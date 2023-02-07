Read full article on original website
'The Flash' trailer from DC reintroduces Michael Keaton's Batman during the 2023 Super Bowl
The newest trailer for the highly anticipated DC superhero film "The Flash" is finally here. The trailer made its grand debut during the 2023 Super Bowl featuring some major characters -- and one big character reveal. (CNN and DC are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)
‘Call The Midwife’ Renewed For Seasons 14 & 15
The popular period drama Call the Midwife has officially been renewed for two more seasons, keeping the show on the air until at least 2026. Created by Heidi Thomas, Call the Midwife premiered in 2012 and revolves around a group of nurse midwives working in the East End of London in the late 1950s and 1960s. The show airs on PBS in the U.S.
What to stream: Movies and TV shows sure to fit any Valentine's Day mood
It’s Valentine’s Day this week, which means, of course, some suggestions for movies about love, in all its many shapes and forms. For one-stop Valentine’s Day viewing, there are several streaming services that have created channels dedicated to romance. Fire up Paramount+ for the “Peak Romance" collection, with curated carousels dedicated to Modern Love, Classic Romance, '90s, Twisted Romance, 2000s Rom-Coms, and a whole collection of reality dating shows.
Star-Lord and Gamora continue to spar in 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Super Bowl trailer
It's time to face the music -- Marvel's "Guardians of the Galaxy" franchise is coming to an end. A new trailer for the third and final film in the series debuted during the Super Bowl on Sunday, and dropped some clues as to how Chris Pratt's Peter Quill/Star-Lord is dealing with the loss -- and return -- of his beloved Gamora (Zoe Saldana).
Movie review: 'Of an Age' a moving story that captures messiness of first love
In 2022, Macedonian Australian filmmaker Goran Stolevski established himself as a talent to watch with his daring directorial debut, the folk horror film “You Won’t Be Alone,” about a witch body-jumping through a Macedonian village, experiencing the vast spectrum of love and cruelty life has to offer. His sophomore feature, “Of an Age,” is quite different — a high school coming of age story set in 1999 and 2010, about a Serbian immigrant teenager, Kol (Elias Anton) growing up in Melbourne, coming to terms with his sexuality and experiencing first love. Despite the genre contrast, there’s a commonality between the two films in the the way that Stolevski captures the aching beauty snatched in life’s darker moments — the heart of the matter remains the same, the bittersweet tone just as poignant.
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Remembered at Star-Studded Celebration of Life Service
Friends and family came together on Saturday, February 12, to celebrate the life of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the beloved dancer and TV personality who died by suicide on December 13 at age 40. According to People, Stephen’s wife, Allison Holker Boss, hosted the event, which was attended by...
Blake Lively also dropped some baby news on Superbowl Sunday
Leave it to Blake Lively to give us a baby unannouncement. While the world has been chatting about Rihanna's pregnancy reveal during her Super Bowl halftime performance, Lively just very casually posted a photo of her post-baby body.
