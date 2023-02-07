Read full article on original website
Related
Regal Cinemas Permanently Closing 39 Movie Theaters, Including Iconic Locations and Screens in National Shopping Malls
The move comes in the midst of a bankruptcy by its parent company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, TheWrap.com, and Deadline.com.
‘80 For Brady’ Changes Box Office Playbook, Lowers Movie Ticket Prices
In a potentially significant move, the new octogenarian comedy 80 for Brady is rewriting the playbook by offering lower ticket prices. The bold experiment comes at a time when theater owners and Hollywood studios are grappling with how to win back older moviegoers in the wake of the pandemic and the rise of streaming. Paramount opens the pic everywhere on Friday. AMC Theatres, the world’s largest circuit, announced this week it’s extending its matinee ticket pricing to all screenings of 80 for Brady in a first-ever promotion for a new title. That could mean a discount of 25 percent to 30...
AMC's new seating price arrangement draws outrage: 'Nobody wants to go back anyway!'
'The Five' co-hosts discuss whether they would pay more money to have a better seat at the movie theater or just stream movies from the comfort of their own home.
AMC to adjust movie ticket prices based on how good your seat is
If you want the best view of the screen, that indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim is about to get more expensive. AMC Theatres will start adjusting the price of a movie ticket based on where a seat is located in the auditorium. The theater chain announced the initiative, which it's dubbing "Sightline at AMC," on Monday. According to AMC, seats will be divided into three categories: Value Sightline, Standard Sightline, and Preferred Sightline. Value Sightline seats are mostly located in the front row of the auditorium, and they'll be available at a lower price for AMC Stubs members. Standard...
'Your Days Are Numbered': Customers, Actors Slam AMC Theaters for New Ticket Prices that 'Penalize People for Lower Income'
This week, AMC Theaters revealed its new tiered ticket pricing system called "Sightline at AMC."
AMC changing ticket prices based on where you sit in theater
AMC has announced “Sightline,” a new three-tiered pricing system in which moviegoers will pay a certain price for their tickets depending on where they sit.
AMC Theatres Charging for Good Seats Isn’t Like an Airline; It’s More Like a Gym Membership
AMC Theatres looks like it decided to take a page from United Airlines, where AMC CEO Adam Aron was once a marketing executive: With the launch of its Sightline program to charge a little extra to reserve the best seats in the house, the world’s largest theater chain makes money on what users once had for free. What’s really going on is a lot more like LA Fitness: Create a revenue stream based on driving users to a membership that they’ll use less than they think. Dynamic pricing is already part of moviegoing: In the U.S. it’s utilized for matinees, active...
Elijah Wood slams AMC Theaters new plan to change ticket prices bases on 'sightline'
Actor Elijah Wood has slammed a new ticket pricing scheme introduced by AMC theaters, as he claims it will ruin the 'sacred democratic space' of movie theaters.
toofab.com
AMC Theaters Hiking Up Ticket Prices for Center Seats as They Set New Guidelines
The country's largest movie theater chain will offer three different price points for seats. Having a good seat for your next movie at AMC is going to cost you extra. AMC is rolling out a new initiative that will have moviegoers paying based on seat location within the theater, which they're calling "Sightline at AMC." The plan is similar to pricing for concerts. Per Variety, patrons of AMC will have the option to pay a premium for a prime seat in the middle of the auditorium, while seats closer to the screen will be available at a lower price.
AMC Has a New Ticket Pricing Plan Based on Seat Location
The largest global movie theater chain, AMC Theatres, continues to make changes to try and draw customers to the cinema in an era of on-demand streaming. AMC stock prices dropped quite a bit in 2022, and in 2023 the company is implementing a new pricing system. How will AMC's charging by seat location work?
AMC Theatres to offer three-tiered pricing system for movie tickets
Movie-goers at AMC Entertainment-operated theaters will soon have the ability to opt for either a more economical or a luxurious moviegoing experience. “While every seat at AMC delivers an amazing moviegoing experience, we know there are some moviegoers who prioritize their specific seat and others who prioritize value moviegoing. Sightline at AMC accommodates both sentiments to help ensure that our guests have more control over their experience, so that every trip to an AMC is a great one,” said Eliot Hamlisch, executive vice president and chief marketing officer at AMC Theatres.
AMC Theatres’ Seat Pricing Increase: A Risky Bet at a Perilous Time
In a rare if not unprecedented move, theater chains across the U.S. and Canada lowered the cost of admission for a new Hollywood release, the octogenarian sports comedy 80 for Brady, in partnership with Paramount. That included AMC Theatres, the largest circuit in North America and the world. For years, some distribution executives have argued in favor of variable pricing, whereby tickets are lowered depending upon a movie’s target audience. In this case, Paramount presented evidence showing that older demos are more sensitive about ticket prices. But no sooner had 80 for Brady opened over the Feb. 4-6 weekend to a...
‘Lord of the Rings’ star Elijah Wood blasts AMC’s new ticket pricing plan that will ‘penalize people for lower income’
The new scheme will make seats in the middle of the auditorium cost more, while those in the front row will become cheaper.
AMC Theaters unveils 'Sightline,' plan to charge based on where you want to sit in the theater
AMC Theaters has unveiled 'Sightline,' their new plan to charge more or less depending on where you want to sit inside of the theater's auditorium.
‘Creed III’ Live Imax Premiere Event Tickets Go On Sale
MGM’s Creed III is holding an Imax Live Premiere Event timed to the actual Feb. 27 world premiere. Tickets jut went on sale. The pic opens on March 3. The movie’s star-director-producer Michael B. Jordan will be joined by the cast to celebrate his directorial debut at the TCL Chinese Theater. The premiere red carpet will be streamed to 50 theatres across NorthAmerica followed by an advance screening of the film. There will also be special behind-the-scenes content, and the opportunity for moviegoers to see the pic first. Creed III is the first sports film to be shot in Imax....
Moviegoers heated by AMC Theater's new seat pricing plan
AMC Theaters, the US's largest movie theater chain, has introduced a new pricing plan based on where you sit, but moviegoers are not crazy about the idea.
The Oscars missed most of 2022’s best movies
The Academy has its own ideas — but we also have ours
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Most Watched Marvel Global Premiere On Disney+; Samba TV Measures 2.1M U.S. Households
Disney is calling their five-time Oscar-nominated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever the most watched Marvel premiere ever on Disney+ on a global basis. Without supplying viewership figures, the company said Monday that the claim is based on hours streamed for the pic over its first five days. The Ryan Coogler-directed sequel, which has amassed $842.3 million at the global box office, dropped February 1 on Disney+ after an 83-day theatrical window. Meanwhile, Samba TV, which measures viewership across a panel of 3 million U.S. smart TVs, says the Live+4D household viewership was 2.1 million. That’s a notable number, tracking 400% ahead of...
Collider
Marvel and DC Dominate the List for Most Pirated Titles From 2022
While many films were smash hits at the 2022 box office, some of the same films were also some of the most pirated. According to exclusive data collected by the Variety Intelligence Platform, Marvel and DC films were among many of the most pirated of the year, with 70% of the year's top 10 most pirated films belonging to superhero films. The piracy in question consists of illicit streams and downloads. Spider-Man: No Way Home took the number one spot by making up 21% of 2022's film piracy, with The Batman, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Adam, Uncharted, Eternals, Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion, and Encanto following not too far behind.
Comments / 0