ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Easy Sausage Skillet Pasta Recipe

Sausage Skillet Pasta is one of those meals that is perfect for when the kids have practice! I always look for new recipes, but one-pot meal recipes are a favorite! We always need a last-minute dinner to get on the table!. (I have included affiliate links to products I love....
Greta Brinkley

30 Minute Chicken with Homemade Alfredo Sauce Recipe

Chicken Alfredo is a classic dish that just about everyone loves. Well, everyone loves a good version, at least. So often, you get a version that can be heavy and gloppy, and, well, less than appetizing. We’re showing you how to make Alfredo sauce from scratch. Oh yeah.
macaronikid.com

Macaroni Recipe ~ Crockpot Macaroni & Cheese

The winter months are perfect for comfort foods. And there is nothing more comforting than a big pot of macaroni and cheese. Making it in the slow cooker is as easy as dumping a few ingredients in, turing it on and walking away. A few months ago I discovered a...
iheart.com

Rita's Slow Cooker Beef Stew

Place meat in slow cooker. Mix flour, salt, and pepper together in a small bowl. Pour over meat, and stir until meat is coated. Add beef broth, carrots, potatoes, onion, celery, Worcestershire sauce, paprika, garlic, and bay leave; stir to combine. Cover, and cook until beef is tender enough to...
The Daily South

Chicken And Rice Casserole

When it comes to casseroles, there are few more classic and heartwarming recipes than a chicken and rice casserole. Not only is it typically easy to make, but you can also adjust the flavor profile to suit your tastes, from buffalo ranch to mushroom and thyme and beyond. Even so,...
Giangi's Kitchen

Potatoes Boulangere With Bacon

Potatoes Boulangere with Bacon. My spin on a classic French dish. Translated as ” potatoes from the baker,” pommes boulangere" originated in France centuries ago when in-home ovens were not a thing yet, and the baker would bake the citizen’s town dishes.
EatingWell

Apple Hamantaschen

Beat butter, sugar and lemon zest at medium speed with a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, or in a large bowl with a hand mixer, until creamy and lightened in color, 2 to 4 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time and beating until just combined after each addition, then vanilla, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as needed, 1 to 2 minutes.
Allrecipes.com

How Long Should You Boil Potatoes for Mashing?

Mashed potatoes are incredibly simple and satisfying to make. However, there are a few things to consider before you start mashing. Here's what you need to know about making mashed potatoes, from how long to boil them to choosing the best spuds:. How Long to Boil Potatoes for Mashing. How...
Mashed

Bay, Beer, And Bacon Crab Soup Recipe

If you're looking for an easy way to load up on flavor without too much effort, a warm soup is almost always the answer. Vegetable or chicken noodle soups are pleasant enough, but for something truly special, seafood is the optimal ingredient. This bay, beer, and bacon crab soup is an ode to Southern seafood dishes.
princesspinkygirl.com

Beef Pot Pie

This Beef Pot Pie is the perfect comfort food for cold nights. With a hearty filling of beef, carrots and potatoes enveloped in a buttery flaky crust, it’s sure to have your family asking for seconds. With only 10 minutes of prep time, using a can of vegetables, condensed...
The Bedford Citizen

Baker’s Best: Jane’s Favorite Recipes: Valentine Sugar Cookies

February is a time for sweets and treats you LOVE!. This month’s entry celebrates Valentine’s Day, featuring my favorite sugar cookie recipe. I have used this Fanny Farmer Cookbook recipe for more than 40 years. If you take a close look at the attached photo, you’ll see a worn page with chocolate marks! Lots of happy baking moments and memories made!

Comments / 0

Community Policy