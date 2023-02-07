Lincoln Amphitheatre announces 2023 performance series

LINCOLN CITY, Ind. (WEHT) – The Lincoln Amphitheatre has announced that it is entering its 36th summer with a lineup of diverse events and performances. The 2023 performance series features KISS’ original guitarist Ace Frehley, Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry, Grammy nominated band Southern Avenue, and Peter Beckett of the band Player. This season will also feature various tribute performances rock and roll and country artists.

The Lincoln Amphitheatre’s 2023 Performance Series includes:

May 20: Johnny Folsom 4 – A tribute to Johnny Cash

June 3: Rearview – A tribute to Pearl Jam

June 10: ’84 – A Van Halen Tribute

June 23-24: The Rivalry

July 8: Electric Avenue – The 80s MTV Experience

July 29: Ace Frehley

August 12: Southern Avenue

August 26: Turn the Page – A tribute to Bob Seger

September 2: The Yacht Rock Radio Cruise starring Peter Beckett the voice of Player with Monsters of Yacht

September 23: Led Zeppelin 2

Tickets for all of the 2023 Lincoln Amphitheatre events are on sale now at the Amphitheatre’s website or directly at this link . The cost of each ticket is inclusive of concert admission, parking, facility and service charges, as well as the Lincoln State Park’s gate fee. Seating for all of the events are general admission. VIP tickets include preferred seating and a complimentary drink token. Concessions, venue and artist merchandise will be available will be available at each event.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).