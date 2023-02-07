ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

justagirltalkin
5d ago

Their so busy wanting the BIG FISH that they let all the LITTLE FISH go. Keep taking those little fish bate and the big fish will have to come out of hiding to do their own deals- then you can catch them

John Kinnison
5d ago

WTF 4 year's that's nothing he will be back at it before you no it thay should give these pieces of 🤬 life he's going to out and spending all that money he made selling drugs to your kids

Loxie Loring
5d ago

wow he only got 4 years my son got 12 for conspiracy that makes me angry but I'm glad that he is off the streets now they just got to catch the big fish but of course they won't talk

nrgmediadixon.com

Man Wanted in Montana Arrested in Lee County

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office received information that an individual residing on Howlett Road in rural Paw Paw, Illinois was wanted on a nationwide warrant out of the State of Montana. Sheriff Whelan said in a press release that 48-year-old Thomas W. Jessberger, formerly of Missoula, Montana was wanted...
LEE COUNTY, IL
dakotanewsnow.com

2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide

HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
FALLON, MT
eastidahonews.com

Idaho OBGYN suspended after video of ‘inappropriate’ comments about patients

NAMPA (Idaho Statesman) — An Idaho gynecologist was suspended by her Treasure Valley employer Friday after a video that circulated online showed her at a bar insulting her patients in a profanity-laced tirade. OGA, a women’s health center with multiple locations, said it has suspended obstetrics and gynecology specialist...
NAMPA, ID
fox5ny.com

Idaho murders: Prosecutor says victim's family 'potential witnesses' as defense opposes gag order appeal

MOSCOW, Idaho - A court disclosed new court filings in the University of Idaho student slayings case Friday, revealing opposition to an appeal of the judge's gag order. Judge Megan Marshall imposed the order on Jan. 3, limiting what prosecutors, the defense and other authorities can tell the media. Then she expanded it to apply to attorneys for witnesses, the victims and their families.
MOSCOW, ID
NewsTalk 95.5

Montana FWP Investigating Three Deer Shot and Left to Waste

We know how stories like these rankle Montana hunters, the vast majority of which do things the right way. This is not "deer hunting in Montana." And while Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks will do what they can to try to identify those responsible for this waste of Montana wildlife and total disregard for hunting ethics, they will also rely heavily on the public to come forward with any valuable information that could lead to a conviction.
MONTANA STATE
ksl.com

80K fentanyl pills seized in Utah drug bust

COALVILLE, Summit County — A pair of drug busts in Summit and Wasatch counties on Thursday led to the discovery of meth, heroin, marijuana and tens of thousands of fentanyl pills. In Summit County, about 12:20 p.m., a car was pulled over on I-80 near Coalville because the tint...
SUMMIT COUNTY, UT
Alt 95.7

Fines for Montana Human Traffickers Increased to $400,000

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) -Senate Bill 265, which will drastically increase the fines on criminals convicted of human trafficking, had its first hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee this week. The bill, sponsored by Senator Mark Noland, R-Bigfork, would fine convicted human traffickers $400,000 for their crimes. “We need to...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Chair breaks with Democrats to pass a legislative map, completing redistricting process

Redistricting Commission Chair Maylinn Smith broke with Democrats to pass Montana’s legislative map on Saturday, marking the end of over three years of work from the commission. Montana Districting and Apportionment Commission voted 3-2, with Republicans opposed, on a map to divide the state into 100 house districts, with 50 senate district pairings after accepting […] The post Chair breaks with Democrats to pass a legislative map, completing redistricting process appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Driver arrested for alleged DUI following crash in Bozeman

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A concerned citizen called in to report a yellow sports car blocking the E Main St off ramp. Officers arrived on scene to find a vehicle with disabling damage and the driver who had minor injuries. The driver admitted he had been exceeding the speed limit at the time of the crash. Officers remained on scene with the driver until MHP arrived and took over the investigation, as the crash occurred on the interstate. The driver was ultimately arrested for DUI by MHP.
BOZEMAN, MT
arizonasuntimes.com

Montana AG Threatens Legal Action over ESG Investments Made by Non-Profit Attorneys General Group

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has threatened to take legal action over Environmental, Social and Governance investments made by the nonprofit organization National Association of Attorneys General. ESG investment strategies, increasingly prevalent among large-asset management firms, try to leverage investors’ assets to steer corporate decision-making to promote progressive social and...
MONTANA STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming troopers find woman involved in multi-state domestic disturbance

CASPER, Wyo. — On Feb. 4 at about 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
Idaho Capital Sun

He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho.

A jury in Ada County last week decided that one of Idaho’s largest groups of emergency medicine providers must pay $13.5 million in a medical malpractice lawsuit that took nearly five years to make its way through the courts. The case against an Emergency Medicine of Idaho LLC physician and the company itself could be […] The post He had a stroke and sued for medical malpractice. A jury awarded millions — rare in Idaho. appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
ADA COUNTY, ID
ABOUT

XL Country 100.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

