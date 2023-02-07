Read full article on original website
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Men Found with Drugs, Gun During Seach
Floyd County Police arrested two individuals, Trayron Marquez Bexley, 28, and Marcus Anthony Scott, 23, both of Rome, following a search that led authorities to drugs and a gun on Goodman Road. Reports said that the search led police to a large amount of marijuana, scales, digital scales, blunt wraps...
Deputies find massive amounts of cocaine, fentanyl, meth and more in north Ga. home
Two people are facing drug and gun charges in north Georgia after deputies found massive amounts of drugs. Lumpkin County deputies say they found enough drugs to constitute trafficking charges. Inside the home, deputies found: Christopher Todd Thomas, 45, and Jennifer Kaleaha Jones, 40, were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Teen Found with Stolen Gun
Cody Damecone Gregory, 18 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he was found in possession of a stolen gun during a search at 1105 Martha Berry Blvd. Gregory is charged with theft by receiving stolen property.
Man arrested for string of dating app robberies in South Fulton County
The robberies happened over a period a couple of weeks in January.
At least 500 Georgians ripped off in romance fraud, FBI urges people to be careful Valentine’s Day
They say con artists ripped off at least 500 people in Georgia in 2021.
Feds: East Point drug trafficker, domestic abuser gets 30 years in prison
A Clayton County man who federal officials described as a repeat domestic abuser has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of drug trafficking.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Man Found with Meth, Stolen Items
Dominique Ladell Porter, 39 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said police found three bags of suspected methamphetamine in the laundry room of his home on Castleberry Street. The drugs were allegedly found on a shelf above the washer and dryer. Police added that several items that had...
The Citizen Online
Covington man in Fayette jail on rape charge
A Covington man is under arrest for rape after an alleged incident in north Fayette County. According to Sheriff Barry Babb, a victim reported to authorities Feb. 6 that she had been sexually assaulted by an individual she knew. The alleged incident occurred in the Kenwood Landing Mobile Home Park.
APD body camera video gives new insight into shooting that killed protester, injured trooper
Newly released Atlanta police body camera video gives new insight into the shooting that left a protester dead and a deputy injured at the site of a planned police training facility.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Man Jailed After Making Fake Checks
Theon Demire Trammell, 31 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he created fake checks in the name of a Rome business and then proceeded to use them to pay for a stay at the Hawthorn Suites. Police said that the check was in the amount of $416.86.
An Atlanta police officer asked 'Is this target practice?' as he heard cops opening fire and killing an activist at 'Cop City' site
Manuel "Tortuguita" Esteban Páez Terán was part of a group protesting the building of a $90 million police training facility dubbed "Cop City."
Bartow County student found with a loaded gun
Another day, another gun found on a school campus.
Man accused of stalking waitress shot outside Atlanta sushi restaurant, police say
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County police seize large amount of drugs, gun during search
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A large amount of illegal drugs and a gun was seized by DeKalb County police officials on Wednesday afternoon. According to police officials, officers responded to the area of Northeast Expressway after reports of an armed robbery. Officers located individuals and arrested them in connection to this incident. It is unclear at this time how many people were arrested.
coosavalleynews.com
Rome Man Jailed for Hitting Child, Strangling Woman
Reginal Edward Garrett, 41 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he attempted to strangle a woman during an altercation on Excelsior Street. Reports added that the incident occurred back on July 6 of last year. He is also accused of punching a child in the chest with...
2 women arrested after allegedly stealing almost $3K in perfumes from a Cobb County Kohl’s
Two women have been arrested after they allegedly stole close to $3,000 worth of perfumes from Kohl’s in Cobb County.
fox5atlanta.com
Argument leads to shooting outside southwest Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police say a person was shot outside a gas station along Lee Street SW Thursday afternoon. Officers responded around 11:35 a.m. to the Texaco gas station located at the corner of Lee Street SW and White Oak Avenue SW. Atlanta police say officers found a 35-year-old man...
coosavalleynews.com
Cedartown Man Jailed for Severly Beating, Whipping Woman
Devyn Dakota Hooper, 25 of Cedartown, was arrested this week after reports said he viciously attacked a woman at a home on Rockmart Highway. Officers said that when they arrived on the scene, they observed a woman with blackened eyes and fresh bruising. Officers added that they also noticed a laceration to her left eye.
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County interim sheriff rapidly promoted despite arrest record
JONESBORO, Ga. - Take a drive down Tara Boulevard, and it is clear the Clayton County Sheriff wants to remain the sheriff. Or, check out the sheriff's official web page. Levon Allen seems to be everywhere. So, it may be a surprise to learn Allen was the only one of...
