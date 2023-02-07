Read full article on original website
Hawaii official sentenced to 10 years for accepting $2 million in bribes from Honolulu businessman
A former Maui County official was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for accepting $2 million in bribes from a Honolulu businessman in one of the biggest bribery cases in Hawaii history. Stewart Olani Stant, who was a wastewater manager and the director of Maui’s Department of Environmental Management,...
Risk of Avian Flu remains high in Maine
STATEWIDE-- The risk for highly pathogenic Avian Flu remains high in Maine, that's according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. They are urging backyard flock and commercial operators to prevent contact between domestic birds and wild ones. They suggest bringing your birds indoors and ensuring their outdoor...
Some Maine Air National Guard personnel back home
PORTLAND-- Some Maine Air National Guard personnel have returned home after a 6 month deployment overseas. 30 members of the 243rd Engineering Installation Squadron were supporting operations in Africa and Southwest Asia. Members of the 243rd are trained in providing information technology and communications setup, support and removal at military...
Orono Land Trust uses trail cameras to highlight Maine wildlife
ORONO -- The Orono Land Trust is finding new ways to attract visitors to their neck of the woods. Since last fall, the group has been using trail cameras to monitor a wide variety of local wildlife-- and now they are using the pictures to both encourage people to get out in nature and demonstrate a need to protect Maine's animals.
Medical use cannabis paraphernalia defined in Augusta
AUGUSTA-- The legislatures Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs has passed a bill designed to protect cannabis caregivers and patients by clarifying the meaning of the term "cannabis paraphernalia" in Maine statute. LD 83 is sponsored by Democratic State Senator Craig Hickman of Winthrop. It's known as an Act to...
Search leaves Mount Chase man facing charges
MOUNT CHASE- A police search has left to a Mount Chase man facing charges. Trevor Desrosiers,38, was arrested Tuesday . According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a report of an assault in Mount Chase on December 21. They say there has been an investigation for several...
Pennsylvania Walmart customer upset over long lines, customer service pours bleach, oil, syrup onto floors
A disgruntled Walmart customer in Pennsylvania created a slippery, sticky mess after being "dissatisfied with Walmart's customer service." Tilden Township Police shared that 46-year-old Leonard Repp Jr. poured out bleach, motor oil, dish soap, maple syrup and jam jelly onto various aisle floors at the store on Jan. 14. FLORIDA...
Cities with the most expensive homes in Maine
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Maine using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Road closure planned for Cadillac Mountain Road
ACADIA NATIONAL PARK-- Construction projects in Acadia National Park are slated for some of it's most visited roads. The Cadillac Mountain Road will be closed for construction between February 28th and May 10th. Because of Maine's winter climate, it might not be possible for the repaving and culvert replacement to...
