Decatur, GA

coosavalleynews.com

Rome Men Found with Drugs, Gun During Seach

Floyd County Police arrested two individuals, Trayron Marquez Bexley, 28, and Marcus Anthony Scott, 23, both of Rome, following a search that led authorities to drugs and a gun on Goodman Road. Reports said that the search led police to a large amount of marijuana, scales, digital scales, blunt wraps...
ROME, GA
WSB Radio

Deputies find massive amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, meth and more in north Ga. home

Two people are facing drug and gun charges in north Georgia after deputies found massive amounts of drugs. Lumpkin County deputies say they found enough drugs to constitute trafficking charges. Inside the home, deputies found: Christopher Todd Thomas, 45, and Jennifer Kaleaha Jones, 40, were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.
LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Teen Found with Stolen Gun

Cody Damecone Gregory, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found in possession of a stolen gun during a search at 1105 Martha Berry Blvd. Gregory is charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
ROME, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Found with Meth, Stolen Items

Dominique Ladell Porter, 39 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said police found three bags of suspected methamphetamine in the laundry room of his home on Castleberry Street. The drugs were allegedly found on a shelf above the washer and dryer. Police added that several items that had...
ROME, GA
The Citizen Online

Covington man in Fayette jail on rape charge

A Covington man is under arrest for rape after an alleged incident in north Fayette County. According to Sheriff Barry Babb, a victim reported to authorities Feb. 6 that she had been sexually assaulted by an individual she knew. The alleged incident occurred in the Kenwood Landing Mobile Home Park.
COVINGTON, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Jailed After Making Fake Checks

Theon Demire Trammell, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he created fake checks in the name of a Rome business and then proceeded to use them to pay for a stay at the Hawthorn Suites. Police said that the check was in the amount of $416.86.
ROME, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County police seize large amount of drugs, gun during search

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large amount of illegal drugs and a gun was seized by DeKalb County police officials on Wednesday afternoon. According to police officials, officers responded to the area of Northeast Expressway after reports of an armed robbery. Officers located individuals and arrested them in connection to this incident. It is unclear at this time how many people were arrested.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Jailed for Hitting Child, Strangling Woman

Reginal Edward Garrett, 41 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he attempted to strangle a woman during an altercation on Excelsior Street. Reports added that the incident occurred back on July 6 of last year. He is also accused of punching a child in the chest with...
ROME, GA
coosavalleynews.com

Cedartown Man Jailed for Severly Beating, Whipping Woman

Devyn Dakota Hooper, 25 of Cedartown, was arrested this week after reports said he viciously attacked a woman at a home on Rockmart Highway. Officers said that when they arrived on the scene, they observed a woman with blackened eyes and fresh bruising. Officers added that they also noticed a laceration to her left eye.
CEDARTOWN, GA
