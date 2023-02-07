SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A search is underway after another bear escaped the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care center in South Lake Tahoe. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care (LTWC) are asking the public's help to be on the lookout for a young, orphaned black bear who broke out of his enclosure on February 9 at about 5:30 p.m.

