violence in Brown County, by talking to Marissa Heim and Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis about the Be Safe Campaign. With the number of cases in the county higher than...
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto Co. man arrested for 6th OWI offense following rollover crash in Little Suamico
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin State Patrol arrested a 57-year-old man after a rollover crash in Little Suamico on Saturday for his sixth Operating While Intoxicated offense. Authorities say the incident happened around 9:20 p.m. on February 11, when a trooper responded to a rollover crash on...
wearegreenbay.com
Electrical fire at Manitowoc County home remodeled from old church
REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Manitowoc County were dispatched to a structure fire at a home that was remodeled from an old church on Friday evening. According to the Reedsville Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene at 116 North 7th Street just after 5 p.m. on February 10.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Green Bay PD take two persons of interest into custody following deadly overnight shooting
SATURDAY 2/11/2023 – 4:50 p.m. GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has taken two persons of interest into custody in reference to the deadly overnight shooting on Clayton Place. Officers say that roughly 12 hours after the shooting incident happened, GBPD has taken two...
wearegreenbay.com
Charges dropped & amended in Kewaunee County manure spreading incident
KEWAUNEE, Wis. (WFRV) – There was an update on the charges that were filed against three people in an allegedly overspreading manure incident in Kewaunee County. According to court records, there have been changes to the three cases against people involved in an alleged overspreading manure incident in Kewaunee County. Originally, three people were charged.
wearegreenbay.com
Family event at Whistler’s Run & Rescue in De Pere
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – There is a new animal rescue in De Pere, and it is introducing itself to the community with a special event this weekend. Whistler’s Run and Rescue is a full-service horse boarding business. Now, it is expanding to offer homes to some unique animals in need of a little TLC.
wearegreenbay.com
Spotlight on local musician Joshua Lucas
(WFRV) – He’s been writing songs since he was 12 and isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. Marinette native Joshua Lucas stopped by Local 5 Live with how he splits his time between being a musician and a worship leader, plus a performance ahead of his show tonight in Kaukauna.
wearegreenbay.com
Allouez florist prepares for busy Valentine’s Day
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – With Valentine’s Day just a few days away, a flower shop in Allouez already has arrangements flying off the shelves. Love is in the air at Schroeder’s Flowers in Allouez ahead of Valentine’s Day. Floral manager Jeff Nelson says business has been blooming since early last week, but that also means costs have increased.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin family’s food allergies leaves lasting impact on girl scout cookies
CASCO, Wis. (WFRV) – One local family’s food allergies led them to make a lasting impact on the girl scout community. Troop Leader Sarah Laurent says she was not going to allow allergies to keep her family from enjoying one of their favorite treats. “About two and a...
wearegreenbay.com
Support New Community Shelter with ‘Souper Bowl’ from The Pancake Place
(WFRV) – They might have a breakfast specialty in their name, but The Pancake Place is also a great spot for daily soups. They are also a local business taking part in this year’s ‘Souper Bowl’ to benefit the New Community Shelter. ?? stopped by Local 5 Live with a look at what’s on the menu.
wearegreenbay.com
St. Norbert College names 9th president, first woman to lead institution in 125-year history
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Founded in 1898, St. Norbert College has announced that its ninth president will be the first woman to lead the institution in its illustrious 125-year history. A press release provided by St. Norbert College states that Laurie M. Joyner, Ph.D., will take over for...
Comments / 0