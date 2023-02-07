ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEHT/WTVW

Lincoln Amphitheatre announces 2023 performance series

By Olivia Pollard
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22rqn7_0kfCoVBT00

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Lincoln Amphitheatre has announced that it is entering its 36th summer with a lineup of diverse events and performances. The 2023 performance series features KISS’ original guitarist Ace Frehley, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Grammy nominated band Southern Avenue, and Peter Beckett of the band Player. This season will also feature various tribute performances rock and roll and country artists.

Weezer, Jason Isbell to headline WonderRoad festival at Garfield Park
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2brr1K_0kfCoVBT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C5tee_0kfCoVBT00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ixoF8_0kfCoVBT00

The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2023 Performance Series includes:

  • May 20: Johnny Folsom 4 – A tribute to Johnny Cash
  • June 3: Rearview – A tribute to Pearl Jam
  • June 10: ’84 – A Van Halen Tribute
  • June 23-24: The Rivalry
  • July 8: Electric Avenue – The 80s MTV Experience
  • July 29: Ace Frehley
  • August 12: Southern Avenue
  • August 26: Turn the Page – A tribute to Bob Seger
  • September 2: The Yacht Rock Radio Cruise starring Peter Beckett the voice of Player with Monsters of Yacht
  • September 23: Led Zeppelin 2

Tickets for all of the 2023 Lincoln Amphitheatre events are on sale now at the Amphitheatre’s website or directly at this link . The cost of each ticket is inclusive of concert admission, parking, facility and service charges, as well as the Lincoln State Park’s gate fee. Seating for all of the events are general admission. VIP tickets include preferred seating and a complimentary drink token. Concessions, venue and artist merchandise will be available will be available at each event.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

20th Annual ROMP Music Festival lineup released

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The full lineup for Bluegrass Music and Hall of Fame’s 20th Annual ROMP Music Festival has been released, and it features some big headliners! Old Crow Medicine Show, Greensky Bluegrass, Ricky Skaggs, Sam Bush, and many more musicians will be featured during this year’s event. Take a look at this year’s […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man killed in Daviess County crash identified

UTICA, Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man that passed away in a fatal accident Saturday evening. Authorities say 53-year-old David Jones of Utica died in the single-vehicle accident. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the 2100 block of Highway 140E in Utica for an accident with […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville family still searching for missing loved one

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The family of a missing woman is still searching for answers nearly six months after their loved one disappeared. Evansville Police say Andi Wagner was reported missing on August 12 last year. Her family says she often stayed with friends in Oakland City and Newburgh, but it’s not like her to […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro-native Miss Kentucky winner passes away

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Miss Kentucky 1970 Cynthia Anne Bostick Georgeson has passed away at the age of 70. According to her obituary, Cynthia won Miss Owensboro and later went on to win Miss Kentucky in 1970. “She became an actress, working on soap operas and landing a staring role in a feature film,” her […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police: Evansville man arrested after stepbrother shot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man was arrested after police say he shot his stepbrother. Blake Cadwalader was arrested last night after allegedly breaking into his stepbrother’s home. Police say the victim tried to hit Cadwalader with a baseball bat. That’s when police say he shot the victim twice in the leg. Officers say […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missing Jasper woman considered to be in ‘extreme danger’

UPDATE: Lisa Harker has been found safe by law enforcement officials. JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — Have you seen her? The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says deputies are investigating the disappearance of 50-year-old Lisa Harker. Authorities say she was last seen nearly a week ago on February 4 around noon. She is described as a white […]
JASPER, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man wanted by Evansville Police for faking sick note

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Detectives are now investigating after police say a man faked a sick note to avoid going to court. According to police, the Vanderburgh Superior Court received a note from an offender for “Exposure to COVID”. Court officials say the note was given to the court as an excuse after the man […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Missing woman found safe by authorities in Dubois County

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) — A week after her disappearance, a woman last seen in Jasper has been found safe. On Friday, Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for 50-year-old Lisa Harker, who was originally believed to be in “extreme danger”. The next day, deputies from a neighboring county confirmed the Dubois County Sheriff’s Department […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

A simple trick to defrost your car windshield in no time

(KSNF/KODE) — If you live in a region that experiences cold winters, you know the frustration of going out to your car, and noticing that your windshield is obstructed — most often by a layer of frost. For those who find themselves unable to drive, because they’re unable to see outside the car, you’re stuck […]
WEHT/WTVW

17 lbs. of weed and over $70K seized in Evansville drug bust

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say one of their K9s found loads of cash and a giant stash of marijuana in a suspected drug dealer’s home. The investigation started Thursday when officers received word that two suspicious packages were delivered to separate homes. Officers opened the packages and came across pounds of marijuana, according […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Short-lived pursuit ends with crash on Franklin Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Late Wednesday afternoon, deputies say a brief chase ended with a man crashing his car on Franklin Street. At 4:13 p.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy started a pursuit in the area of W Virginia and 2nd Avenue. Less than 15 seconds later, authorities tell us the vehicle […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘Fight Day’ rumors addressed by Union County schools

UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Parents received a concerning call Thursday evening from Tammy Mosby, principal of Union County Middle School. The phone call addressed a rumor that’s been floating around on social media. The rumor allegedly states that Friday would be “Fight Day” at the middle school. Principal Mosby says that law enforcement is […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy