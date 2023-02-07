If you want the best view of the screen, that indescribable feeling we get when the lights begin to dim is about to get more expensive. AMC Theatres will start adjusting the price of a movie ticket based on where a seat is located in the auditorium. The theater chain announced the initiative, which it's dubbing "Sightline at AMC," on Monday. According to AMC, seats will be divided into three categories: Value Sightline, Standard Sightline, and Preferred Sightline. Value Sightline seats are mostly located in the front row of the auditorium, and they'll be available at a lower price for AMC Stubs members. Standard...

