Read full article on original website
Related
Pregnant Rihanna delivers high-flying Super Bowl halftime show featuring medley of greatest hits (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s arguably been one of the most anticipated Super Bowl halftimes in the modern era. Rihanna has been relatively underground musically since her 2016 album, “Anti.” She released a single, “Believe It,” with Partynextdoor in 2020 and contributed the ballad, “Lift Me Up, ” to the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack.
Super Bowl 2023 halftime show: Who is performing and what songs will they play?
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- You are likely aware that Super Bowl LVII will be played on Sunday evening starting at 6:30 p.m. on Fox. You may also be aware that this year’s halftime performer is international pop star Rihanna who has been relatively out of the public eye since giving birth to her son with rapper A$AP Rocky.
De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dead at 54
David Jude Jolicoeur, known widely as Trugoy the Dove and one of the founding members of the Long Island hip hop trio De La Soul, has died. He was 54. His representative Tony Ferguson confirmed the reports Sunday. No other information was immediately available. In recent years, Jolicoeur, had said...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
100K+
Followers
96K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0