Lawmakers consider banning octopus farms in Washington
OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington's lawmakers are making a push to ban an industry before it takes root. That industry is octopus farming, a controversial idea that has gathered interest globally. Legislators took public testimony on the issue in Olympia Wednesday during a House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources hearing.
Washington state prisons look to hire former inmate at six-figure salary to help foster 'inclusive culture'
Washington State’s Department of Corrections is looking for a formerly incarcerated individual to work on the agency's executive leadership team, which pays a six-figure salary.
KUOW
Top cop criticizes police culture in Washington: Today So Far
Former King County Sheriff Sue Rahr says police culture has to change for progress to be made. King County and Seattle are dropping a Covid vaccine requirement. Someone in Washington has a winning Powerball ticket. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 7, 2023. Years...
Washington Could Legalize Single-Staircase Buildings
A bill proposed in the Washington State Senate would legalize “point access blocks,” a type of multi-story building with a single stairway and elevator that supporters argue would allow for more affordable housing construction. Writing in The Urbanist, Mike Eliason explains why he supports the bill, outlining the benefits of one-staircase buildings for affordability and building design.
Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history
The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
‘Fentanyl is all over in our society’: The front line fight against substance abuse and overdoses
Washington state has spent more than $100 million fighting substance abuse and supporting mental health. But at a time when the opioid epidemic is stronger than ever, the question is: are these efforts making a difference?
Bills Would End Requirement that Low-Income, Disabled People Pay Back Cash Benefits
When Dawnetta Sparks, who lives in Spokane, became disabled several years ago, she qualified for Washington state’s Aged, Blind, and Disabled (ABD) cash assistance program, which provides a small source of income to people who become temporarily disabled or are waiting to qualify for federal disability benefits. Sparks said...
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at...
A new law has been enacted that is designed to combat the issues of concealed foster care. – by Lizzie Presser
ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. Last month, Washington state Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, a Democrat, introduced a first-of-its-kind bill aimed at providing attorneys for parents who are facing hidden foster care, the subject of a ProPublica-New York Times Magazine investigation in December 2021. The story documented how, across the country, caseworkers who have not petitioned a court persuade parents to send their children to live in another home, often by threatening a foster placement if they refuse. The Washington bill unanimously passed out of the House Committee on Human Services, Youth and Early Learning on Friday.
