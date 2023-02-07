Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Man charged with open murder after shooting, killing roommate in Sun Valley
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars charged with open murder after allegedly shooting and killing his roommate in Sun Valley Saturday night. Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to the 4600 block of E. Leonesio Drive just after 7 p.m. on February 11 on the report of a shooting.
mynews4.com
Man arrested after stealing tractor, assaulting witness in Fernley
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) arrested 37-year-old Michael Gettis in Silver Springs after stealing a bobcat tractor and assaulting a witness in Fernley on Thursday afternoon. At approximately 3:24 p.m. on Feb. 9, LCSO responded to the area north...
mynews4.com
Silver Springs residents driving stolen vehicle arrested on drug charges
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Two Silver Springs residents are in custody after a report of a stolen vehicle led to deputies discovering controlled substances. Deputies from the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) took a stolen vehicle report in the Silver Springs area on the morning of Feb. 11. The victim identified 34 -year-old Silver Springs resident Travis Gumataotao as the person responsible for stealing the vehicle.
2news.com
Traffic Stop Gave Police Suspect’s Location
Police in Fresno say Arreola is a suspect in a homicide there. Reno Police say the investigation is ongoing.
2news.com
Wanted Suspect Arrested, Unclear if Related to Traffic Stop
We've reached out to police for clarification on the two scenes last night. Reno Police say the investigation is ongoing.
2news.com
Sparks Police Seek Suspected Wrong-Way Driver
Police found the suspected car at an apartment complex in Wingfield Springs, but the driver was not there. Sparks Police are looking for a suspected wrong-way driver who hit several cars on Vista Blvd. early Friday morning.
mynews4.com
Man wanted for California murder arrested after hours-long standoff at Reno motel
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man wanted for a murder in central California was arrested in Reno after an hours-long standoff with police at a local motel. Hector Arreola, 35, was arrested after he barricaded himself inside a room at the Motel 6 off Wells Avenue late Thursday night.
2news.com
More Guns Found in Carmine Street Shooting Investigation, Deputies Say
The Carson City Sheriff's Office says they seized two additional guns in related to a shooting investigation. Deputies executed a search warrant at a home near Carmine Street and Dori Way Tuesday night. Police say the people in the house cooperated with officers - no one was arrested. The sheriff's...
mynews4.com
Accused killer Troy Driver expected to waive preliminary hearing
The man accused of killing Naomi Irion in March of 2022 is expected to waive his upcoming preliminary hearing. The bailiff from the Fernley Justice Court said Troy Driver is scheduled to appear in court via Zoom at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, February 14 where he's expected to waive the preliminary hearing.
2news.com
Suspect Arrested After Standoff In Sparks
Police say no one was hurt in a domestic disturbance that resulted in a standoff in Sparks. Police say they originally responded to a domestic disturbance after 10:30 p.m. at Park Vista Apartments.
2news.com
2 transported to Renown, speed and impairment factors in crash
Reno Fire had Longley Lane closed for a couple hours Wednesday night while they cleared a crash. Reno Police Department Sergeant Alan Hollingsworth on scene told 2 News that the car driving southbound on Longley Lane lost control and struck a tree around 5:17 p.m. Wednesday, resulting in one person being ejected and one person being trapped.
KOLO TV Reno
Crash near Galleria Pkwy. hospitalizes 2
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - A Friday afternoon crash resulted in the hospitalization of two people, Sparks PD said. They say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on Disc Drive, just east of Galleria Parkway. A white SUV crossed the median and hit a VW Beetle. Investigators believe the driver of...
mynews4.com
Search underway after another bear escapes from Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care facility
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A search is underway after another bear escaped the Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care center in South Lake Tahoe. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) and Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care (LTWC) are asking the public's help to be on the lookout for a young, orphaned black bear who broke out of his enclosure on February 9 at about 5:30 p.m.
2news.com
Driver Killed in Crash on U.S. 50 in Fallon
An investigation is underway after a driver was killed in a crash on U.S. 50 near Sheckler Road in Fallon. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday. Nevada State Police say the unidentified driver ran a red light heading east on U.S. 50 when the car hit a multi-trailer FedEx semi-truck that was turning off Sheckler onto westbound U.S. 50.
2news.com
Mayor Schieve Files Motion for Washoe Judge to Order Tracking Device Plantee to be Identified
(Feb. 6, 2023) Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve has filed in the second Judicial District Court of Nevada an order to compel a Washoe judge to ask the defendants in the case described below to identify the someone(s) who planted a tracking device on her personal car, despite the defendants' 'untenable objection'.
2news.com
Nevada State Police Identify Driver in Fatal Crash in Lyon County
Nevada State Police (NSP) have identified a driver that died in a crash on Sunday in Lyon County. NSP responded to the crash on I-80 east of mile marker 53 in Lyon County on January 29 just after 6 a.m. Upon police arrival, it was determined that a white Ford...
fernleyreporter.com
Victim identified in fatal I-80 crash Sunday
The person who was killed in a fatal crash on Interstate 80 just east of Fernley Sunday morning has been identified as Leo Alexander Camarena Nunez, 22. The Nevada State Police did not list his hometown. According to the State Police, at approximately 6:12 am, troopers responded to a crash...
KOLO TV Reno
Lyon County Commissioners found guilty of violating open meeting law
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford has found the Lyon County Board of Commissioners violated the state‘s open meeting law. The AG found the board had violated those laws on four separate occasions between March and May of 2021. The findings came as a result of a complaint filed by Democratic Party Chair Tony Stephenson on behalf of the Lyon County DCC.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe business landlords face fines for failing to clear snow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Snow covered sidewalks near some local business properties along U.S. Highway 50 have created unsafe conditions for pedestrians by forcing them onto the highway and the City has sent warnings to owners that they will be fined unless they comply with the snow removal ordinance.
beckersasc.com
Nevada physician sued for negligence, wrongful death
Medina Culver, DO, has been sued by a former patient's family for alleged wrongful death, This is Reno reported Feb. 6. America's Frontline Doctors, an advocacy group that was formed to oppose public health measures intended to stop the spread of COVID-19, is also named in the suit. The lawsuit...
