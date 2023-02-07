ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

q13fox.com

Lawmakers consider banning octopus farms in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington's lawmakers are making a push to ban an industry before it takes root. That industry is octopus farming, a controversial idea that has gathered interest globally. Legislators took public testimony on the issue in Olympia Wednesday during a House Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources hearing.
Pour Decisions? Top 10 Drunkest Cities in Washington

Almost every great story starts with, "Hold my beer and watch this!" Okay, most of the incredible stories from MY family start this way (thank you, Uncle Floyd). Thank goodness for smartphones and YouTube, so we can capture and relive those moments, as well as share in the laughter and disgrace that can come from a pour decision (Yes, I intentionally used that version of pour).
KUOW

Top cop criticizes police culture in Washington: Today So Far

Former King County Sheriff Sue Rahr says police culture has to change for progress to be made. King County and Seattle are dropping a Covid vaccine requirement. Someone in Washington has a winning Powerball ticket. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for February 7, 2023. Years...
Lawmakers Consider Bill Forcing You To Vote in Every Election

When it comes to voting in an election at least half the people in the state of Washington ignore the ballot. Voter turnout ranges from a low of 25% in Eastern and Central Washington to a high of 51% in King County in western Washington. Auditors around the state have looked for ways to increase voter involvement but many remain frustrated because voter turnout remains low.
OnlyInYourState

10 Quirky Facts About Washington That Sound Made Up, But Are 100% Accurate

The Evergreen State is rich in unique history, and you’ll never run out of exciting things to do and see, but have you ever taken a look at Washington’s quirkier side? There are so many interesting and little-known facts about our beautiful state. For example, did you know there is an underground city in Port Angeles or that the Slinky Dog toy was invented by a woman in Washington? Read on to see our list of fun and somewhat quirky facts about Washington State that sound made up, but are 100% accurate.
PLANetizen

Washington Could Legalize Single-Staircase Buildings

A bill proposed in the Washington State Senate would legalize “point access blocks,” a type of multi-story building with a single stairway and elevator that supporters argue would allow for more affordable housing construction. Writing in The Urbanist, Mike Eliason explains why he supports the bill, outlining the benefits of one-staircase buildings for affordability and building design.
OnlyInYourState

Best Places To Stay In Washington: 10 Perfect Vacation Rentals

No matter what time of year you visit, Washington is just a picture-perfect travel destination. We’ve gathered up some of our favorite places to stay in Washington, ranging from cozy studios to family-friendly houses with incredible views. From the moment you check-in, you’ll quickly fall in love with these amazing vacation rentals. We’ve included both city rentals that put you in the heart of downtown and secluded spots that offer nothing but peace and quiet, so regardless of what your idea of a perfect vacation is, there’s a rental for you in this list.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Washington wetlands are renamed to honor Black, Indigenous history

The Washington State Board of Natural Resources approved proposals to rename wetlands in Garfield, Mason, and Okanogan counties, to honor Black, Indigenous history, the Washington State Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. “The legacy of Black homesteaders is an important aspect of Washington’s history and helped shape the state we live in today,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz, the elected official who oversees the WA-DNR. “I am thrilled that the contributions that Rodney White and Nathaniel Sargent made to the communities of the Kitsap Peninsula will be honored with the renaming of these features.” The Garfield County and Okanogan County proposals came after the U.S. Department of the Interior’s orders in 2021 to rename geographic features throughout the country that have derogatory names, the release said. On Jan. 17, the WA-DNR accepted nine tribal proposals to change the names of places in Washington State.
qhubonews.com

A new law has been enacted that is designed to combat the issues of concealed foster care. – by Lizzie Presser

ProPublica is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. Last month, Washington state Rep. Lillian Ortiz-Self, a Democrat, introduced a first-of-its-kind bill aimed at providing attorneys for parents who are facing hidden foster care, the subject of a ProPublica-New York Times Magazine investigation in December 2021. The story documented how, across the country, caseworkers who have not petitioned a court persuade parents to send their children to live in another home, often by threatening a foster placement if they refuse. The Washington bill unanimously passed out of the House Committee on Human Services, Youth and Early Learning on Friday.
News Talk KIT

New Bill Would Give Searchers Tools to Help Find Those Missing

When someone goes missing in Washington State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker wants families, friends and authorities to have all the tools possible to find the person. It's why she's introduced House Bill 1512 called the "Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Persons and Lucian Act" named after 4-year-old Lucian Munguia who went missing and was found dead in December of last year in the Yakima River from accidental drowning.
KING 5

5 things to know Tuesday

WASHINGTON, USA — The next weather maker arrived Monday night with impacts continuing throughout the day Tuesday and some lingering effects Wednesday morning. A Winter Storm Warning went into effect at 4 a.m. on Tuesday and will remain in effect until 10 a.m. on Wednesday for the Cascade Mountains in Whatcom and Skagit Counties above 3,000 feet. Total snow accumulations are expected to be between one to two feet. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the central and south cascades.
The Center Square

‘Wolves in my backyard’: Rep. Kretz wants Washington wolf hunting back in season

(The Center Square) – State Rep. Joel Kretz, R-Wauconda, has introduced a bill to the Washington Legislature to put measures in place to make the expanding wolf population in western Washington easier to cull. The title of Kretz’s bill, HB 1698, states the bill is an act to provide “flexibility for the department of fish and wildlife to collaborate with local governments to manage gray wolves.” “If you look at...
