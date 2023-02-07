ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Rihanna delivers high-flying Super Bowl halftime show featuring medley of greatest hits (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s arguably been one of the most anticipated Super Bowl halftimes in the modern era. Rihanna has been relatively underground musically since her 2016 album, “Anti.” She released a single, “Believe It,” with Partynextdoor in 2020 and contributed the ballad, “Lift Me Up, ” to the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.
De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dead at 54

David Jude Jolicoeur, known widely as Trugoy the Dove and one of the founding members of the Long Island hip hop trio De La Soul, has died. He was 54. His representative Tony Ferguson confirmed the reports Sunday. No other information was immediately available. In recent years, Jolicoeur, had said...
