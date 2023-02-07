Two people are facing drug and gun charges in north Georgia after deputies found massive amounts of drugs. Lumpkin County deputies say they found enough drugs to constitute trafficking charges. Inside the home, deputies found: Christopher Todd Thomas, 45, and Jennifer Kaleaha Jones, 40, were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking heroin, trafficking cocaine, trafficking fentanyl, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm during the commission of certain crimes.

LUMPKIN COUNTY, GA ・ 6 HOURS AGO