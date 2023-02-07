ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
mynews4.com

Man charged with open murder after shooting, killing roommate in Sun Valley

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars charged with open murder after allegedly shooting and killing his roommate in Sun Valley Saturday night. Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the 4600 block of E. Leonesio Drive just after 7 p.m. on February 11 on the report of a shooting.
SUN VALLEY, NV
mynews4.com

Man arrested after stealing tractor, assaulting witness in Fernley

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) arrested 37-year-old Michael Gettis in Silver Springs after stealing a bobcat tractor and assaulting a witness in Fernley on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 3:24 p.m. on Feb. 9, LCSO responded to the area north...
FERNLEY, NV
mynews4.com

Silver Springs residents driving stolen vehicle arrested on drug charges

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two Silver Springs residents are in custody after a report of a stolen vehicle led to deputies discovering controlled substances. Deputies from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) took a stolen vehicle report in the Silver Springs area on the morning of Feb. 11. The victim identified 34 -year-old Silver Springs resident Travis Gumataotao as the person responsible for stealing the vehicle.
SILVER SPRINGS, NV
2news.com

Sparks Police Seek Suspected Wrong-Way Driver

Police found the suspected car at an apartment complex in Wingfield Springs, but the driver was not there. Sparks Police are looking for a suspected wrong-way driver who hit several cars on Vista Blvd. early Friday morning.
2news.com

More Guns Found in Carmine Street Shooting Investigation, Deputies Say

The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they seized two additional guns in related to a shooting investigation. Deputies executed a search warrant at a home near Carmine Street and Dori Way Tuesday night. Police say the people in the house cooperated with officers - no one was arrested. The sheriff's...
mynews4.com

Accused killer Troy Driver expected to waive preliminary hearing

The man accused of killing Naomi Irion in March of 2022 is expected to waive his upcoming preliminary hearing. The bailiff from the Fernley Justice Court said Troy Driver is scheduled to appear in court via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14 where he's expected to waive the preliminary hearing.
FERNLEY, NV
2news.com

Suspect Arrested After Standoff In Sparks

Police say no one was hurt in a domestic disturbance that resulted in a standoff in Sparks. Police say they originally responded to a domestic disturbance after 10:30 p.m. at Park Vista Apartments.
2news.com

2 transported to Renown, speed and impairment factors in crash

Reno Fire had Longley Lane closed for a couple hours Wednesday night while they cleared a crash. Reno Police Department Sergeant Alan Hollingsworth on scene told 2 News that the car driving southbound on Longley Lane lost control and struck a tree around 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, resulting in one person being ejected and one person being trapped.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Crash near Galleria Pkwy. hospitalizes 2

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Friday afternoon crash resulted in the hospitalization of two people, Sparks PD said. They say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Disc Drive, just east of Galleria Parkway. A white SUV crossed the median and hit a VW Beetle. Investigators believe the driver of...
SPARKS, NV
mynews4.com

Search underway after another bear escapes from Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care facility

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A search is underway after another bear escaped the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care center in South Lake Tahoe. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care (LTWC) are asking the public's help to be on the lookout for a young, orphaned black bear who broke out of his enclosure on February 9 at about 5:30 p.m.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
2news.com

Driver Killed in Crash on U.S. 50 in Fallon

An investigation is underway after a driver was killed in a crash on U.S. 50 near Sheckler Road in Fallon. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Nevada State Police say the unidentified driver ran a red light heading east on U.S. 50 when the car hit a multi-trailer FedEx semi-truck that was turning off Sheckler onto westbound U.S. 50.
FALLON, NV
fernleyreporter.com

Victim identified in fatal I-80 crash Sunday

The person who was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 just east of Fernley Sunday morning has been identified as Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, 22. The Nevada State Police did not list his hometown. According to the State Police, at approximately 6:12 am, troopers responded to a crash...
FERNLEY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Lyon County Commissioners found guilty of violating open meeting law

LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has found the Lyon County Board of Commissioners violated the state‘s open meeting law. The AG found the board had violated those laws on four separate occasions between March and May of 2021. The findings came as a result of a complaint filed by Democratic Party Chair Tony Stephenson on behalf of the Lyon County DCC.
LYON COUNTY, NV
beckersasc.com

Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death

Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
NEVADA STATE

